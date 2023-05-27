George Purves: Livestock can help keep farms in good heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Purves: Livestock can help keep farms in good heart

Livestock play the part on arable farms writes United Auctions' managing director.

By Katrina Macarthur
Arable farmers are introducing cattle to improve soil health and save on high input costs. Picture: John Simpson.

In recent years, an increasing number of arable farmers from the East Coast of Scotland who have not kept livestock for some time have returned to our markets to purchase store cattle to help restore soil health on their farms.

With the price of fertiliser rocketing in the past 12 months, our customers are finding that they can significantly reduce their growing costs by using dung produced by their cattle and sheep to improve soil health instead. This natural method of managed grazing can increase the soil’s organic matter and enhances its structure and fertility with improved water infiltration, reducing erosion and the need for synthetic fertilisers. Importantly, sustainably managed land also improves carbon capture and storage.

We think that the number of farmers we know of who are moving towards this more environmental approach is just scratching the surface. There is real potential for more people to get involved in regenerative farming. We’re encouraging arable farmers to consider keeping livestock as part of their farming enterprises. Integrating livestock can also help diversify the farm’s income streams and reduce dependence on a single crop.

Sustainable farming has long been part of farming in Scotland. In the 1960s and 1970s mixed crop-livestock farms were the norm. Rotational farming was key with cattle moved to the worst part of the field to re-fertilise the land with their dung, which they trampled in as they moved around grazing. I’ve seen farmers getting a tonne more per acre if they keep sheep and there is no need to fertilise the land as the animals are spreading it for you.

George Purves, IAAS fellow and managing director of United Auctions.

Sheep are also natural grazers that can help control weeds and other unwanted vegetation. This enables the creation of natural spaces that support higher concentration of wildlife, plants and pollinators that improve the biodiversity of the local environment.

In the timespan of only half a century, we are living a very different way of life, but, at least in agriculture, we have the opportunity to learn from looking back to what used to work for both our farms and the environment.

Today, many farmers’ sons and daughters have grown up without livestock on their farms – so the knowledge of the holistic benefits that sheep and cattle offer to the farming ecology has skipped a generation or two.

All my working life as a sheep auctioneer, I’ve seen the snowball effect of disappearing fencing on arable land as farms no longer keep livestock, resulting in fields becoming ever larger and enabling the use of bigger and heavier machines, which damage the land. Technology is good when it works for you, but farmland without livestock for a long time has no texture to hold the soil together when the wind comes.

With soil health firmly back on the government’s agenda, and stewardship grants available to help with costs, I believe that farms, farmers, consumers and our environment would all benefit from keeping cattle, sheep and to help naturally fertilise the land and keep farms in good heart.

After all, farmers have always been stewards of the land and inherent environmentalists long before today’s global focus.

