Release Me legend Engelbert Humperdinck says he will take Aberdeen fans on sentimental journey

During a career spanning five decades, Engelbert Humperdinck released countless hits, received an MBE for services to music, and – perhaps most famously – kept The Beatles’ Strawberry Fields/Penny Lane off the top of the UK charts in 1967.

Turning 85 this year but showing no signs of stopping just yet, the chart-topping singer is looking forward to bringing his brand new show dedicated to his late wife to Aberdeen this November.

Reminiscing on his past Scottish gigs, Engelbert said: “It’s been such a long time since I was in Scotland but every time I come there I have a great time and people seem to like my music and it’s just unbelievable.

“Music has been my passport to the world and it’s been amazing – everywhere I go they seem to like my music, which is wonderful. And Scotland is one of those places.”

Embarking on 14-date UK tour

Engelbert, born Arnold George Dorsey, had to cancel his last year’s concerts due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but is now excited to embark on the UK tour later this month.

The iconic vocalist will kick off his 14-date tour in Liverpool on October 31 and will perform for north-east audiences on Wednesday November 3. The gig will take place at 7pm at the Music Hall.

The English singer, who currently lives in LA, said: “I’m looking forward to the tour very much. It’s the first time I’ll have done such a big tour in many many many years – I’m doing 14 concerts over there (in the UK).

“I’ll also be doing nine in the US before I come over to Europe.

“It’s not been a great year for everybody, but I’m looking forward to singing again.”

Engelbert dedicates tour to his late wife

The upcoming tour is dedicated to his wife Patricia Healey, who lost a battle with coronavirus in February. The couple had been married for 56 years.

Engelbert said: “It’s not been a very good year for me. I lost my wife and I know that she would want me to come over and she would want me to continue to sing for her as it’s what I love to do.

“Now I read my lyrics a lot differently to the way I used to – they have taken on a whole new meaning. People will recognise it, I’m sure.

“This will be a sentimental journey. What has transpired in your life and mine in the past one and a half years has been quite traumatic.”

Performing classics as well as new songs

Engelbert said his show has been “tried and tested” around the world and his Aberdeen fans can expect to hear him sings classics such as The Last Waltz, Spanish Eyes, and Release Me.

Engelbert said: “I don’t keep it (the show) the same all the time, but of course, people come see the songs that made it possible for me to be there in the first place, so I chose some of them – the songs people seem to like. I kept them in the show, plus, I bring new music that I recorded over the last few years.”

Engelbert’s newest album Sentiments – a collection of new recordings including covers of songs by Elton John, Elvis Presley and Charlie Chaplin – was released in November 2020.

The singer promises the show is “very entertaining”.

“There’s a variety of music so it’s nice for people to sit and listen to,” said Engelbert.

“I love performing live – it’s the greatest feeling in the world when you walk on stage and you’re received in such a wonderful manner. And I’ve been very fortunate that my audiences have always received me in a great way and have given me the courage to be able to go through life with a smile on my face as I walk on stage.”

‘Release Me’ changed his life

One of the songs he enjoys performing the most is his first hit Release Me – the single which stopped The Beatles’ Strawberry Fields/Penny Lane reaching number one in 1967.

“It was in the charts for 56 weeks,” said Engelbert.

“That’s the one I really enjoy singing most of all.”

Looking back at his career, Engelbert says the past decades have been “quite remarkable”.

The singer has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, as well as a Golden Globe. The singing legend also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Engelbert said: “I have had good times my entire life but when I look back on how my success came about…it was quite remarkable.

“I recorded Release Me and it was sitting on a shelf for three months before I did Sunday Night at the London Palladium and then, all of a sudden, it started selling 80 to 90 thousand copies a day. I think that’s what started my life and I’m very grateful for it.”

How to book tickets to see Engelbert Humperdinck

Engelbert Humperdinck will perform on Wednesday November 3 at 7pm at the Music Hall. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

