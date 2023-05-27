Yvie Burnett: Planes, trains and a whole lot of hassle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yvie thought she was fed up of all the palaver involved in flying - until she took the train

The finale of a concert that Yvie was trying to get to at the Caird Hall with artists including Ricky Ross, Gary Clarke, from Danny Wilson and Bobby Bluebell.
By Yvie Burnett

Do you ever get fed up with all the palaver that goes with flying?

While a flight still obviously remains the quickest way for me to pop to Scotland I sometimes get scunnert (or is it scunnered?) with having to drive to Heathrow, get there two hours before the flight, do all the queueing at security etc etc.

When you do it as much as I do it gets a bit annoying. A flight which takes an hour and a half can end up taking most of the day and I often think, why don’t I just “let the train take the strain” as the advert used to say.

So when Gordon had booked for himself and me to go to a Deacon Blue and Danny Wilson concert in Dundee the other day, I was really excited but when he told me we had to get up at 4am to get an early flight, I just couldn’t face it.

The familiar sight of standing in a queue at the airport.

I told Gordon to go ahead if he wanted to spend the day in Scotland but I’d get up a lot later, catch a train and see him there.

I have been missing out on so much sleep, a bit of a lie in was bliss.

But here is the catch! If I thought flying was a palaver, had I just conveniently forgotten how wrong train journeys can actually go?

From a broken-down train, to a missing driver, an order for everyone to get off and a total change of route we eventually arrived.

Long distance

I was meant to meet Gordon in Dundee at 5pm but instead I just made it to the gig for the encore at about 10pm!

For a while, please remind me not to go anywhere near a long-distance train journey.

It was chaotic. People were upset, people were angry, people were getting stupidly drunk the longer we spent on those trains.

Yvie only made it to the encore at Caird Hall after a frustrating attempt at train travel.

It seems like train travel in the UK is becoming more and more expensive and more and more of a joke.

In much of the rest of Europe, train travel is extraordinarily punctual, it’s cheaper and it’s just a more pleasant experience.

I’m back on a flight today and I’ve learned my lesson, no more complaining about what is a very easy way to travel.

Yvie picks up the P&J

Unless of course you go on easyJet which as you know I try to avoid! But that’s another story.

And the gig? Even though I only heard the last few songs, what a special night it was.

And of course the next morning we FLEW home! I even managed to actually buy a copy of Saturday’s P&J and have a good old read of your life magazine in the lounge. Altogether a much more pleasant journey.

Yvie enjoys a good read of YL at the airport.

So today as I said, I’m back on a plane and I’m off to do something totally out of my comfort zone.

I’m appearing on BBC Scotland’s Debate Night which if you haven’t seen it, is Scotland’s version of Question Time, a political discussion show, but with questions more relevant to Scotland.

What on earth possessed me to say “yes”? I’m sitting here wondering if I’ve lost the plot.

Waiting on another flight

Loose Women would be much more my cup of tea, talking about topics which were a little bit more light-hearted and didn’t require a certain knowledge of what is going on in the world of politics, where my opinion would be much more relevant.

But here I am waiting to board the flight to Inverness for an appearance at Elgin town hall to talk about, who knows what and possibly look pretty stupid if I don’t even understand the question.

Air travel has its challenges but as Yvie discovered, train travel doesn’t always go any smoother.

The request came at a time when I’ve been trying to push myself a bit to say yes to more things I’m perhaps not confident about.

As I approach a rather important birthday this year, I’ve been reflecting on the extremely contrasting attitudes of various friends of a similar age and realise that we only live once and if we don’t push ourselves now to be open to new adventures we perhaps won’t be offered them or will be unable to do them in them coming years.

So this show has presented itself to me at a time in my life when I’m feeling quite philosophical.

Let’s just be thankful it’s one night in Elgin and not two weeks in the Australian jungle.

I might well go back to saying no to everything by tomorrow.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

 

 

 

