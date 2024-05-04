Bidding open for ‘sought after’ five-bedroom Banchory home

A “sought after” home near Banchory has just went on the market for over £650,000.

The five-bedroom Myreside House is just a short distance from the Aberdeenshire town.

Potential buyers can look forward to a dining room/kitchen which has recently been upgraded for socialising or entertaining.

The property also includes a first-floor master suite equipped with a luxury ensuite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and a stunning countryside view.

The main entrance also features a large hallway with glass balustrade above to create an impressive welcome.

The property’s east wing comprises of an inner hall, double bedroom with ensuite shower room and a versatile family room with exterior door.

The wing was said to be designed to close off if necessary as an additional living space – which is ideal for visitors.

Also on the ground floor is the spacious formal lounge which features beautiful ‘Parquet’ style flooring, and a beautiful wood-burning stove.

Upstairs, along with a master suite, there is a further ensuite bedroom positioned to the front of the property.

Two additional double bedrooms share access to the Jack & Jill ensuite shower room.

The property description reads: “Located a short distance from the sought after Royal Deeside town of Banchory and within easy commuting distance of Aberdeen, Westhill and Dyce, we are delighted to offer for sale Myreside House.

“Finished to an exceptional standard throughout, this contemporary home benefits from an Air Source Heating system with under floor heating throughout the ground floor and radiators upstairs.

“With triple-glazed windows and exterior doors, the property is highly energy efficient (Energy Performance Certificate rating of B) resulting in comparatively low energy costs.

“The exterior of Myreside House seamlessly blends beautiful granite, sourced from the original steading building, with vast amounts of glass, timber cladding and a slate roof.

“Viewing of this outstanding family home is highly recommended to fully appreciate the idyllic location and standard of accommodation.”