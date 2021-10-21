Oil and gas worker sets her sights on fashion industry

Harsh overhead lighting, curtains which don’t actually do the job and a heap of clothes left in a frustrated heap on the floor.

Yes ladies, we’ve all been there. The soulless changing rooms, where you are affronted by your reflection from four angles, having got stuck in a dress with an impossible fastening.

Even the most body positive of people will have felt their confidence wobble in a changing room, having been forced to go a up a size yet be two sizes smaller in a different shop.

If Victoria Mutch had her way, the ridiculous sizing system wouldn’t exist.

Indeed she only uses sizes as a guide when selecting clothes in her role as a personal shopper with a difference.

Victoria, who works in oil and gas, may have a lot to juggle just now, but she also has a lot to celebrate.

She has been helping women feel good about themselves for the past year, after launching her business during the pandemic, and just prior to the second lockdown.

V+ Style caters for women of all shapes and sizes, and was launched after Victoria grew frustrated with the lack of choice on the high street.

Having run numerous successful pop up shops, Victoria is currently based in the Bon Accord centre – where she has come on board as part of Curated Aberdeen.

The project sees local businesses and stallholders come together in one place, with stallholder fees going directly to children’s charity, Charlie House.

We caught up with Victoria in-between meetings, and found out why she wants to change the fashion industry for the better.

“The high street only tends to stock a size six to 18,” said Victoria.

“I don’t like the term plus sized, but I realised I could help a lot of people with their styling.

“Quite often the clothes available in bigger sizes are baggy with no shape.

“I wanted to empower people to feel confident in how they look and feel. The tagline is style for your shape, because that’s essentially what I do.”

It took Victoria just two months to get her business off the ground. Alongside running an online shop and pop ups, she also offers personal shopper sessions.

“My own wardrobe is quite timeless as opposed to fast fashion,” she said.

“I tend to buy good quality items which will last me longer. But the biggest challenge has been finding a handful of suppliers who have good quality stock.

“I’ve just started to take in occasion wear which is made from fully recycled plastic, but I’m always looking for more sustainable brands.”

Victoria stocks from a size eight to a size 28 in a bid to be as inclusive as possible, and loves how rewarding her new found passion is.

“I love seeing people’s faces when they come out the changing rooms,” she says.

For some people it can be the first time they are trying on a dress in years. It’s finding something that makes them feel comfortable.”

“I’ve had a lot of people who have felt really nervous before coming to see me. I enjoy putting them at ease and help making them feel great.”

But why is there a gap in the market in the first place? Victoria believes that designers are partly to blame.

“I think people who design clothes for smaller sizes, don’t know how to then size the clothes up,” she said.

“So they don’t size up the sleeves for example. For a lot of companies, their most popular sizes are a 12-16.

“But they need to be fully inclusive.

“I knew there was a gap in the market, and I work hard at anything that I do.

“I want there to be choice, for somewhere for people to come and shop which isn’t online.

“I used to go into shops and come out disheartened, because I couldn’t find anything to fit me. That’s the core of my business.

I remember thinking to myself, if I feel like this then so many other people must be feeling this way.”

With exciting plans for a shop in the not so distant future, Victoria has called upon people to support local business.

“Really support local business when it is in its infancy,” she said.

“Instead of going to the main companies, consider local businesses both online and in person.

“I would recommend booking a styling slot in advance, or people can come in and just browse.

“It’s all about your shape, and I can help find clothes which suit.”

For more information, visit https://www.styleforyourshape.com/shop