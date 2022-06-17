Set sail in Portsoy at beloved boat festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Set sail in Portsoy at beloved boat festival

By Ellie House
June 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
June Masson is just one of the volunteers who make the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival possible.
June Masson is just one of the volunteers who make the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival possible.

From the delicious ice cream to the fascinating heritage, there’s something rather beguiling about Portsoy.

The 17th Century fishing harbour on the Moray coastline provides the perfect backdrop for an event which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival speaks for itself, but it is set to feel even more special – as it returns live this weekend (June 18-19) for the first time since 2019.

And it kicks off in true style tonight with a concert, featuring Skerryvore.

The pandemic saw the community-driven two-day festival go virtual, but now it can finally drop anchor for what promises to be a packed weekend.

The popular event has been running for 29 years. Credit: Anne Smith.

With sponsors including EventScotland, and visitors hailing from across the UK and even further afield, just what makes the festival such a celebrated happening on the seafaring calendar?

Its success is all the more impressive, given that it has been running for an incredible 29 years.

It has, of course, evolved over the decades, and the 2022 offering boasts seaborne races, beautiful heritage boats, food and drink, and even live music and dance.

For former Portsoy resident June Masson, who has been on board from the very beginning, the event is proof that both community and heritage live on.

We caught up with her and found out just what it takes to set sail in this not so sleepy town.

Forever evolving

“It all started with Portsoy Community Council; we set up a committee in 1992 to organise a celebration for the harbour,” said June.

“It was turning 300 years old and naturally we wanted to celebrate that.

“So we had a small committee, and we put on a lot of free events around the town.

“It was a success and we decided that as we had done it once, so we could do it again.”

The official title of Sottish Traditional Boat Festival emerged from the water in 1994, and the 2022 event is supported by EventScotland’s national events programme.

The event has evolved since this snap was taken in 2005. Credit: Ian Morrison.

Other eager sponsors include Moray West Offshore Wind Farm and Deveron Whisky, alongside Macduff Shipyards.

But from the very beginning, the focus remains the tradition of boats at Portsoy harbour and the talented craftsmanship of those who make a living from the sea.

“We wanted to show what things used to be like, and to celebrate the old culture,” said June.

Around 16,000 people are expected to descend on Portsoy this weekend.

“I think even if you’ve lived in Portsoy, there’s things you may not necessarily know about times gone by.

June spent 40 years living in Portsoy.

“And folk seem to really appreciate finding out how things were done, they see things that they didn’t necessarily know about before.”

People power

But what does it take to organise a festival which can see people travel hundreds of miles to be in on the action?

Well, like any good plan, part of the secret is to get your boats in a row months in advance.

“When the festival comes to a close, we tend to start looking at the next event right away,” said June.

“We ramp things up in January, until we reach a stage where we have two meetings each month.

“There’s about 25 people involved, and we all bring our own set of skills.

The event celebrates the heritage of Portsoy and a lifetime spent at sea.

“It’s about putting all those skills together, we all have a role to play.

“The festival wouldn’t go ahead were it not for the committee, we all have our own area of expertise.”

Unlike your typical gala, there’s nothing quite like the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival elsewhere.

And it is that uniqueness which propels the volunteers forward, to make each passing year that bit better than the one gone before.

“We all work really well together, we’re a good team,” said June.

“Of course people come and go, I’ve always been involved in some capacity.

Royal nod

“I think we are fortunate in that people have a real passion for the event, so they are prepared to do their bit.

“It is tremendous; we’ve got volunteers who have been giving up their time for 20 years, even 25 years.

For June, it is the passion of the volunteers which has made the festival into a leading tourism fixture on the north-east calendar.

“We were recognised last year for The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“There’s just so much passion in Portsoy. We know we can do it, because we have built on the festival year after year.

“It has taken a long time to get there, but we know what we are doing.”

Sentimental value

The festival is now one of the region’s leading tourism events, with more than 16,000 people expected over the course of the weekend.

It could perhaps best be described as a series of festivals, as demonstrated with the mouth-watering food fare.

The festival takes place this weekend.

You can expect the sea’s bounty with lobster and crab rolls, and 38 food and drink vendors are expecting to showcase their wares.

“We have grown year on year, people come from across the UK and even internationally,” said June.

“A lot of visitors see it as coming home if they are originally from Portsoy.

“It’s sentimental for a lot of folk, they take their children along because they can remember going themselves, or they meet up with extended family.

“The good weather has been ordered, we really can’t wait.”

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival takes place this weekend at Portsoy harbour. For more information visit www.stbfportsoy.org

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]