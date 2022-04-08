Don’t miss out: Scotland gets set for an eventful 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Don’t miss out: Scotland gets set for an eventful 2022

In partnership with VisitScotland
April 8, 2022, 10:25 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 10:52 am
An audience at Glasgow Barrowlands. This venue will host many events in Scotland 2022
Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom. Image: VisitScotland / Luigi Di Pasquale

Emotions run high in Scotland. We wear our hearts on our sleeves and there is nowhere better to be part of an audience, whether your passion is for sport, the arts or culture. And the events which celebrate such passions are returning with a vengeance in Scotland 2022.

Scotland is calling out to the world to attend and enjoy its superlative events taking place across the country. This summer, you can experience the well-known, unbeatable, spine-tingling sensation of watching events live and in the flesh once more. And for those lucky enough to already live here, these events are all just a few hours from home.

friends at a festival (events in Scotland 2022)
Friends soaking up the atmosphere at Knockengorroch Festival. Image: VisitScotland / Peter Dibdin

There is already a sense of anticipation and excitement in the air as full-on, live events as we used to know them are back – after a long (and lonely) wait.

Indeed, after a two-year hiatus, events in Scotland are determined to inspire both visitors and locals to rock out, jump in, stand up and get down at a range of both new and much-loved live events taking place across the country throughout the year.

Sporting events to look forward to in Scotland 2022

In sport, this year Scotland welcomes back The Open. Indeed, for this landmark 150th tournament, it’s only right that it should come home to St Andrews. The Old Course has seen so many highly charged moments and this year will be no exception.

From 10-17 July, the historic university town will welcome the world’s best male golfers and the game’s most passionate fans. The moment when the newest champion raises the Claret Jug will be one remembered for quite some time.

golfing event in Scotland
Scotland hosted The 2019 Solheim Cup in front of record crowds at Gleneagles, which this year will welcome The Senior Open presented by Rolex in July

And over in stunning East Lothian, Muirfield is hosting one of the most prestigious events in the women’s game this summer. From 4-7 August, the best female golfers will compete in the AIG Women’s Open.

Last year the event was hosted further up the east coast at Carnoustie, where Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist triumphed at the 21st playing of the event as a Major on the women’s circuit.

This is an important event on the golf calendar, and with the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open taking place the week before at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, it promises to bring two weeks of  inspiration to a new generation of players.

Events in Scotland 2022 celebrating arts and culture

Heading to the heart of the country in the Highlands, one of Scotland’s most treasured music festivals takes place from 28-30 July.

Half an hour south of Inverness is Belladrum and its genuinely family-friendly Tartan Heart Festival. The atmosphere at Belladrum is unlike almost any other music festival: it gives access to that sweet clean Highland air; there’s food, drink and activities for all ages and on the stage are some of Scotland’s – and the world’s – most celebrated musicians.

events in Scotland 2022 include Belladrum festival
Crowds having fun and soaking up the atmosphere and Belladrum. Image: VisitScotland / Iona Spence

The legendary Van Morrison will be taking to the stage, as well as much-loved local heroes, Emily Sandé and Tidelines. You’ll meet some great new dancing partners in the crowd when Nile Rodgers and Chic take to the stage. Good Times? Absolutely!

August also means the start of some of the world’s greatest arts festivals – hosted right here in Scotland.

The Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe welcome visitors from across the globe who are passionate about art, film, culture, comedy and music. Both start on 5 August, with The Edinburgh International Festival running until 28 August and the Fringe one day later.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival will also be held from 12-20 August, celebrating Edinburgh’s unique identity in an intimate yet ambitious setting. Again, this festival attracts people from across the world and is always highly anticipated.

events in Scotland 2022 include the Edinburgh International Festival
The mesmerising Opening Event of a past Edinburgh International Festival. Image: MACRO © Carnival Cinema

In fact, 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of these much-loved festivals. The Edinburgh International Festival began after the Second World War in 1947, in an attempt to celebrate the culture which connected us to our European neighbours. Since then, it has become a global gathering.

That same year, the Edinburgh International Film Festival was born, as well as the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, when eight theatre groups decided to bring their productions to Edinburgh – off their own backs – and, again, it has been growing in popularity and size ever since.

After two years of socially distanced or virtual versions taking place of these festivals of celebration, we can expect the streets, squares, theatres and tents of Edinburgh to come alive this August, with sheer nostalgic joy.

Indeed, the atmosphere in the city during August is as exhilarating as anywhere in the world. For an entire month it is a hub of global culture, from the Edinburgh Art Festival and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo to Edinburgh International Book Festival. Why would anyone want to miss it?

Scotland is calling – don’t miss out

This year, Scotland will embrace its events more intensely than ever – and its audiences will be welcomed back with even more passion.

Scotland is the perfect stage for any event, with years of global success to prove it. This year, celebrate sport, music and culture in the best setting – and with the best audiences – in the world.

Explore all events on in Scotland 2022 on the VisitScotland website

