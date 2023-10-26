H and H Group results show resilience in a difficult year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

H and H Group results show resilience in a difficult year

The company released its annual results for the year ended June 30.

By Katrina Macarthur
Richard Rankin, chief executive of H and H Group.
Richard Rankin, chief executive of H and H Group.

Carlisle-based H&H Group, which includes auctioneering company Harrison and Hetherington, has reported ‘excellent performance’ from its annual results, despite the past year’s dramatic rise in inflation and interest rates.

The company released its annual results for the year ended June 30 and revealed a turnover of £19 million and an increase in its operating profit up from £1.8 million to £1.9 million.

The results also show profit before tax at £1,412,000, compared to £1,509,000 the previous year.

Given the above results, the board unanimously recommended a final dividend of 15p to be added to the interim dividend of 5p and be paid out next month.

H&H Group chief executive Richard Rankin, said it has been another successful year for the Harrison & Hetherington team, proving again that they can consistently deliver the best service and value to loyal customers.

“This business continues to grow its footprint and market share and establish itself as the clear market leader, both in terms of size but more importantly the depth of expertise we offer,” said Mr Rankin.

“The senior management team is now well established and making a tangible difference to the operations of the business as it grows, evolves and broadens its range of traditional and digital services.”

Mr Rankin said the H&H Insurance Brokers team had undergone geographical expansion and experienced another strong and consistent year.

In addition to Cumbria and the north-east of England, the firm now covers North Yorkshire and the south of Scotland.

He said the land and property business, H&H Land & Estates, had experienced a year of mixed fortunes.

“Once again, our land agency team have pulled out another strong performance in the face of a drastically changing financial landscape and huge uncertainty in the sector,” added Mr Rankin.

“The housing market did nothing to help our estate agency business but, with the exception of one location, we managed to hold our own against the competition. This was not enough to avoid making losses, but we have made significant structural changes and key leadership appointments, which has reduced our cost base to make us more robust during these difficult times.”

Mr Rankin said despite enjoying an uplift in turnover, H&H Reeds has been hampered by the savage increases in the cost of materials and energy.

In looking to the future Mr Rankin said: “While it is impossible to predict the future with any accuracy, the past year has proved that the H&H Group has the resilience, the drive, the leadership and the people to adapt to change and challenge, and we have every confidence in our ability to continue our growth and expansion financially and geographically in the coming years.”

More from Farming

Drone images of severe flooding from the River Don at Hatton of Fintray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pledges £50,000 to RSABI flood fund
Top price Aberdeen-Angus at 13,000gns from Duncanziemere.
Stirling Bull Sales: Sticky trade for A-A bulls with 54% clearance but 13k top
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon speaking to a crowd
NFUS seeking vice-president nominations for upcoming election
Keith duo Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson with their 30,000gns and 22,000gns bulls. Picture by Ron Stephen.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais leads with strong average and 50,000gns high
NEW RECORD HOLDER: Richard McCulloch's Overhill House Neo 22 sold for 46,000gns to the Backmuir herd at Keith.
Stirling Bull Sales: Simmentals have a record day
Anside Titan from the Irvine family led the way at 14,000gns. Picture by Ron Stephen
Stirling Bull Sales: Anside top Limousins at 14,000gns
Freelance stockman Brian Wills parades the new Simmental record holder at 46,000gns.
New Simmental record holder at 46,000gns sells to Keith breeders
The overall winners from Foxhillfarm and Spittalton herds.
Stirling Bull Sales: Foxhillfarm takes overall champion
Kintore farmer Ian Johnston from Boat of Hatton pictured on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Poultry farmer's hen loss and arable farmer's misery
Harry and Roy from New Deer won the Durness trial.
New Deer youngster tops Durness sheepdog trial