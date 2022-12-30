Street parties, nippy dips and a Sair Heidie Run: 5 things to do in the north and north-east to start the new year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From parties and live music to walks and dips, there’s plenty of fun-filled activities across the north and north-east of Scotland this weekend to start off the new year.

Grantown-on-Spey’s ‘Hogmanay in the Square’

Community spirit will be in full flow in the streets of Grantown-on-Spey as locals and visitors descend on The Square to ring in 2023.

Live music is sure to get the party started before fireworks will light up the sky as the clock strikes midnight and 2023 officially begins.

Throughout the night hot drinks and food will be available and a charity collection will also take place.

The event runs from 10pm to 1am. For more information phone 07859 911950 or go to the website visitcairngorms.com

The Sair Heidie Run

This fun event, held in Buckie on New Year’s Day, is meant as a way to get rid of potential hangovers from Hogmanay and also to help participants run off their festive indulgences.

Competitors are invited to kick-start their January detox in style by running or walking 4.5 miles, beginning and finishing outside the Episcopal Church Hall.

An annual tradition for 20 years, the race always produces a good turn-out, with competitors paying a £5 entry fee and all money going towards a chosen charitable cause, which this year is Coastal Creations.

People can register at the Church Hall on the day with walkers being set off at 10.20am while runners will start at 11am.

For more information check out the event Facebook page @sairheidie2023

Stonehaven Nippy Dip

Hardy souls are invited to start the New Year with a splash at Stonehaven Harbour.

The goosebump inducing dip takes place at the harbour at noon with money raised going to the Stonehaven 24-hour Public Access Defibrillators Fund and The Stonehaven Christmas Tree Lights Fund which are both managed by Stonehaven & District Community Council.

So grab your goggles, swimming costume and a hat and book your dip place via the Stonehaven Nippy Dip Facebook page.

Shetland Arts Variety Concert

After all the mayhem of Christmas, this Hogmanay concert offers a chance for people to sit back, relax and soak up the sounds of Americana and country music.

Featuring music from Freda Leask and band, Skelburn and Scott Moncrieff, guests will also enjoy table service with a complimentary drink and snacks.

The concert is from 7.30pm to 10pm on Hogmanay in the auditorium of the Mareel, the UK’s most northerly music, cinema and creative industries centre situated in a prominent quayside area in Lerwick next to the Shetland Museum and Archives.

Tickets are £35 and can be booked by phoning 01595 743843 or by going to the Shetland Arts website shetlandarts.org.

New Year’s Day walk

Blow the cobwebs of 2022 away with a reinvigorating walk on January 1.

Wrap up warm and get your walking shoes on, as there are plenty of gorgeous places to walk off that festive over-indulgence across the north and north-east.

Regular walking can improve self-esteem, mood and sleep quality while reducing stress, anxiety and fatigue.

So if you’re feeling a little lazy and tired after all of the celebrations, all the more reason to pull on your walking boots and get out and about for a nice new year walk.