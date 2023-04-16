Travel: Riveting tale linked to iconic Forth Bridges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travel: Riveting tale linked to iconic Forth Bridges

Children's author takes a trip back in time on a visit to the Forth Bridges.

The famous Forth Rail Bridge. Image: Barbara Henderson.
The famous Forth Rail Bridge. Image: Barbara Henderson.
By Barbara Henderson

Majestically, they rise from the waters: the red Forth Bridge with its distinctive trio of diamond-shaped cantilevers; the graceful, almost translucent web of the new Queensferry Crossing; and the criss-cross pillars of the Forth Road Bridge.

Whichever way you approach, the three bridges across the Forth never fail to impress.

However, the Forth Bridge is surely the Queen of the Fair – completed between 1883 and 1890, its scale is staggering.

At the height of its construction, more than 4,000 workers, known as “briggers”, were employed on the site.

As I park up, the waves lap gently on the shore – a sharp contrast with what must have been the soundscape back then: countless hammer blows to the 6.5 million rivets which hold the steel structure together.

This is where the action of my children’s book Rivet Boy takes place and I can’t wait to return with my newly published book baby.

The three bridges over the Forth are quite a sight to behold. Image: Shutterstock.

There seems no more fitting place to begin than the historic Hawes Inn in South Queensferry, a late 17th Century coaching inn and the briggers’ favoured watering hole.

It is said that staff lined up 200 pints on the bar, ready for the end of a shift.

Still trading today, it is my accommodation for my trip. The Hawes did not only welcome ordinary workers – many Victorians of note are associated with its iconic twin gables, most famously the writer Robert Louis Stevenson.

The author of Treasure Island is said to have stayed in room number 13 in 1886 when he began work on his novel Kidnapped.

In fact, the inn is featured in the novel: “Right in the midst of the narrows lies an islet with some ruins; on the south shore they have built a pier for the service of the ferry; and at the end of the pier, on the other side of the road, and backed against a pretty garden of holly trees and hawthorns, I could see the building which they called the Hawes Inn.”

The sun is setting as I arrive. My room is comfortable and spotless, but best of all, the huge Forth Bridge fills the small window looking north.

So much history in a bridge. Image: Barbara Henderson.

I am amazed by the way it seems to change colour depending on the weather, ranging from bright to moody like a petulant teenager instead of the 133-year-old grand dame that she is.

There is a reason why every soap opera contains a bar or a pub – people meet, people talk, there is drama. The same was true for the Hawes Inn. Here is where the briggers met: for sustenance, for refuge in inclement weather – and for leisure.

On one occasion, the unruly workers even started a riot here.

As sun sets, I sample the excellent menu by the window overlooking the illuminated Forth Bridge – a treat for the tastebuds and the time-travelling imagination.

An hour later I am sitting in the cosy bar with friends for an evening fuelled by tipples and tales.

A delicious meal served at The Hawes Inn. Image: Barbara Henderson.

The following day, after a hearty breakfast, I am ready to explore the area and visit old haunts such as the A-listed Tolbooth with its Jubilee clocktower which dominates the old burgh.

South Queensferry’s centre is particularly picturesque: think cobbled streets, hidden vennels and higgledy-piggledy coloured housefronts.

Every few steps I am surprised by a newly framed view of the bridges. I really must stop taking so many photographs!

Time to retire to the pleasantly situated Orocco Pier where the coffee is excellent, and the views are second to none.

If you have a little time on your hands and fancy stretching your legs after all that coffee, there is a brand-new trail in town: The Forth Bridges Trail affords walkers unique views of the three bridges spanning three centuries on a five-mile circular walk, and the nearest stop is right opposite the Hawes Inn.

Deep Sea World, at North Queensferry. Image: APA Picturedesk Gmbh/Shutterstock.

The trail takes in both North and South Queensferry, linked by a walk across the Forth Road Bridge – and you can always bribe reluctant youngsters with a visit to North Queensferry’s Deep Sea World or the world’s smallest working light tower and Scotland’s smallest museum by Town Pier.

Further afield, visitor options abound. For a start, several boat trips are available in the area, including a cruise under the bridges or a trip to the historic Inchcolm Island.

Alight to explore the 12th Century abbey, wartime fortifications and beaches.

Historic Inchcolm Abbey on the island of Inchcolm. Image: Shutterstock.

And what about a visit to the Outlander location Blackness Castle along the coast? Or the splendid Georgian mansion Hopetoun House which will reopened to visitors at Easter?

I will get round to them all. For now, however, I am content to sit on a bench by the shore, watching the Forth Bridge transform from red to golden in the gloaming.

A comfortable room at at The Hawes Inn. Image: Barbara Henderson.

Rivet Boy by Barbara Henderson is out now, published by Cranachan Publishing, priced £7.99.

Travel facts

Find out about the area at theforthbridges.org

Details of the Forth Bridges Trail:

theforthbridges.org/visit-the-forth-bridges/forth-bridges-trail

The Hawes Inn, 7 Newhalls Rd, South Queensferry EH30 9TA, 0131 331 1990, vintageinn.co.uk

Orocco Pier oroccopier.co.uk

Blackness Castle:

historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/places/blackness-castle

Deep Sea World: deepseaworld.com

Hopetoun House: hopetoun.co.uk

