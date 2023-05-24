Judges ready to pick their champions this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judges ready to pick their champions this summer

Livestock judges for the Turriff and Black Isle Shows have been announced.

By Katrina Macarthur
Dougie McBeath and his partner Sarah-Jane Jessop are set to judge at this year's Turriff Show.
Livestock judges are now confirmed for the two largest agricultural shows in the north and north-east.

Turriff Show and the Black Isle Show will welcome well-known cattle, sheep and horse breeders from throughout Scotland and the UK to judge the various breed classes.

On Sunday July 30 and Monday July 31, The Haughs in Turriff will host thousands of showgoers and exhibitors, with cattle, sheep and heavy horses judged on day two.

The champion of champions award in the main ring will be judged by renowned Blackface sheep breeder Mary McCall Smith from Connachan, Crieff.

Freelance stockman Dougie McBeath from Stirling, will be tasked with judging the overall cattle championship, while his partner Sarah-Jane Jessop, will head up the groups, pairs and young bull inter-breed.

The Charolais and Simmental classes will be judged by Allen Drysdale of the Glenericht herd at Blairgowrie, while Kay Adam of the Newhouse herd, Forfar, will judge the Limousins and beef young handlers.

Other judges include well-known showman Wilson Peters, Crieff, for the cross-bred cattle and Grant Dinnie from Alford, for the British Blue.

Wilson Peters will judge the cross-bred cattle at Turriff Show. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Angus Stovold from Surrey will judge the Aberdeen-Angus, with Andrew Smith from Invergarry, judging the Highland cattle and Pamela Nicol, Blairgowrie, for the Beef Shorthorn and any other breed.

In the sheep section, Suffolk breeder Pat Machray will judge the overall and pairs, with Suffolks and Blue Du Maines judged by Jimmy Young from Alford.

Donald MacPherson of the Hexel flock, Berwick-upon-Tweed, will head up the Texels and John Barclay from Ayrshire, will judge the Beltex and young handlers.

The Blue Texels will see David Gray from Selkirk as judge, with Charollais and Zwartbles judged by Alan Sands, Inchture.

Donald MacGregor from Dyke, Milton of Campsie, will be tasked with placing the Blackfaces and collie dogs.

Pat Delday, Fyvie, will judge the any other breed accredited and Raymond Irvine from Inverlochy, Tomintoul, will judge the non-accredited section.

NSA Scotsheep host farmer Hazel McNee, will head up the pens of cross sheep, with Jacqueline Strathdee, from Rothiemay, in the pens of single cross sheep.

Carcase and butchers lambs will be judged by Woodhead Bros, Turriff.

Meanwhile, the Clydesdales will be judged by Ronald Brewster from Methven, with Keona Eastwood from Huntly, judging the ridden classes.

The Black Isle Show will be held on Wednesday August 2, followed by the main day on Thursday August 3 where all livestock judging takes place.

Well-known retired fieldsperson Ian MacLeay from Armadale, will judge the champion of champions, while Limousin and Aberdeen-Angus breeder, Stephanie Dick, from Stirling, will judge the beef overall, interherd and beef pairs.

Other cattle judges include John Tilson, Wedderlie, for Aberdeen-Angus, Allan Jackson from Lanark, for Beef Shorthorn and any other breed, and John Graham from Stirling, for the Limousins.

Colin Wight from Midlock, Biggar, will head up the Simmentals and Charolais, Sophie Watt from Balmedie, will judge the commercial cattle and David Wright from Ardgour, will place the crofters’ cattle.

The Highland cattle judge is Lesley Lacey from Aberfeldy.

Over in the sheep rings, Caithness producer Arnott Coghill from Skinnet, will award the overall championship from the various breeders and the young handler winner.

Sandy MacPherson from Torness, is set to judge the Blackfaces, with Wayne Hutchinson from Hawes, judging the Bluefaced Leicesters and Graeme Sinclair from Heriot, judging the Beltex.

The Texel judge is Jennifer Aitken from Proctors, Lancaster, while the Charollais is James Clanachan from Dumfries and John Henderson from Peterhead, for Suffolks.

Texel judging in progress at the Black Isle Show. Image: Sandy McCook

Other sheep judges include Innes Graham, Lockerbie, for park-type North Country Cheviots, Alan Hutcheon from Alnwick, for hill-types and Jim Holden, Summerseat, for cross sheep.

John Priest from Shetland, will just the Shetlands and David Miskelly from Alford, will head up the Zwartbles.

Roderick Runciman, Galashiels will pick out the any other pure breed MV champion and Clark Stewart from Cupar, will judge the any other pure breed non-MV.

Jacob judge is Stephen Dodsworth, Alston, with Jemma Knowles-Brown, Elvanfoot, is set to judge the Valais Blacknose.

Neil Christie from Balfron, is Clydesdale judge and Freda Newton, Inverness, will pick out the overall horse winner.

