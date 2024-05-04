Bidding open for ‘sought after’ five-bedroom Banchory home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bidding open for ‘sought after’ five-bedroom Banchory home

It's just a short distance from the Royal Deeside town.

By Graham Fleming
Myreside House. Image: Aberdein Considine.
Myreside House. Image: Aberdein Considine.

A “sought after” home near Banchory has just went on the market for over £650,000.

The five-bedroom Myreside House is just a short distance from the Aberdeenshire town.

Potential buyers can look forward to a dining room/kitchen which has recently been upgraded for socialising or entertaining.

Is this property on your radar? Image: Aberdein Considine
The dining area. Image: Aberdein Considine.
Is this one of Banchory’s best homes? Image: Aberdein Considine.
The hall leads to a beautiful upper floor of the property. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The downstairs office and lounge space. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The property also includes a first-floor master suite equipped with a luxury ensuite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and a stunning countryside view.

The main entrance also features a large hallway with glass balustrade above to create an impressive welcome.

The property’s east wing comprises of an inner hall, double bedroom with ensuite shower room and a versatile family room with exterior door.

The wing was said to be designed to close off if necessary as an additional living space – which is ideal for visitors.

The property’s living room. Image: Aberdein Considine
The upstairs space features a beautiful wood-burning stove. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The property’s upstairs hallway. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The master bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The master bedroom offers stunning views. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Also on the ground floor is the spacious formal lounge which features beautiful ‘Parquet’ style flooring, and a beautiful wood-burning stove.

Myreside House in ‘sought after’ Banchory

Upstairs, along with a master suite, there is a further ensuite bedroom positioned to the front of the property.

Two additional double bedrooms share access to the Jack & Jill ensuite shower room.

The property contains four bedrooms. Image: Aberdein Considine.
Could you picture yourself in this Banchory home? Image: Aberdein Considine.
The house has been listed for £650,000. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The property has a number of impressive bedrooms. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The stunning views available within the home. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The property description reads: “Located a short distance from the sought after Royal Deeside town of Banchory and within easy commuting distance of Aberdeen, Westhill and Dyce, we are delighted to offer for sale Myreside House.

“Finished to an exceptional standard throughout, this contemporary home benefits from an Air Source Heating system with under floor heating throughout the ground floor and radiators upstairs.

Stunning house in Banchory listed for 650,000 Picture shows; House. Banchory. Supplied by Aberdein Considine
Stunning house in Banchory listed for 650,000 Picture shows; House. Banchory. Supplied by Aberdein Considine

“With triple-glazed windows and exterior doors, the property is highly energy efficient (Energy Performance Certificate rating of B) resulting in comparatively low energy costs.

“The exterior of Myreside House seamlessly blends beautiful granite, sourced from the original steading building, with vast amounts of glass, timber cladding and a slate roof.

“Viewing of this outstanding family home is highly recommended to fully appreciate the idyllic location and standard of accommodation.”

