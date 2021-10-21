Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Oil and gas worker sets her sights on fashion industry

By Ellie House
October 21, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 21, 2021, 11:52 am
Victoria Mutch is determined to change the world of fashion.
Victoria Mutch is determined to change the world of fashion.

Harsh overhead lighting, curtains which don’t actually do the job and a heap of clothes left in a frustrated heap on the floor.

Yes ladies, we’ve all been there. The soulless changing rooms, where you are affronted by your reflection from four angles, having got stuck in a dress with an impossible fastening.

Even the most body positive of people will have felt their confidence wobble in a changing room, having been forced to go a up a size yet be two sizes smaller in a different shop.

If Victoria Mutch had her way, the ridiculous sizing system wouldn’t exist.

Victoria has launched her own shop, catering towards a wide range of sizes.

Indeed she only uses sizes as a guide when selecting clothes in her role as a personal shopper with a difference.

Victoria, who works in oil and gas, may have a lot to juggle just now, but she also has a lot to celebrate.

She has been helping women feel good about themselves for the past year, after launching her business during the pandemic, and just prior to the second lockdown.

V+ Style caters for women of all shapes and sizes, and was launched after Victoria grew frustrated with the lack of choice on the high street.

Having run numerous successful pop up shops, Victoria is currently based in the Bon Accord centre – where she has come on board as part of Curated Aberdeen.

The project sees local businesses and stallholders come together in one place, with stallholder fees going directly to children’s charity, Charlie House.

V+ Style is part of Curated Aberdeen

We caught up with Victoria in-between meetings, and found out why she wants to change the fashion industry for the better.

“The high street only tends to stock a size six to 18,” said Victoria.

“I don’t like the term plus sized, but I realised I could help a lot of people with their styling.

“Quite often the clothes available in bigger sizes are baggy with no shape.

“I wanted to empower people to feel confident in how they look and feel. The tagline is style for your shape, because that’s essentially what I do.”

It took Victoria just two months to get her business off the ground. Alongside running an online shop and pop ups, she also offers personal shopper sessions.

“My own wardrobe is quite timeless as opposed to fast fashion,” she said.

Victoria is passionate about helping people to feel good

“I tend to buy good quality items which will last me longer.  But the biggest challenge has been finding a handful of suppliers who have good quality stock.

“I’ve just started to take in occasion wear which is made from fully recycled plastic, but I’m always looking for more sustainable brands.”

Victoria has started stocking occasion wear. Pic credit Kelly Robertson of KAD Photography

Victoria stocks from a size eight to a size 28 in a bid to be as inclusive as possible, and loves how rewarding her new found passion is.

“I love seeing people’s faces when they come out the changing rooms,” she says.

For some people it can be the first time they are trying on a dress in years.  It’s finding something that makes them feel comfortable.”

There’s a dress to flatter every size and shape.

“I’ve had a lot of people who have felt really nervous before coming to see me. I enjoy putting them at ease and help making them feel great.”

But why is there a gap in the market in the first place? Victoria believes that designers are partly to blame.

“I think people who design clothes for smaller sizes, don’t know how to then size the clothes up,” she said.

“So they don’t size up the sleeves for example. For a lot of companies, their most popular sizes are a 12-16.

“But they need to be fully inclusive.

“I knew there was a gap in the market, and I work hard at anything that I do.

“I want there to be choice, for somewhere for people to come and shop which isn’t online.

Victoria believes she can offer more choice in comparison to the high street.

“I used to go into shops and come out disheartened, because I couldn’t find anything to fit me. That’s the core of my business.

I remember thinking to myself, if I feel like this then so many other people must be feeling this way.”

With exciting plans for a shop in the not so  distant future, Victoria has called upon people to support local business.

“Really support local business when it is in its infancy,” she said.

Supporting local business is the way forward in Victoria’s eyes

“Instead of going to the main companies, consider local businesses both online and in person.

“I would recommend booking a styling slot in advance, or people can come in and just browse.

“It’s all about your shape, and I can help find clothes which suit.”

For more information, visit https://www.styleforyourshape.com/shop

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]