‘Worst-case scenario’ could be getting worse for new primary school

By Garrett Stell
September 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 11:24 am
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Ness Castle Primary School is still under construction, working towards an October opening date. Picture shows; Ness Castle Primary School. Inverness. Supplied by Garrett Stell Date; 16/08/2022
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Ness Castle Primary School is still under construction, working towards an October opening date. Picture shows; Ness Castle Primary School. Inverness. Supplied by Garrett Stell Date; 16/08/2022

The new Ness Castle Primary School building is facing further delay.

An October opening date was originally billed as the ‘worst-case scenario.’

But council officers wrote to parents on Thursday and said that now they shouldn’t expect the school to be ready until January.

As recently as August 16, a council spokesperson said that the October opening date was still on the table.

[D]ue to multiple factors adversely affecting the construction industry, that Ness Castle Primary will not be complete in time…”

January is the new target

The letter cited disruptions in the construction industry and said that plans for the school have changed again.

And on Friday morning, a council spokesperson confirmed the delay and set a new opening target for January 2023.

“The Council’s project team and the Principal Contractor having closely monitored the build, confirmed at a Stakeholder meeting on Wednesday 7 September 2022 that due to multiple factors adversely affecting the construction industry, that Ness Castle Primary will not be complete in time to allow it to be occupied from the start of the new term in October.

A sign at the entrance to the Ness Castle development. Residents will have a school in the heart of their neighbourhood once Ness Castle Primary is complete. But for now, they must travel to Holm. Garrett Stell

“At the stakeholder meeting a clear consensus was reached that given the impact on the programme, the school should plan for occupation of the new building from the start of term 3 in January.

“Ness Castle Primary pupils will continue with the existing contingency arrangement and attend Holm Primary campus”.

Council officers promised to call a meeting with Ness Castle and Holm Primary parents soon.

‘Tough start’ but still ‘good vibes’ at the school

Ness Castle pupils started the year in a combination of temporary units and free classroom space at Holm Primary School.

Murray McCheyne, chair of the Holm Community Council, said that the community was disappointed by the latest delay.

“It has been a very tough start for the pupils and staff alike, having already had to endure several moving targets of opening dates.

“Having said that, the visit provided all stakeholders with an insight into what a great facility the new school will be when completed.

Ness Castle: Everything you need to know about Inverness’s newest school

“We are fully supportive of the sentiment that it is more important it is finished properly than half a job is done, just to meet a deadline.

He added that, despite the disappointment, Ness Castle and Holm parents, pupils and staff have built a positive community this year at Holm.

“There is a really good vibe about the school building.

“By all accounts, all of the staff have gone more than the extra mile in making it work and the pupils have been outstanding, taking it all in their stride.

“The staff energy and enthusiasm of the staff we’ve encountered so far more than make up for the issues with the buildings.”

Ness Castle delay: What’s the story so far?

Workers broke ground on the new school in June 2021. But there have since been multiple delays to the £14.8 million project.

Highland Council has multiple new school projects and school rebuilds currently in progress. In June, the council wrote to parents warning that many of the projects could be hit with delays, due to rising costs and supply chain issues in the construction industry.

Three projects – the Tain 3-18 campus, the new Nairn Academy and Broadford Primary on Skye – are tied to the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).

Highland Council needs to finish these projects by 2025. If they don’t meet the deadline, the council will miss out on crucial government funding.

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

Plans for new Nairn Academy presented to the public as rainwater drips into a bucket in corner

Autistic author writes children’s book to help others feeling rejected

