Scottish Dorset breeders to welcome visitors to flocks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Dorset Breeders Club is hosting its annual AGM alongside two north-east flock visits later this month.

On Saturday March 18, the Strathbogie flock at Aldunie, Cabrach, near Huntly, will host a flock visit at 10am, followed by another visit to the Gibston Farm flock, near Keith, from 1pm.

The Strathbogie flock is owned by Martin and Marianne Sheed, who were recently crowned the medium flock winners at the society’s AGM in Northamptonshire.

Their 70-ewe MV-accredited flock was founded in 2005 by Marianne and is based at Aldunie, where Martin’s family have been tenants since 1670.

The farm is also home to Luing cross cattle and 600 Blackface ewes which are bred pure or crossed to the Bluefaced Leicester to breed Mules.

Private sales make up the majority of ram sales for the Sheeds, with sheep selling the length and breadth of the UK.

The Gibston Farm flock is owned by 14-year-old Finn Davidson, along with help from his parents, Christine and Gordon, and other family members.

He has built his flock up to more than 200 horned and poll Dorsets, which are grazed over 105 acres.

In March 2019, Finn welcomed his first lambs after his horned tup ran with his Sandy Lane ewes and his poll gimmers went to Pembroke Warburton, purchased from the Andersons at Smallburn Farms.

The AGM will take place at Gibston Farm at 4.30pm, followed by a meal at 6.30pm for 7pm at the Ugie House Hotel, Keith.

All welcome, however numbers would be appreciated for catering purposes.

Email scottish.dorsets@gmail.com or phone 07510 277110.