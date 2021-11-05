Councils ban in-person Christmas plays and concerts

North and north east councils have barred schools from hosting live festive plays or concerts this year.

Schools can opt for virtual productions, because most councils have guidance in place that limits or prohibits parents from school grounds.

It comes as some local authorities are experiencing a sudden spike in Covid-19 related absences since the October break.

There are pockets of infection in many communities and school officials hope to contain any potential spread by limiting group activities.

One parent group called the ongoing restrictions “depressing, illogical and damaging,” while another said they are just a sad necessity. But they agree on one thing: Kids are missing out.

Why can’t parents watch shows?

Councils say they are basing their decision on the current public health advice.

The Scottish Government has said that all visitors to school grounds should be agreed in advance and follow a risk assessment.

The guidance also says that schools should watch for evidence of Covid-19 transmission between school settings or the wider community and limit visitors to slow the spread.

There had been a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases at the end of the summer.

But that began levelling off towards the end of the month and there was a sudden spike in Covid-19 related school absences this week.

In the Western Isles and Orkney, there are pockets of infection and multiple schools are dealing with high case numbers. This has triggered a cautious approach to school holiday plays and concerts.

A Western Isles spokesman said: “Our position is no plays, concerts, performances etc. in the build up to Christmas due to high prevalence of virus locally.”

‘Covid-19 remains present in our schools’

Highland Council has multiple schools with at least one case of Covid-19. Two schools are dealing with “significant outbreaks,” and a spokeswoman said that safety comes first.

“The Highland Council recognises the positive impact that concerts and other events have on the wider health and development of children. However, Covid-19 remains present in our schools and communities and therefore Highland schools have been advised that large events (i.e. beyond a class) should not take place indoors or for a live audience.”

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Argyll and Bute Councils all agreed that they will continue to follow public health advice against live school holiday plays and concerts. An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said that all decisions are based on Scottish Government guidance.

An Aberdeen City spokesman said: “We are awaiting the updated guidance from the Scottish Government. At present we are not allowed to hold assemblies.”

Although Moray’s post-holiday spike was not as significant, a council spokesperson said there will still be a cautious approach.

“Guidance is that parents are still not allowed in schools – our position will change when this guidance does. Meantime, like last year, schools may choose to host virtual shows.”

No school holiday plays: Sad necessity or ‘idiotic decision-making’?

Helen Goss, a trustee for the charity Long Covid Kids Scotland, is sad to see restrictions still in place. But the only way out, she said, is to take the danger of Covid-19 seriously and follow public health guidelines.

“This far into the pandemic, it’s appalling that we’re still in this situation. The quicker we can get infections down in children by using preventative public health measures, the sooner kids can get back to doing the fun things they love doing.

“We could have done so much better.”

Meanwhile, Jo Bisset, organiser for UFTScotland, said that the time for restrictions has passed. She argued that government advisors should be working on guidance for getting schools back to normal as soon as possible.

“This is depressing, illogical and damaging for children and parents.

“Some people might scoff, but these events create treasured family memories and are a vital component of children’s development and school experience.

“Kids have suffered at the hands of idiotic decision-making for too long and it has to stop.

When CAN parents visit school?

Schools can host virtual holidays plays and concerts and parents can visit campus if they make arrangements ahead of time. But government guidance advises that visitors should be in schools only when necessary.

Parents may still attend outdoor sporting events, as long as they follow physical distancing and mask rules.

Government guidance also says that certain school visits are allowed as long as it for a student’s wellbeing. As a parent or carer, you should agree in advance before visiting campus and follow all safety rules in place.

