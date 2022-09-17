Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.

The Great British Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 and with it a nationwide desire to whisk, sieve, zest and enjoy. Jacqueline Wake Young looks at some of the scrumptious baking equipment freshly arrived in the shops.

Prepare to gain a few pounds as the nation goes cake crazy with the return of Bake Off.

The popular television show is back for its 13th series and as a result the urge to whip up a Red Velvet will be strong among many of us.

Easy Adjust Apron GBBO Showstopper Placement Print, £24, Cath Kidston.

Last year judge Paul Hollywood put on 12 pounds during Bake Off, much to his own annoyance.

He blamed staying in a hotel with the production crew and contestants during the filming of the series as part of the covid precautions for the weight gain and was baffled as to why the same hadn’t happened to his fellow judge Prue Leith.

Large Pie Dish GBBO Icing Placement, £28, Cath Kidston.

The celebrity chef told a Sunday newspaper after the series ended: “I put on 12 pounds in that bl**** tent. Prue put on a pound. A pound during Bake Off? That’s ridiculous.”

In the early years of the programme, retailers credited it with a revival in home baking while Women’s Institutes cited the Bake Off effect for increasing their membership figures by something like 25%.

The Women’s Institute said at the time that Bake Off had inspired women to take up baking by “taking away the fear factor” and making it look fun.

Mixing Bowl Showstopper print in yellow, £30, Cath Kidston.

Like any new – or rediscovered – hobby, a lot of the fun comes from getting all the new kit required to take park, even though most of us already have everything we need to rustle up a tray of scones.

Cath Kidston in particular has anticipated the mood by launching a range of baking wares that will make even the simplest sponge cake look spectacular.

Meanwhile many homeware stores now have dedicated cookery sections where a person can marvel at pink spatulas and springform pans to their heart’s content.

Top picks…

Sophie Allport x National Trust Woodland Walk Adult Apron, £24, National Trust.
Stanley Mug GBBO Conversational Print, £8, Cath Kidston.
Cake Stand GBBO Icing Placement print, £35, Cath Kidston.
Glass Storage Box Showstopper Ditsy, £17, Cath Kidston.
Betty Winters Silicone Utensils Spatulas and Spoon, £3, B&M.
Betty Winters Silicone Cupcake Cases, £2, B&M.
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.

 

Editor's Picks