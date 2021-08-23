Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sponsored Home Education Schools

SPONSORED: It’s surprising where a part-time study course at NESCol can lead to

By Sponsored Content
August 23, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 7:41 pm

For Karen Watson, part-time study opened up a secondary career path.

And it all began when she applied for the seven week Intro to Sport and Exercise Massage course at Fraserburgh Campus last year.

Karen said: “The evening class was a revelation. I never dreamt of a different career path but I just got completely hooked.

“The course was mainly practical with some theory around physiology and anatomy of the body. I actually decided to enrol again mainly to increase my confidence and understanding in the subject as I thought I might like to take it further.”

Karen certainly did take it further progressing onto the Level 6 Sport and Exercise Massage course – a 27 week course for those intending to progress to a formal sports therapy qualification.

After successfully completing this Level 6 course she then took the decision to apply for the full time HNC Soft Tissue Therapy course in order to qualify as a Sports Therapist.

She explained: ”I changed my hours at work to allow me to attend the classes and fulfil my study commitments. This October I graduate, after a year’s hard work and gaining my qualification.

“I’m now self-employed on a part time basis, building my client base. If anyone had said two years ago that I would be in this position now I wouldn’t have believed them!”

The NESCol part-time guide for 21/22 courses running from late August onwards has been launched online – showcasing opportunities to upskill, reskill and have some fun.

Within the new guide are a wealth of courses – from learning a new language, photography, podcasting and getting to grips with social media – based at NESCol campuses and learning centres in Aberdeen, Ellon and Fraserburgh.

NESCol also offer a large distance learning programme where courses can be studied flexibly to fit in with your day-to-day life.

To find out more about all the part-time and distance learning courses, join NESCol for their upcoming open day. Register here to attend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]