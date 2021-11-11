Going wild in the classroom: Mum’s lockdown brainwave inspires new wildlife resource

An interactive wildlife resource is going down a storm in schools across Highland.

The idea started with Imogen Furlong, a countryside ranger with High Life Highland. Like parents all over the world, Mrs Furlong spent lockdown juggling childcare and work.

In this case it was a win-win for both, as Mrs Furlong hit on the idea of creating a virtual wildlife resource.

“I was on furlough and home schooling my son, Rowan, when I discovered Google Classroom,” recalls Mrs Furlong. “I thought it was an amazing way to reach a wider number of schools than we can get to in person.”

Highlife Wildlife kicks off

High Life Highland delivers sports, leisure and cultural activities in Highland on behalf of the council. It has 12 countryside rangers dotted across the region, educating children and adults about the landscape beyond their doorstep.

It’s a vast patch with many remote areas. The new wildlife resource is not a replacement for actual school visits, but enhances the programme and provides better access.

Mrs Furlong says High Life Highland and the council were supportive from the off. “I contacted Tania Mackie at the council when I came off furlough,” she says. “She was on board from the very start and was a driving force in taking it forward.”

Ms Mackie sourced tablets for the countryside rangers team, who quickly set to work filming themselves out in the field. The videos show a variety of locations that can then be uploaded for pupils to explore from their classroom.

Ms Mackie says the resources and virtual spaces support both the Curriculum for Excellence and the sustainability agenda. She adds: “This is a brilliant example of what can be achieved through the use of digital tools and how we can connect and collaborate across our 203 schools in Highland.”

Exploring new habitats

Of course, the mantra is still to get kids out and about in their area. However, the beauty of Highlife Wildlife is its potential to open up the entire Highlands.

Google Classroom can be accessed throughout the year, during lessons, or shared online for pupils who are self-isolating.

“Here in Highland we have the luxury of a huge diversity of habitat,” says Mrs Furlong. “Through the wildlife resource, we can educate pupils about these habitats regardless of where their school is. That’s the vision.”

You’re never too old to go wild

So far, more than 200 teachers have signed up to Highlife Wildlife. This means the tool is reaching more than 2,000 pupils, at a conservative estimate.

“The learning materials can be adapted for any year group, and teachers are very good at making it work for their class,” says Mrs Furlong. “Google Classroom is very flexible so we can talk to the whole class online, as we would at a school visit.

“Our activities appeal to a lot of adults too – we have a series of online talks running throughout the winter which can be accessed with a small donation.”

Wendy Laing, a teacher in Grantown Primary School, has already found the wildlife resource a great tool. “Primary 5 have enjoyed the bluebell video and quiz and have written some acrostic poems,” she says. “Thank you for this great set of resources.”

More from the Schools and Family team

First Class 2021: Primary 1 photos from schools across the north and north-east

Climate change for kids: 10 top tips to inspire your children to go green

Councils cancel school Christmas shows: Your reaction to the news