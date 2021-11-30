Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Wick community demands answers as Storm Arwen tears gaping hole in high school building

By Nicola Sinclair
November 30, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 10:44 am
Storm Arwen left a gaping hole in Wick High School building on Friday.

Wick councillors and community leaders are asking “searching questions” after Storm Arwen ripped away part of their high school wall.

Wick Community Campus – opened in 2017 – suffered extensive damage as storm winds battered the county on Friday.

The entire campus – which includes the leisure centre, Newton Park Primary School and Wick High School – was closed until Wednesday 1 December.

Highland Council ordered emergency repairs at the weekend, but delayed reopening until further safety checks were completed.

Alarmed by the gaping hole in the side of the school, local stakeholders claim the building is not fit for purpose.

Close-up image of storm damage to the games hall, which lost a section of cladding.

‘This is not the central belt’

The damage took place on Friday afternoon, as Storm Arwen brought high winds, rain and snow.

The wind tore the Rodeca polycarbonate cladding away from the steel frame, leaving a large hole in the high school’s games hall. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but community leaders fear the building may be unsafe.

“Safety is paramount, and I’m glad nobody was hurt,” says Allan Farquhar, a community councillor and member of the Wick campus stakeholder group. “However, this incident must raise serious questions about how these panels are attached.”

He argued the incident showed the panels are “not fit for purpose”.

 

Allan Farquhar
Community councillor Allan Farquhar says searching questions will be asked of the council and contractors

Mr Farquhar acknowledges that Storm Arwen is one of the worst storms to have ever hit Scotland. It brought four times more damage than the ‘beast from the east’ and resulted in three deaths.

However, while some parts of Scotland attracted a red weather warning, Caithness was rated amber. The Met Office says the top gust speed in Wick on Friday was 74mph, and the peak hourly mean windspeed was 52mph.

Other buildings in Wick also suffered storm damage. The hoarding at Lidl supermarket was toppled, while the Mansafe railings on the roof of Tesco were blown off, resulting in the store having to close. Many homes suffered broken fences and sheds.

Mr Farquhar says Caithness regularly records wind speeds in excess of 90mph. Met Office data shows the top recorded wind in Caithness was 102mph, albeit in 1969.

The interior of Wick High School games hall.

Wick’s community campus officially opened in 2017, and cost £48.5m. Mr Farquhar says the stakeholder group repeatedly warned the council and its design partners Hub North about the Caithness weather.

“This is a brand new building,” says Mr Farquhar. “The stakeholder group told contractors ‘this is not the central belt, it’s very exposed’.

“This kind of weather in not infrequent in Caithness. Our school should have been built to cope with anything we have and more.”

Serious questions to be asked

Local councillor Raymond Bremner also flagged up concerns about what he described as “alarming failures of this asset’s integrity”.

He said: “I have asked the council for assurances regarding the integrity of the building and its ability to withstand challenging weather conditions, which – while not very frequent – are frequent enough to be of concern.”

Mr Bremner says the council has asked design partners Hub North for written confirmation of the correct installation and testing of building materials and products.

If that is the case, he says, “Serious questions will follow in respect of why the building failed during the storm.”

Mr Farquhar says the community council will have some serious questions of its own. It is currently gathering together public feedback and questions to put to the council.

Councillor Raymond Bremner at another site Picture by Sandy McCook

Council took quick action

However, both Mr Farquhar and Mr Bremner praised the quick reaction of contractors. They arrived onsite within 24 hours of the damage taking place, and fixed the panels back onto the steel frame.

A council spokeswoman said: “External cladding repairs to the games hall were carried out on Saturday.

“Highland Council worked with its partner Galliford Try Facilities Management to have the building reopened this week.”

Mr Farquhar acknowledged the quick response. “The team working on the repairs should be commended,” he said.

Repairs were made within 24 hours.

However, the community council and parent council want reassurances that this will not happen again.

Prof Iain Baikie, chairman of the parent council, accused the council of making “lame excuses”.

He added: “The winds we experienced in Caithness on Friday clearly exceeded the design specifications of the new school, tearing through the translucent wall panels of the large games hall.

“The campus was closed for four days for building inspections. Parents will want reassurance that the roof of the gym is undamaged.”

Hub North directed requests for comment to Highland Council.

More from the Schools & Family team

‘Where do we draw the line?’: Furious mum refuses to send child to school over Covid

Aberdeenshire pupils impress with anti-bullying film

‘The students will suffer’: UHI lecturers call for government to step into curriculum row

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]