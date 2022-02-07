Loch Duart invests £1m in greener barge it says is a Scottish salmon first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Loch Duart invests £1m in greener barge it says is a Scottish salmon first

By Keith Findlay
February 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
The new hybrid feed barge is already in service at Loch Duart's Oldany fish farm, near Lochinver.
The new hybrid feed barge is already in service at Loch Duart's Oldany fish farm, near Lochinver.

North salmon farmer Loch Duart has introduced a £1 million hybrid feed storage barge to its operations, claiming a first for Scotland in the process.

The Sutherland firm said its new low emissions boat was part of its green commitment.

Scourie-based Loch Duart also said it was the first salmon farmer in Scotland to use a low carbon emissions hybrid feed storage barge.

Combining battery and diesel power, the hybrid system is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The boat has already been put to work on the Oldany fish farm, near Lochinver.

Loch Duart views this development as the beginning of our goal to further reduce the carbon footprint of all our farming operations.”

Hazel Wade, operations director, Loch Duart.

Loch Duart has four other barges of similar size.

It plans to convert its existing fleet of smaller barges and boats to the hybrid technology over the next few years.

Hazel Wade, the firm’s operations director, said: “Loch Duart is excited to introduce this system on one of our sea sites, an industry first for Scotland.

“Our aim has always been to rear the best quality salmon with the lowest possible impact on the environment.

“This system represents a significant step forward, reducing our fuel usage and emissions while ensuring quieter operations for the team, our salmon and the local environment.”

She added: “The new hybrid feed storage barge also provides enhanced staff welfare facilities for our people working at sea, often in harsh weather conditions.

“Loch Duart views this development as the beginning of our goal to further reduce the carbon footprint of all our farming operations.”

It is estimated the boat will reduce the site’s diesel consumption by up to 60%, compared with standard systems.

Environmental benefits

Calculations show CO2 emissions from the production of the batteries will be “earned back” after around 60 days at sea, Loch Duart said.

It added that by taking lorries off the road and delivering feed by sea, it was using a more environment-friendly mode of transport.

There is also the benefit of noise reduction through the use of an electric motor, ensuring a quieter environment for the farm team, fish and local wildlife, the firm said.

In addition, Loch Duart highlighted lower loads on the new barge’s generator.

This means there is less maintenance required, prolonging the lifespan of the vessel.

Loch Duart salmon farming.

The hybrid system was developed by Norwegian aquaculture technology company ScaleAQ, whose UK general manager, Graham Smith, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support Loch Duart in getting the first hybrid powered feed storage barge into Scotland and hope we can continue this theme as the industry works towards reducing its carbon footprint.”

Loch Duart has been farming fish in Sutherland since 1999 and the Outer Hebrides islands since 2006.

Today, it employs about 140 people and produces around 6,000 tonnes of salmon a year.

Star appeal

Its fish is supplied to leading hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world.

The firm’s produce was on the wedding day menu at Buckingham Palace when the Earl and Countess of Strathearn – Prince William and Kate – tied the knot.

Loch Duart salmon has also featured at the Bafta film awards, taking pride of place in a banquet of the best of British food.

More recently, it featured on the menus at the COP26 environment summit in Glasgow.

Scottish salmon farmer Loch Duart aims to help more of us to have healthy hearts

Tavish Scott on the warpath over rents for Scottish salmon farmers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]