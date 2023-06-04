Aberdeenshire teenager swapping Inverurie Academy for Harvard this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire teenager swapping Inverurie Academy for Harvard this summer

Katie Gibbs will take part in the Harvard Summer School Programme thanks to Who Cares? Scotland.

By Ellie Milne
Inverurie teenager Katie Gibbs wearing a Who Cares? Scotland t-shirt
The opportunity for Katie Gibbs to spend the summer at Harvard has been made possible by charity Who Cares? Scotland. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Katie Gibbs is preparing to swap the halls of Inverurie Academy for the grounds of Harvard University this summer.

The 17-year-old will spend seven weeks at the world-renowned school studying musical theatre which she describes as the main passion in her life.

Katie is no stranger to the world of performing having been part of the Chalmers Mackay Music School in Inverurie for many years and taking to the stage for a number of local performances.

Her granny, Carol Gollop, has been a constant support in her life and was the one who first signed her up for musical theatre classes when she was just nine-years-old.

Katie has not looked back since and now spends most of her time playing one of her five instruments – three of which were self-taught.

She hopes her experience in America will be the perfect next step in pursuing a career as a music therapist or teacher in the future.

Support from Who Cares? Scotland

The Inverurie Academy pupil, who lives with her granny and two brothers, was able to apply for the summer programme through Who Cares? Scotland which has had a link with Harvard since 2010.

The charity supports care experienced people, including those who are in children’s homes, foster care or who are looked after by relatives, to help them follow their academic dreams.

Katie Gibbs sitting on a bench in Inverurie wearing a red checked shirt
Katie Gibbs, 17, lives with her granny and two brothers in Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s crazy,” Katie said. “It’s such an amazing opportunity. When I applied, I did not have my hopes up. I was not expecting it so it was very cool to get the phone call.

“I’ve never been to America before so I’m very excited to explore. Just being able to say I’ve studied at Harvard will be amazing.

“And, I can’t wait to meet new people and make new friends. People I’ve spoken to who have taken part before have said they’re still in touch with the people they met there.”

Studying favourite subjects at Harvard

Katie will be able to fully immerse herself in campus life, including living in a dorm and attending social events, after flying to America on June 17.

She will be joined by three other Scottish teenagers who applied through Who Cares? Scotland and study two university-level courses as part of her Harvard adventure.

Katie Gibbs walking beside the river in Inverurie
Katie Gibbs will fly over to America on June 17. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She added: “I have always loved learning French at school, and I want to become more fluent, so hopefully the course will help me ahead of doing advanced higher French at school next year.

“But music and drama are my two passions in life. I always knew I wanted to to take that course”

When she returns after the seven-week stint, Katie will go into her sixth year at Inverurie Academy and get started with university applications – where she will be able to share all she will gain from the Harvard experience.

