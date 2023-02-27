Scottish salmon farmers welcome easing of Brexit trade tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish salmon farmers welcome easing of Brexit trade tensions

By Erikka Askeland
February 27, 2023, 5:05 pm
Chef Hirose Abe with salmon
A chef prepares Scottish salmon in Paris. Hopes are rising that a new deal will make exports to Europe easier. Image: Salmon Scotland.

As UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a “decisive breakthrough” on a post-Brexit deal, Scotland’s salmon farmers welcomed the easing of trade tensions.

The trade body for Scottish salmon farming admitted the UK’s departure from the European Union has proved “challenging” for the sector, which made up one of the UK’s biggest food exports last year.

Salmon Scotland highlighted the side-effects of Brexit including “extra red tape, delays at the Channel, and continued labour shortages”.

Nevertheless sales of fish grown in cold waters off the Highlands and Islands reached £578 million in the calendar year, with France leading the global demand.

 

In fact European destinations dominated as the sector continued to bounce back from Brexit according to the figures.

France was the top destination, £305m, while Ireland was the fifth biggest market with sales of £12m.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott said: “A thawing of the relationship between London and Brussels is welcome news for all exporters.

Tavish Scott said an ‘ improved relationship will hopefully lead to an easing of the tensions’ and will boost exports of salmon.

“Since Brexit, the export arrangements for our members have been challenging with extra red tape, delays at the Channel, and continued labour shortages.

“We have managed to get through that, but an improved relationship will hopefully lead to an easing of the tensions and generate further sustainable growth of Scotland’s most successful food sector.”

Mr Sunak said the UK and EU had made a “decisive breakthrough” as he announced what he called the “new Windsor Framework”.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, shake hands after a press conference at Windsor Guildhall. Image :Dan Kitwood/AP/Shutterstock

“The United Kingdom and European Union may have had our differences in the past but we are allies, trading partners and friends, something that we have seen clearly in the past year as we join with others to support Ukraine,” he said.

A new relationship

He said the deal marks a “ the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship”.

He added: “Today’s agreement delivers the smooth flow of trade within the United Kingdom. Goods destined for Northern Ireland will travel through a new green lane with a separate red lane for goods at risk of moving on to the EU.

“Food retailers like supermarkets, restaurants and wholesalers will no longer need hundreds of certificates for every lorry and we will end the situation where food made to UK rules could not be sent to and sold in Northern Ireland.

“This means that if food is available on supermarket shelves in Great Britain, then it will be available on supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland.”

Deal will ‘stabilise relations’

The proposed agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol was welcomed by the British Chambers of Commerce head of trade polity William Bain.

He said: “The BCC has long been calling for a negotiated solution to the trading difficulties caused by the initial version of the protocol.

“But more broadly businesses in the UK will welcome the potential for stabilising relations with the EU.

“There is now the potential to move to a new phase of co-operation on trade, regulation, climate, migration and supply chain issues.

“With the UK economy teetering on the cusp of a recession this could help drive growth for both Northern Ireland and the UK more widely.

“We hope the UK Government, EU member state governments, and the EU institutions will seize this opportunity to improve our relationships, cut costs and remove red tape for exporting businesses.”

