Liberty of London reveals most popular decor style and what it means

What does your home décor say about you? That’s the question posed by the famous Liberty of London, which conducted research recently into trending themes and what they mean.

Using search volume data from the past year, LibertyLondon.com pinpointed the most popular home décor styles and collaborated with psychologist Lee Chambers to reveal what this says about a person’s personality.

Liberty says that décor, including photos, plants and paint colour can be revealing as they can indicate personality traits such as openness, emotional stability, extroversion and introversion.

“Even a messy sock drawer gives a lot away about you – detail-orientated people tend to be very unorganised when it comes to their socks,” says the Liberty report.

Analysts at Liberty took average monthly search volumes across a range of cities, including London, Paris and Sydney to look at how home interior design preferences differ.

Globally, “farmhouse” home design came out top with the highest volume of searches, closely followed by boho and modern decor.

Liberty said farmhouse décor is characterized by “cosy charm” with natural materials and neutral colours and shares some styling traits with rustic and boho as they are also natural and relaxing.

Lee Chambers said: “Neutral tones are understated and subtle, and often reflect similar traits in the individual designing the space.

“They are suggestive of a person who enjoys balance, doesn’t enjoy distraction, and prefers simplicity.

“These individuals tend to be more mindful than social and be great at managing under pressure.”

Plants play a part in these inviting themes and Lee explained why.

“We evolved in natural environments, and those who surround themselves with plants are bringing the outside in.

“They are likely to be nurturing individuals and collaborative by nature. They are also more likely to mirror their environment and enjoy the slower journey of everyday growth.”

Suprisingly, farmhouse was the top search in the Big Apple, which seems at odds with the city that never sleeps.

Maybe the world really has changed when it turns out even New Yorkers crave a slower pace of life.

