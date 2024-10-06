Inside the colourful life of Frances Farquharson who helped transform tartan and Braemar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the colourful life of Frances Farquharson who helped transform tartan and Braemar

The life of the American journalist who dined with the Royal family and championed Deeside businesses is celebrated for the first time in a biography by Caroline Young.

Caroline Young (right) has written the first biography on Frances Farquharson (left) who was a well-known and memorable figure in Braemar.
Caroline Young (right) has written the first biography on Frances Farquharson (left) who was a well-known and memorable figure in Braemar. Image: Caroline Young
By Lottie Hood

Frances Farquharson’s life was one of colour, adventure and constant activity, and there is no other community that can testify to this as strongly as Braemar.

Even today, years after The British Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar journalist’s death in 1991, and a month after this year’s Braemar Gathering – where she would don her tartan creations – echoes of her love of colour, Scottish textiles and people remain.

The wife of Alwyne Farquharson, the Laird of Invercauld, was known for her “colourful, dynamic and flamboyant” character.

Frances Farquharson
Frances Farquharson. Images: Caroline Young.

Always on the go even at home, Frances would often persuade people visiting Invercauld to swap their cup of tea for helping her to rearrange the furniture.

Her ideas were often vibrant, with the fashionista famously favouring pink and yellow –  colours which still feature inside Braemar Castle and murals in Braemar.

Brushing elbows with the Royal family on their Deeside visits, Frances was normally pictured at the Braemar Gathering wearing tartan in a way that made people look twice.

Something author Caroline Young did on seeing one of her fabulous tartan outfits on display at the National Museum of Scotland in 2017.

suit was worn by the flamboyant fashion editor turned Highland society hostess Frances Farquharson.
The tartan suit was worn by the flamboyant fashion editor turned Highland society hostess Frances Farquharson.<br />Image: National Museum of Scotland

Early life involved travel, Russian royalty and tragedy

Amazed by the outfit, Caroline, who has written several books on fashion history, said Frances intrigued her.

So much so, that she set about writing the first biography on the fascinating journalist and woman of fashion.

“She just stuck in my mind,” she said. “The way she created her own unique look out of tartan, it was quite revolutionary.

“I just felt like her life story would be interesting and intriguing to research.”

Caroline Young with her book
Caroline Young with her book The Fabulous Frances Farquharson: The Colourful Life of an American in the Highlands.

Born Frances Lovell Oldham in Seattle in 1902, Frances became an aspiring writer and sailed across the Atlantic to Europe in the 1920s.

Using her “charm and personality”, during her travels she met and worked with famous fashion designers and Russian royalty, and even stayed at the Queen of Romania’s palace.

In 1928, Frances settled in the UK and married a First World War aviation hero. However, in 1933 tragedy in the form of a house fire struck.

The flames killed her husband and Frances broke her back after she jumped out of a window at their Hampshire country house to escape the fire.

Frances aged 23.
Frances aged 23.

Doctors told her she might never walk again, but Caroline said: “She was determined and she overcame the odds. She then got a job as the editor of Harper’s Bazaar.”

Taking the magazine through the Second World War, Frances used it to boost morale among women.

During this time, Frances remarried and had a daughter, Marybelle, with Charles Gordon from Aberdeenshire.

But then an invite to Braemar Castle changed everything.

Braemar Castle.
Braemar Castle. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Frances Farquharson in Braemar

Alwyne Farquharson’s aunt died during the Blitz in 1941, leaving him Chief and Laird of Invercauld.

Frances was invited to help take inventory of Braemar Castle where she met and fell in love with him.

She divorced her second husband, married Alwyne – who was 17 years younger than her – in 1949, and moved to Invercauld.

Captain A A C Farquharson with Frances
Captain Alwyne Arthur Compton Farquharson and Frances. Image: AJL

What followed was years of hard work to get the vast estate in order.

Frances also used her “persuasive powers” to start new businesses, a creative festival, and support local creators.

“She was really all about encouraging the arts, local creativity, products and skills,” Caroline said.

“She championed well-made local textiles (wool, tartan and tweed). That was quite novel at the time.”

Tartan outfits at the Braemar Gathering and Royal family visits

However, Frances made sure to put her own spin on the Scottish products.

Caroline said: “The way that she interpreted tartan and brought a new way of wearing it was really groundbreaking. She was doing this before Diana came to the Braemar Gathering wearing tartan dresses.”

Prince and Princess of Wales at Braemar games in 1981.
Prince and Princess of Wales at the Braemar Gathering in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Frances and Alwyne would host guests such as Italian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, and through their role with the estate built good relationships with the Royal family.

Frances would always be there to greet the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh when they arrived at Balmoral, and would be invited to the Ghillies Ball and have drinks with the Queen Mother at Birkhall.

King Charles at the Braemar Gathering.
King Charles was said to have a good relationship with Frances. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Caroline added: “I think King Charles was very fond of her, so they had a good relationship.”

‘She was just so incredibly unique’: The inspiring legacy of Frances Farquharson

Speaking to Caroline, Marybelle Drummond, Frances’s daughter, said: “There was no one like her at all, she was just so incredibly unique. She just found people exhilarating.

“She was always very interested in other people and always wanted to help people.”

Frances Farquharson in the 1980's
Frances Farquharson in the 1980s.

Always the last person standing at a party, despite her back problems, she said her mum still had that “enthusiasm and sparkle in her eye”, even in her 80s.

Researching Frances’s story for two years, Caroline said her own life had not remained unaffected.

Considering repainting her home office pink, Caroline said the most memorable inspiration came from a list of New Year resolutions in an issue of Harper’s Bazaar, published after Frances had just recovered from the house fire.

Cover of Frances Farquharson biography
The Fabulous Frances Farquharson: The Colourful Life of an American in the Highlands.

Among some “frivolous fashion” points (like never wearing feathers and flowers together), Caroline said: “She says things like ‘to keep my troubles to myself’.

“‘To always remain cheerful and to get on with things’ and I think that stayed with me.

“To help others to prosper, not to interfere into other people’s affairs and to encourage enterprise.

“Those messages stuck with her throughout her life.”

The Fabulous Frances Farquharson: The Colourful Life of an American in the Highlands paperback will be published on October 17 while the hardback is out now. 

