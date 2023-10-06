5 things to do this weekend: World Porridge Making Championship and Provenance Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: World Porridge Making Championship and Provenance Festival

We are here to help with your weekend plans.

By Lauren Robertson
Are you booked into a pumpkin patch this month? Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Are you booked into a pumpkin patch this month? Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Are you looking for a few fun things to do across the north and north-east this weekend?

You’re in for a treat. We’ve got everything from the highly anticipated World Porridge Championships to Haddo Arts Festival.

We’ve also found the pumpkin patches near you in case you’re on the hunt.

World Porridge Championships

Joint winners from 2018 World Porridge Championships in Carrbridge, Calle Myrsell and Per Carlsson
Joint winners from 2018, Calle Myrsell and Per Carlsson. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

The 30th Annual World Porridge Making Championship takes place in Carrbridge on Saturday.

30 competitors will put their best porridge forward in the hopes of taking home the coveted Golden Spurtle. The drama will unfold in Carrbridge Village Hall from 9.45am, starting with a pipe band parade through the village.

MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin will host the event, finding out more about the competitors and their recipes.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it along in person, the championships will be livestreamed on the Golden Spurtle Facebook page. 

Pick up a pumpkin

Visitors enjoy picking pumpkins at the Udny Pumpkins patch.
Udny Pumpkins is a perfect autumnal day out. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

It’s impossible to go on social media in October without seeing someone at a pumpkin patch.

On a more serious note, they support local farmers and will send you home with some seriously tasty pumpkins you can carve and make into soup.

Here are some of the pumpkin patches in the north and north-east this year:

Provenance Festival

People at food and drink event Provenance Festival.
There will be a market at Common Sense this weekend. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Provenance Festival is a celebration of the north-east’s food and drink scene, with producers welcoming locals and visitors to engaging, hands-on and memorable experiences.

The 10-day festival, which ends on Sunday, enables people to get behind the scenes and hear first-hand the stories behind our iconic and sustainable food and drink.

This weekend’s events include Torrisoule Cider Talk and Tasting in Huntly, The Terrace Market at Common Sense in Aberdeen and the Kilts and Spices Provenance Finale at 8848 in the Granite City.

Find out more at promenancefestival.co.uk. 

Exclusively Highlands at Balmoral

Exterior of Balmoral Castle where the Exclusively Highlands market is held.
The host for a very royal market. Image: Andrew Milligan / PA Wire

Exclusively Highlands market is adding more and more venues to its calendar every year.

This Saturday will be the first time it has been held at Balmoral Castle, with market goers able to enter the famous castle and grounds for free.

Between 10am and 4pm, a tented village will host vendors selling everything from local delicacies to handmade crafts, with familiar faces and new ones at this weekend’s market.

If you have been to an Exclusively Highlands market before, you know what you’re in for and can enjoy a new location. If not, go ready to carry many bags.

Haddo Arts Festival

Exterior of Haddo House, the venue for Haddo Arts Festival.
There will be arts galore at Haddo House this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

This year’s Haddo Arts Festival, held in Haddo House and its grounds, starts on Friday and runs up until October 10.

Haddo has been associated with the arts for some 200 years, but Haddo Arts Festival Organisation was started in 2012 to host an official autumn festival.

There is lots of fun to be had this weekend, with a Mozart Requiem on Saturday night and Wee Tales story sessions on Sunday for little ones.

For the full programme and ticket information, head to haddoarts.com. 

