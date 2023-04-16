Lullaby Nana: Meet the Highland granny sharing her love of lullabies with the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lullaby Nana: Meet the Highland granny sharing her love of lullabies with the world

Marie-Louise Napier hopes to play a part in bedtimes around the world. Lauren Robertson reports.

Lauren Robertson
Marie-Louise Napier's 15 lullabies will be released next month. Image: Marie-Louise Napier
Marie-Louise Napier's 15 lullabies will be released next month. Image: Marie-Louise Napier

Choosing a gift for a new baby can be tricky business – what if someone else buys them the same thing?

This isn’t something Marie-Louise Napier, from Grantown-on-Spey, worries about, as her gifts are a little more special.

“My mother always sang us lullabies, we sang all the time when we were young,” she said.

“When family or people I was very fond of had babies, I would write a lullaby for them.

“I based them on their names after researching them, using the rhythm and incorporating hushabyes and lullabies.

Marie-Louise has been singing for as long as she can remember. Image: Marie-Louise Napier.

“My second grandchild is called Esther, which I discovered means star, so that turned into ‘Esther you’re our little star, you’re our star that’s what you are’.

“Brooke became a bubbling brook, the first Noah made a big boat so my Noah needed to get on the sleepy boat.”

Over the years, the 73-year-old has written 15 lullabies for grandchildren, great nieces, cousins’ children and friends’ children.

Now she is sharing them with the world on her new CD: Lullaby Nana.

The first lullaby

The tradition of welcoming new babies with a personalised lullaby started with one special baby on Mull around 12 years ago.

Marie-Louise said: “My sister lives on the island and she knew someone who had had a very premature baby, Coll.

“She phoned me up and said she needed a special gift for the baby, she said ‘why don’t you write a lullaby?’

Album artwork by Elly Lucas. Image: Marie-Louise Napier.

“I wrote the words and sent it to them, then a few years later when I had my first grandchild I thought I must do it for her, for Lucy.”

The children who are lucky enough to have their own lullaby hold them dearly.

“They’re really chuffed that it’s their song, to the degree that my oldest grandchild had to have the lullaby every night before she went to sleep,” said Marie-Louise.

“One babysitter had a total panic when she was told she wasn’t singing it right, so she had to phone her boyfriend who was a musician to read the music for her.”

Each track on the Lullaby Nana CD is paired with a short introduction, telling listeners who the song was originally written for.

Creating Lullaby Nana

“It was my son Hamish, he came in one day when I was putting the finishing touches on one of the last ones I wrote and asked how many I had,” she said.

“He said it was enough for a CD and that I should record them sometime, then he came back the next day and said ‘I’ve booked you in with Iain MacFarlane at the Old Laundry Studio in Glenfinnan during the last week of May. This was at the start of May!”

Marie-Louise hails from Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Marie-Louise Napier.

The time pressure helped Marie-Louise click into focus mode, writing out sheet music for songs and melodies that had only existed in her head.

This wasn’t too challenging given her musical background.

“I was a musician, I studied and taught music and did a lot of singing in my youth,” said Marie-Louise.

“My grandfather would walk me up the high street in Grantown and say ‘this is my granddaughter Marie, she’s got a lovely voice’.

“I learned to play piano – badly – from an early age. My brother is a piper; my sister and I got together later in life and did a show at the Edinburgh festival, No Spring Chickens, we all have music in us.

“I don’t often write down music unless I need to, but once I got started with the lullabies they just flowed.”

Marie-Louise is also an accomplished clarsach player and performs the accompaniment on Lullaby Nana.

Preserving lullabies

The Lullaby Nana CD comes along with a book, drawing from the fact Marie-Louise did a painting along to match each of her lullabies as she wrote them.

Designer Elly Lucas has helped her create the book, adding the sheet music, illustrations and photographs from the family’s archives to bring each lullaby to life.

Marie-Louise hopes Lullaby Nana will help preserve the tradition of singing lullabies to children, which she fears is becoming less common.

“I would love for it to make people sing to their children and sing with them,” she said.

“It used to be an easy way of interacting with your child, but nowadays people don’t do that. People think ‘oh I can’t sing’, but it doesn’t matter, your child will think you are lovely and accept you as you are.”

Though the lullabies are personal, Marie-Louise feels excited to share them with the world.

Marie-Louise has also created a painting for each lullaby. Image: Marie-Louise Napier.

“Whenever you produce something there is that nervous feeling,” she said.

“I hope they aren’t too personal to be interesting to other people. It’s nice to think that people might find one they really like and adapt it to their own child.”

Lullaby Nana will be released on CD and digital platforms on May 12, but is available to pre-order now.

Find out more at linktr.ee/lullabynana

