Don’t miss out: Scotland gets set for an eventful 2022

Emotions run high in Scotland. We wear our hearts on our sleeves and there is nowhere better to be part of an audience, whether your passion is for sport, the arts or culture. And the events which celebrate such passions are returning with a vengeance in Scotland 2022.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Scotland is calling out to the world to attend and enjoy its superlative events taking place across the country. This summer, you can experience the well-known, unbeatable, spine-tingling sensation of watching events live and in the flesh once more. And for those lucky enough to already live here, these events are all just a few hours from home.

There is already a sense of anticipation and excitement in the air as full-on, live events as we used to know them are back – after a long (and lonely) wait.

Indeed, after a two-year hiatus, events in Scotland are determined to inspire both visitors and locals to rock out, jump in, stand up and get down at a range of both new and much-loved live events taking place across the country throughout the year.

Sporting events to look forward to in Scotland 2022

In sport, this year Scotland welcomes back The Open. Indeed, for this landmark 150th tournament, it’s only right that it should come home to St Andrews. The Old Course has seen so many highly charged moments and this year will be no exception.

From 10-17 July, the historic university town will welcome the world’s best male golfers and the game’s most passionate fans. The moment when the newest champion raises the Claret Jug will be one remembered for quite some time.

And over in stunning East Lothian, Muirfield is hosting one of the most prestigious events in the women’s game this summer. From 4-7 August, the best female golfers will compete in the AIG Women’s Open.

Last year the event was hosted further up the east coast at Carnoustie, where Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist triumphed at the 21st playing of the event as a Major on the women’s circuit.

This is an important event on the golf calendar, and with the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open taking place the week before at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, it promises to bring two weeks of inspiration to a new generation of players.

Events in Scotland 2022 celebrating arts and culture

Heading to the heart of the country in the Highlands, one of Scotland’s most treasured music festivals takes place from 28-30 July.

Half an hour south of Inverness is Belladrum and its genuinely family-friendly Tartan Heart Festival. The atmosphere at Belladrum is unlike almost any other music festival: it gives access to that sweet clean Highland air; there’s food, drink and activities for all ages and on the stage are some of Scotland’s – and the world’s – most celebrated musicians.

The legendary Van Morrison will be taking to the stage, as well as much-loved local heroes, Emily Sandé and Tidelines. You’ll meet some great new dancing partners in the crowd when Nile Rodgers and Chic take to the stage. Good Times? Absolutely!

August also means the start of some of the world’s greatest arts festivals – hosted right here in Scotland.

The Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe welcome visitors from across the globe who are passionate about art, film, culture, comedy and music. Both start on 5 August, with The Edinburgh International Festival running until 28 August and the Fringe one day later.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival will also be held from 12-20 August, celebrating Edinburgh’s unique identity in an intimate yet ambitious setting. Again, this festival attracts people from across the world and is always highly anticipated.

In fact, 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of these much-loved festivals. The Edinburgh International Festival began after the Second World War in 1947, in an attempt to celebrate the culture which connected us to our European neighbours. Since then, it has become a global gathering.

That same year, the Edinburgh International Film Festival was born, as well as the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, when eight theatre groups decided to bring their productions to Edinburgh – off their own backs – and, again, it has been growing in popularity and size ever since.

After two years of socially distanced or virtual versions taking place of these festivals of celebration, we can expect the streets, squares, theatres and tents of Edinburgh to come alive this August, with sheer nostalgic joy.

Indeed, the atmosphere in the city during August is as exhilarating as anywhere in the world. For an entire month it is a hub of global culture, from the Edinburgh Art Festival and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo to Edinburgh International Book Festival. Why would anyone want to miss it?

Scotland is calling – don’t miss out

This year, Scotland will embrace its events more intensely than ever – and its audiences will be welcomed back with even more passion.

Scotland is the perfect stage for any event, with years of global success to prove it. This year, celebrate sport, music and culture in the best setting – and with the best audiences – in the world.

Explore all events on in Scotland 2022 on the VisitScotland website.