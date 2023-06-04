Aberdeenshire teenager swapping Inverurie Academy for Harvard this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Katie Gibbs is preparing to swap the halls of Inverurie Academy for the grounds of Harvard University this summer.

The 17-year-old will spend seven weeks at the world-renowned school studying musical theatre which she describes as the main passion in her life.

Katie is no stranger to the world of performing having been part of the Chalmers Mackay Music School in Inverurie for many years and taking to the stage for a number of local performances.

Her granny, Carol Gollop, has been a constant support in her life and was the one who first signed her up for musical theatre classes when she was just nine-years-old.

Katie has not looked back since and now spends most of her time playing one of her five instruments – three of which were self-taught.

She hopes her experience in America will be the perfect next step in pursuing a career as a music therapist or teacher in the future.

Support from Who Cares? Scotland

The Inverurie Academy pupil, who lives with her granny and two brothers, was able to apply for the summer programme through Who Cares? Scotland which has had a link with Harvard since 2010.

The charity supports care experienced people, including those who are in children’s homes, foster care or who are looked after by relatives, to help them follow their academic dreams.

“It’s crazy,” Katie said. “It’s such an amazing opportunity. When I applied, I did not have my hopes up. I was not expecting it so it was very cool to get the phone call.

“I’ve never been to America before so I’m very excited to explore. Just being able to say I’ve studied at Harvard will be amazing.

“And, I can’t wait to meet new people and make new friends. People I’ve spoken to who have taken part before have said they’re still in touch with the people they met there.”

Studying favourite subjects at Harvard

Katie will be able to fully immerse herself in campus life, including living in a dorm and attending social events, after flying to America on June 17.

She will be joined by three other Scottish teenagers who applied through Who Cares? Scotland and study two university-level courses as part of her Harvard adventure.

She added: “I have always loved learning French at school, and I want to become more fluent, so hopefully the course will help me ahead of doing advanced higher French at school next year.

“But music and drama are my two passions in life. I always knew I wanted to to take that course”

When she returns after the seven-week stint, Katie will go into her sixth year at Inverurie Academy and get started with university applications – where she will be able to share all she will gain from the Harvard experience.