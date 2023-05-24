Judges ready to pick their champions this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livestock judges are now confirmed for the two largest agricultural shows in the north and north-east.

Turriff Show and the Black Isle Show will welcome well-known cattle, sheep and horse breeders from throughout Scotland and the UK to judge the various breed classes.

On Sunday July 30 and Monday July 31, The Haughs in Turriff will host thousands of showgoers and exhibitors, with cattle, sheep and heavy horses judged on day two.

The champion of champions award in the main ring will be judged by renowned Blackface sheep breeder Mary McCall Smith from Connachan, Crieff.

Freelance stockman Dougie McBeath from Stirling, will be tasked with judging the overall cattle championship, while his partner Sarah-Jane Jessop, will head up the groups, pairs and young bull inter-breed.

The Charolais and Simmental classes will be judged by Allen Drysdale of the Glenericht herd at Blairgowrie, while Kay Adam of the Newhouse herd, Forfar, will judge the Limousins and beef young handlers.

Other judges include well-known showman Wilson Peters, Crieff, for the cross-bred cattle and Grant Dinnie from Alford, for the British Blue.

Angus Stovold from Surrey will judge the Aberdeen-Angus, with Andrew Smith from Invergarry, judging the Highland cattle and Pamela Nicol, Blairgowrie, for the Beef Shorthorn and any other breed.

In the sheep section, Suffolk breeder Pat Machray will judge the overall and pairs, with Suffolks and Blue Du Maines judged by Jimmy Young from Alford.

Donald MacPherson of the Hexel flock, Berwick-upon-Tweed, will head up the Texels and John Barclay from Ayrshire, will judge the Beltex and young handlers.

The Blue Texels will see David Gray from Selkirk as judge, with Charollais and Zwartbles judged by Alan Sands, Inchture.

Donald MacGregor from Dyke, Milton of Campsie, will be tasked with placing the Blackfaces and collie dogs.

Pat Delday, Fyvie, will judge the any other breed accredited and Raymond Irvine from Inverlochy, Tomintoul, will judge the non-accredited section.

NSA Scotsheep host farmer Hazel McNee, will head up the pens of cross sheep, with Jacqueline Strathdee, from Rothiemay, in the pens of single cross sheep.

Carcase and butchers lambs will be judged by Woodhead Bros, Turriff.

Meanwhile, the Clydesdales will be judged by Ronald Brewster from Methven, with Keona Eastwood from Huntly, judging the ridden classes.

The Black Isle Show will be held on Wednesday August 2, followed by the main day on Thursday August 3 where all livestock judging takes place.

Well-known retired fieldsperson Ian MacLeay from Armadale, will judge the champion of champions, while Limousin and Aberdeen-Angus breeder, Stephanie Dick, from Stirling, will judge the beef overall, interherd and beef pairs.

Other cattle judges include John Tilson, Wedderlie, for Aberdeen-Angus, Allan Jackson from Lanark, for Beef Shorthorn and any other breed, and John Graham from Stirling, for the Limousins.

Colin Wight from Midlock, Biggar, will head up the Simmentals and Charolais, Sophie Watt from Balmedie, will judge the commercial cattle and David Wright from Ardgour, will place the crofters’ cattle.

The Highland cattle judge is Lesley Lacey from Aberfeldy.

Over in the sheep rings, Caithness producer Arnott Coghill from Skinnet, will award the overall championship from the various breeders and the young handler winner.

Sandy MacPherson from Torness, is set to judge the Blackfaces, with Wayne Hutchinson from Hawes, judging the Bluefaced Leicesters and Graeme Sinclair from Heriot, judging the Beltex.

The Texel judge is Jennifer Aitken from Proctors, Lancaster, while the Charollais is James Clanachan from Dumfries and John Henderson from Peterhead, for Suffolks.

Other sheep judges include Innes Graham, Lockerbie, for park-type North Country Cheviots, Alan Hutcheon from Alnwick, for hill-types and Jim Holden, Summerseat, for cross sheep.

John Priest from Shetland, will just the Shetlands and David Miskelly from Alford, will head up the Zwartbles.

Roderick Runciman, Galashiels will pick out the any other pure breed MV champion and Clark Stewart from Cupar, will judge the any other pure breed non-MV.

Jacob judge is Stephen Dodsworth, Alston, with Jemma Knowles-Brown, Elvanfoot, is set to judge the Valais Blacknose.

Neil Christie from Balfron, is Clydesdale judge and Freda Newton, Inverness, will pick out the overall horse winner.