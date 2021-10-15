balletLORENT to visit His Majesty’s Theatre with The Lost Happy Endings

What would happen if Cinderella’s foot was now too big for the glass slipper or Pinocchio’s nose never stopped growing?

The Lost Happy Endings – produced by award-winning dance theatre company balletLORENT – tells the story of a magical girl called Jub who guards the happy endings to stories and fairytales. But one day an otherworldly witch steals them, and at bedtime, the stories are destroyed.

Following in the footsteps of the company’s critically acclaimed Rapunzel, Snow White and Rumpelstiltskin, The Lost Happy Endings is dance theatre for the 21st century family, suitable for all children aged five and over.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie said: “This is such an imaginative production from the always brilliant balletLORENT. We all love a happy ending, and the Lost Happy Endings is full of delights for the whole family to enjoy.”

Revisiting and retelling traditional myths

Former Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy, who wrote the piece, said: “Both as a poet and as a parent, I’ve always loved revisiting and retelling our traditional myths and fairytales. As we have developed the story, we found we weren’t only dealing with the Lost Happy Endings, but also the alternative middles.”

The main character Jub lives deep in the forest and has six fingers on each hand. As the Witch disappears with the stolen Happy Endings, it is up her to save the night, encountering many beloved fairytale characters and woodland creatures in her quest.

Packed with spirit, adventure and glorious surprises, this fantasy family show will delight generations both old and young.

The Lost Happy Endings is finally on tour again

Liv Lorent MBE, of balletLorent, said: “The Lost Happy Endings is our most topical work to date. We see the children’s fury when the happy endings of their stories are stolen from them, and we see our main character Jub make it her job to rewrite fairytales to give the characters an ending that they deserve.”

balletLORENT premiered The Lost Happy Endings in its Newcastle home in late 2019 to appreciative audiences of all ages, but were only able to complete one date of their national tour in February 2020 before the pandemic hit and they were forced to cancel the tour.

The company are now thrilled to be on the road once more – they will bring The Lost Happy Endings to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre from Friday November 5 to Saturday November 6.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

You might also like…