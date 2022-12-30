Street parties, nippy dips and a Sair Heidie Run: 5 things to do in the north and north-east to start the new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Street parties, nippy dips and a Sair Heidie Run: 5 things to do in the north and north-east to start the new year

By Rosemary Lowne
December 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Taking the plunge: Brave souls will take to the icy water at Stonehaven Harbour to celebrate the New Year. Photo by Colin Rennie, DC Thomson.
Taking the plunge: Brave souls will take to the icy water at Stonehaven Harbour to celebrate the New Year. Photo by Colin Rennie, DC Thomson.

From parties and live music to walks and dips, there’s plenty of fun-filled activities across the north and north-east of Scotland this weekend to start off the new year.

Grantown-on-Spey’s ‘Hogmanay in the Square’

The future is bright: Fireworks will light the sky above Grantown-on-Spey as part of the Hogmanay celebrations. Photo by Shutterstock.

Community spirit will be in full flow in the streets of Grantown-on-Spey as locals and visitors descend on The Square to ring in 2023.

Live music is sure to get the party started before fireworks will light up the sky as the clock strikes midnight and 2023 officially begins.

Throughout the night hot drinks and food will be available and a charity collection will also take place.

The event runs from 10pm to 1am. For more information phone 07859 911950 or go to the website visitcairngorms.com

The Sair Heidie Run

On your marks: Sweat away all the festive indulgences at The Sair Heidie Run in Buckie. Photo by Shutterstock.

This fun event, held in Buckie on New Year’s Day, is meant as a way to get rid of potential hangovers from Hogmanay and also to help participants run off their festive indulgences.

Competitors are invited to kick-start their January detox in style by running or walking 4.5 miles, beginning and finishing outside the Episcopal Church Hall.

An annual tradition for 20 years, the race always produces a good turn-out, with competitors paying a £5 entry fee and all money going towards a chosen charitable cause, which this year is Coastal Creations.

People can register at the Church Hall on the day with walkers being set off at 10.20am while runners will start at 11am.

For more information check out the event Facebook page @sairheidie2023

Stonehaven Nippy Dip

Making a splash: Make 2023 a fresh start by taking the plunge at The Stonehaven Nippy Dip. Photo by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.

Hardy souls are invited to start the New Year with a splash at Stonehaven Harbour.

The goosebump inducing dip takes place at the harbour at noon with money raised going to the Stonehaven 24-hour Public Access Defibrillators Fund and The Stonehaven Christmas Tree Lights Fund which are both managed by Stonehaven & District Community Council.

So grab your goggles, swimming costume and a hat and book your dip place via the Stonehaven Nippy Dip Facebook page.

Shetland Arts Variety Concert

Music to the ears: Enjoy a relaxing night of live music at Mareel in Shetland. Photo by Shutterstock.

After all the mayhem of Christmas, this Hogmanay concert offers a chance for people to sit back, relax and soak up the sounds of Americana and country music.

Featuring music from Freda Leask and band, Skelburn and Scott Moncrieff, guests will also enjoy table service with a complimentary drink and snacks.

The concert is from 7.30pm to 10pm on Hogmanay in the auditorium of the Mareel, the UK’s most northerly music, cinema and creative industries centre situated in a prominent quayside area in Lerwick next to the Shetland Museum and Archives.

Tickets are £35 and can be booked by phoning 01595 743843 or by going to the Shetland Arts website shetlandarts.org.

New Year’s Day walk

Best foot forward: Start 2023 on the right foot by enjoying a family walk. Photo supplied by Shutterstock.

Blow the cobwebs of 2022 away with a reinvigorating walk on January 1.

Wrap up warm and get your walking shoes on, as there are plenty of gorgeous places to walk off that festive over-indulgence across the north and north-east.

Regular walking can improve self-esteem, mood and sleep quality while reducing stress, anxiety and fatigue.

So if you’re feeling a little lazy and tired after all of the celebrations, all the more reason to pull on your walking boots and get out and about for a nice new year walk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
2
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Waterloo ambulance station in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Health unions’ anger at prospect of another real-terms pay cut
(PA)
Government should declare national NHS major incident, warns health chief
Nurses went on strike over pay and conditions for two days in December as did paramedics (Alamy/PA)
NHS facing ‘equivalent levels of pressure’ as the pandemic
Health officials said bed occupancy is the highest it has ever been (Peter Byrne/PA)
Delays in urgent care ‘causing hundreds of deaths’

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues

Most Commented