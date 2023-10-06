Aberdeen fan view: Frustrating night at Pittodrie gives Dons Europa Conference League headache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Frustrating night at Pittodrie gives Dons Europa Conference League headache

The Dons drew 1-1 with HJK Helsinki in their second match in Group G in the Conference League.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes and Helsinki's Jesse Ost in action during the match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes and Helsinki's Jesse Ost in action during the match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Head knocks ought not to be contagious. But when Duk and Richard Jensen crashed craniums shortly after the half-hour mark, the entire team seemed to sustain concussion by proxy.

To that point, Aberdeen had been the senior figures in the match. Though they had created little other than the vague sense that a goal would somehow eventuate, they were playing on the front foot and had seen nothing to cause them fear.

But with Jensen off to have his wound sealed, the Dons elected to enter a phase of protective action.

Presumably it was intended to last only for as long as they remained short on numbers, but the shell Aberdeen retreated into was one from which they didn’t reappear until almost too late.

Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen goes off after a knock to the head against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

When the heavily-bleeding Jensen was ushered indoors it was at a time when the Dons were beginning to wind up the pressure in pursuit of what felt like an important first-half opener.

Instead his countrymen were afforded the chance to gain a foothold in the extended period which followed, and they forged on from it after the interval.

Whether Aberdeen would have stayed on top had Barry Robson acted immediately to send on a replacement 11th man will never be known.

With that question in the air, however, it was certainly handy that Jensen’s was the forward ball that set up Bojan Miovski’s equaliser and the quest for a winner which burned briefly thereafter.

In the end, it is a result to suit neither side in a group from which qualification was a long shot from the outset.

If the Dons had been banking on sore heads this morning, they would have wished for them to come from celebrating landing a knockout shot on HJK rather than the after-effects of repeated blows in a drawn fight.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen players watch the penalty shoot-out against Fraserburgh at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RATED: How Aberdeen’s fringe players performed in B team outing against Fraserburgh
Dons defender Jack Milne and Fraserbugh's Ryan Sargent. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic can become 'top defender' and 'big name' star, says centre-back partner…
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen hero Jamie Smith celebrates after firing the Dons 2-0 in front against FC Copenhagen
Watch: Two-goal hero Jamie Smith on Aberdeen's Uefa Cup 'humbling' of Copenhagen 16 years…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Sean Wallace: Connor Barron's form proving re-opening contract talks was right call by Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.
Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs contract extension
12 August 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Buckie Thistle FC - PICTURE CONTENT: Fraserburgh - William West and Buckie - Max Barry CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Willie West set for another milestone as Fraserburgh tackle Aberdeen in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Striker Bojan Miovski warns Aberdeen 'are not scared of anyone' in Europe
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson during his time with the Dons. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson recounts escape from Israel following Hamas attacks

Conversation