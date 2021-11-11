Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Going wild in the classroom: Mum’s lockdown brainwave inspires new wildlife resource

By Nicola Sinclair
November 11, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 11, 2021, 12:44 pm
High Life Highland countryside ranger Imogen Furlong with son, Rowan.

An interactive wildlife resource is going down a storm in schools across Highland.

The idea started with Imogen Furlong, a countryside ranger with High Life Highland. Like parents all over the world, Mrs Furlong spent lockdown juggling childcare and work.

In this case it was a win-win for both, as Mrs Furlong hit on the idea of creating a virtual wildlife resource.

“I was on furlough and home schooling my son, Rowan, when I discovered Google Classroom,” recalls Mrs Furlong. “I thought it was an amazing way to reach a wider number of schools than we can get to in person.”

Highlife Wildlife kicks off

High Life Highland delivers sports, leisure and cultural activities in Highland on behalf of the council.  It has 12 countryside rangers dotted across the region, educating children and adults about the landscape beyond their doorstep.

It’s a vast patch with many remote areas. The new wildlife resource is not a replacement for actual school visits, but enhances the programme and provides better access.

Mrs Furlong says High Life Highland and the council were supportive from the off. “I contacted Tania Mackie at the council when I came off furlough,” she says. “She was on board from the very start and was a driving force in taking it forward.”

Wildlife resource
The Highlife Wildlife online resource helps schools to discover the wildlife in their area and beyond.

Ms Mackie sourced tablets for the countryside rangers team, who quickly set to work filming themselves out in the field. The videos show a variety of locations that can then be uploaded for pupils to explore from their classroom.

Ms Mackie says the resources and virtual spaces support both the Curriculum for Excellence and the sustainability agenda. She adds: “This is a brilliant example of what can be achieved through the use of digital tools and how we can connect and collaborate across our 203 schools in Highland.”

Exploring new habitats

Of course, the mantra is still to get kids out and about in their area. However, the beauty of Highlife Wildlife is its potential to open up the entire Highlands.

Google Classroom can be accessed throughout the year, during lessons, or shared online for pupils who are self-isolating.

“Here in Highland we have the luxury of a huge diversity of habitat,” says Mrs Furlong. “Through the wildlife resource, we can educate pupils about these habitats regardless of where their school is. That’s the vision.”

Wildlife resource
Countryside ranger Marcia Ray helping young people to explore the rich habitats in Highland.

You’re never too old to go wild

So far, more than 200 teachers have signed up to Highlife Wildlife. This means the tool is reaching more than 2,000 pupils, at a conservative estimate.

“The learning materials can be adapted for any year group, and teachers are very good at making it work for their class,” says Mrs Furlong. “Google Classroom is very flexible so we can talk to the whole class online, as we would at a school visit.

“Our activities appeal to a lot of adults too – we have a series of online talks running throughout the winter which can be accessed with a small donation.”

Wendy Laing, a teacher in Grantown Primary School, has already found the wildlife resource a great tool. “Primary 5 have enjoyed the bluebell video and quiz and have written some acrostic poems,” she says. “Thank you for this great set of resources.”

