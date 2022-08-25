CessCon to create 50 jobs with new decommissioning base at Port of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CessCon to create 50 jobs with new decommissioning base at Port of Aberdeen

By Allister Thomas
August 25, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:16 am
CessCon chief executive Lee Hanlon and Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said the new decommissioning hub will create up to 50 jobs.
CessCon chief executive Lee Hanlon and Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said the new decommissioning hub will create up to 50 jobs.

Oil and gas removals firm CessCon Decom is to create up to 50 jobs with a new decommissioning base at the Port of Aberdeen.

The services company, which has recycled huge oil platforms at its Energy Park Fife site in Methil, said the new Aberdeen hub will be operational in the third quarter of this year.

Based at Crathes Quay at the new £400m south harbour expansion, the facility will deliver dismantling, recycling, and reuse services, with a key focus on subsea infrastructure.

Recently, the industry regulator estimated North Sea operators will need to spend over £1 billion to decommission subsea equipment over the next 20 years.

cesscon aberdeen
Map of the new South Harbour. harbour for context, the decommissioning hub will be located within a section of Crathes Quay.

CessCon said the jobs boost is expected over the next 12 months and the firm will be encouraging applications from people living locally.

Facilities

The new facility, being set up under a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Aberdeen, aims to establish the area as the “port of choice” for the offshore decommissioning sector.

It will offer heavy lift zones, impermeable concreate dismantlement and processing areas, water collection and treatment facilities, material storage areas, offices and canteen facilities.

CessCon Aberdeen
The DP3 and DP4 platforms at the CessCon Decom yard in Methil last year.

By weight, CessCon said it aims to reuse any recycle 98% of all material.

CessCon said the new hub will be “well placed” to service the growing decommissioning market, in parallel with the its Energy Park Fife facility in Methil.

The firm has landed 23,000 tonne platforms at the Fife site; Spirit Energy’s DP3 and DP4 platforms used in the East Irish sea.

Port Expansion

The facility is coming as the Port of Aberdeen waits with bated breath for an announcement on the UK-Scottish Government Green Freeports competition, having submitted a joint North-east bid with Peterhead Port.

Port of Aberdeen said success would mean the creation of up to 32,000 jobs across the region and a £8.5 billion economic boost.

ort of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti.

The expanded £400m south harbour had a “soft start” in July ahead of becoming fully operational in October, and construction completing in the second half of 2023.

Chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said the new CessCon base is among “a number of exciting opportunities” it is pursuing to attract more decom work to Aberdeen.

“Decommissioning is an important part of the UK’s energy transition and there are growing opportunities to reuse, repurpose and recycle material during the decommissioning process.

“We are keenly focused on this with CessCon and it complements our vision of becoming Scotland’s premier net zero port at the heart of the nation’s energy transition.”

The value of the decom hub has not been disclosed at this stage.

CessCon Expansion

Trade bodies Offshore Energies UK and Decom North Sea hailed the pair’s ambition to make Aberdeen a “centre of decommissioning excellence”.

The Aberdeen move marks another expansion for CessCon after opening a new site in Brunei last month to capture the South East Asia market.

CessCon Decom CEO Lee Hanlon (left) and Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour.
CessCon Decom CEO Lee Hanlon, left, and Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour.

Chief executive Lee Hanlon said: “The new facility will be capable of handling turnkey decommissioning projects and the associated vessels. The substantial laydown and processing areas and water depths allow us to accommodate vessels up to 300m in length.

“With direct access to the North Sea, the facility is well placed to service the growing decommissioning market in parallel with our Energy Park Fife Decommissioning Facility in Methil, Fife.”

CessCon chief executive Lee Hanlon and Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said the new decommissioning hub will create up to 50 jobs.
CessCon chief executive Lee Hanlon and Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said the new decommissioning hub will create up to 50 jobs.
