Liberty of London reveals most popular decor style and what it means

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Liberty of London reveals most popular decor style and what it means

By Jacqueline Wake Young
June 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ercol Teramo Medium Extending Dining Table and four chairs, £2,265, Gaucho Ceiling Light, £69, Ercol Ballatta Shelf Unit, £755, Furniture Village.
Ercol Teramo Medium Extending Dining Table and four chairs, £2,265, Gaucho Ceiling Light, £69, Ercol Ballatta Shelf Unit, £755, Furniture Village.

What does your home décor say about you? That’s the question posed by the famous Liberty of London, which conducted research recently into trending themes and what they mean.

Using search volume data from the past year, LibertyLondon.com pinpointed the most popular home décor styles and collaborated with psychologist Lee Chambers to reveal what this says about a person’s personality.

French Farmhouse Rustic Solid Oak Console Table, £319.99, Oak Furnitureland.

Liberty says that décor, including photos, plants and paint colour can be revealing as they can indicate personality traits such as openness, emotional stability, extroversion and introversion.

“Even a messy sock drawer gives a lot away about you – detail-orientated people tend to be very unorganised when it comes to their socks,” says the Liberty report.

Analysts at Liberty took average monthly search volumes across a range of cities, including London, Paris and Sydney to look at how home interior design preferences differ.

Ashbourne Two Seater Sofa in Gala Stripe Mustard, £1,371, Parker Knoll.

Globally, “farmhouse” home design came out top with the highest volume of searches, closely followed by boho and modern decor.

Liberty said farmhouse décor is characterized by “cosy charm” with natural materials and neutral colours and shares some styling traits with rustic and boho as they are also natural and relaxing.

French Farmhouse Rustic Solid Oak Double Wardrobe, £649.99, Oak Furnitureland.

Lee Chambers said: “Neutral tones are understated and subtle, and often reflect similar traits in the individual designing the space.

“They are suggestive of a person who enjoys balance, doesn’t enjoy distraction, and prefers simplicity.

“These individuals tend to be more mindful than social and be great at managing under pressure.”

Clifton Wood Spindle Floor Lamp, £175, Next.

Plants play a part in these inviting themes and Lee explained why.

“We evolved in natural environments, and those who surround themselves with plants are bringing the outside in.

“They are likely to be nurturing individuals and collaborative by nature. They are also more likely to mirror their environment and enjoy the slower journey of everyday growth.”

Hello Sunshine cushion, £19.99, Homesense.

Suprisingly, farmhouse was the top search in the Big Apple, which seems at odds with the city that never sleeps.

Maybe the world really has changed when it turns out even New Yorkers crave a slower pace of life.

Top Picks

Butterfly Cushion, £28, Joe Browns.
Optimist Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish, £32, Habitat.
Brindle blanket box, £329.99, Oak Furnitureland.
Fired Earth reversible bed set, £49 – £79, M&S.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]