Yvie Burnett: Two Christmas trees and the Troll of Trondheim

By Yvie Burnett
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Yvie Burnett driving home in her convertible with not one but two Christmas trees.
Yvie Burnett driving home in her convertible with not one but two Christmas trees.

At last, I got round to decorating the house and when Gordon was going out for the day, I got him to get everything down from the loft before he left.

I wanted to surprise him with the job all finished by the time he got home. Off I went to the Christmas tree farm to choose one, which is an outing I always enjoy.

Of course, I didn’t only come back with just the big tree for the lounge but a cute smaller one for the kitchen as well.

That was the problem with going by myself. There is no way I’d have been allowed to buy two if Gordon had come with me!

Yvie Burnett’s Christmas tree, well one of them!

Loading both trees into the back of my convertible car, I headed home to start to hang the baubles and lights.

I was quite impressed with myself managing to secure the trees in the plastic holders and make sure they weren’t going to topple over.

Watching Christmas films makes the festive season fun.

Not to mention hauling them out of the car and into the house by myself. I then did my usual skilful chucking of absolutely every bauble we have ever owned onto the branches.

Tinsel, ribbons, beads, baubles and lights, all of it went on there and in no particular order.

That’s the way I like it. The more the merrier.

Yvie’s tree all decorated.

I’ve still got to decorate the rest of the house but with the trees finished, I feel much more prepared.  I’m away working at the moment, and I didn’t like the idea of having it all to do in the final week.

Like planning for your holiday and packing your suntan lotion, looking forward to your summer holiday is as exciting as the actual trip.

Build up

For me the build-up to Christmas, the Christmas songs playing on the radio and in shops, lighting the fire and watching Christmas films is the most exciting part.

This year I feel I’m missing out a bit by not being at home and seeing the house looking so Christmassy.

But it will make it all the more special when everyone arrives home and I light pine-smelling candles and put mince pies in the oven.

Mince pies fresh from the oven.

Scotland Sings

We have started filming for Scotland Sings and it’s getting very real and exciting now. I’m working with such a lovely team at BBC Scotland, which of course makes the experience even more enjoyable.

I usually tell you all the things I’ve been doing during the week but then sometimes when its top secret I’m itching to tell you all about it but can’t.

I’m so excited for when you are able to watch the show.

One thing I can of course say is that I’ve been in Scotland and it’s been so cold. It was snowing today and there is more in the forecast. By the time you read this we may all be snowed in if the news is to be believed.

Weather

A weather system dubbed The Troll of Trondheim is approaching the UK and a major incident has been declared.

Now, I’m a complete romantic as you probably know and the idea of lovely snowy weather, especially as Christmas approaches, is wonderful but how on earth are people going to keep warm?

How are people supposed to keep warm in the icy cold weather?

Age UK runs cafes and drop in centres for elderly people to have some company and to get warm.

I hope that more places like these open up over the next few weeks and months while the weather remains cold.

With cold weather and high fuel costs, people will need this more than ever.

There is nothing like a warm cup of tea and a chat to lift spirits and help people feel that they aren’t forgotten.

The UK was bracing itself for an ice cold snap after forecasters said Arctic air would move in. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Strictly

So this week I’m actually going over to Elstree to see Strictly. It’s on Sunday this week though instead of Saturday because of the football.

It’s semi-final time so the tension is building. I always love going there, you know how much I love the show.

Watching it in the studio is particularly exciting. No matter how many TV shows I am involved with, live broadcasts of these huge Saturday night juggernauts are adrenaline-filled because anything can happen!

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe on Strictly Come Dancing. Image: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire.

Strictly of course is such a slick operation which such a wonderful team that it’s in safe hands.

I feel like I should dress up and wear some sequins on the night though. To be honest, I don’t think it’s possible to be overdressed when at Strictly though.

I will tell you all about it next week.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

Yvie driving home with two Christmas trees after going shopping by herself.

 

