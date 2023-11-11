Why Remembrance Day still matters even as war rages in Ukraine and the Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Why Remembrance Day still matters even as war rages in Ukraine and the Middle East

Very few of those who fought in the Second World War are still alive, but what do young people think about wearing poppies and remembering sacrifice? Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
CR0045635, Graham Fleming, Macduff Poppy display at Macduff Parish Church near Banff. Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
CR0045635, Graham Fleming, Macduff Poppy display at Macduff Parish Church near Banff. Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There are precious few soldiers left from the millions of youngsters who fought in the Second World war.

And most of those who are still alive are in their 90s or have passed their personal century and their eyes are old and grey and full of sleep.

This is Armistice Day, a date which still evokes poignant memories of all those who perished in the trenches during the first global conflict from 1914 and 1918 which was described at the time as “the war to end all wars”.

Far from peace

But sadly, as the nation stops tomorrow to commemorate Remembrance Day, it must seem to many people that they are as far away from a peaceful existence as they’ve ever been, whether surveying the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine or the images from the Gaza Strip, where Hamas and the Israeli Defence Force are engaged in full-blown hostilities.

Many will be wearing poppies tomorrow and attending various events across Scotland. But the reality is that not everybody will fall silent at 11am. There are plans for a pro-Palestine demonstration in London and marches in other cities, which have been backed by the likes of First Minister Humza Yousaf – and also Lord Nicholas Soames, the grandson of former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill.

Sir Winston Churchill during the Second World War, circa 1940.

The latter said, in response to government moves to stop the pro-Palestinian protest going ahead: “It needs to proceed extremely carefully in this matter.

“Tens of millions of people died in two world wars, so that British people have the right and freedom to express their beliefs. You cannot just decide that this is not the case and put the head of the Metropolitan Police under this kind of pressure.

“Most of the people who plan to attend the march have a point to make and plan to do so peacefully. If a small number cause trouble, the police can deal with it.”

A question of free speech

Some P&J readers have expressed trenchant views this week asking why there’s a need for such a march on a weekend which clashes with sombre Remembrance events.

But while older people – whose fathers and mothers and other family members were actively involved in one or both of the world wars – feel a connection to the conflicts and tend to believe we should never forget the sacrifices made by previous generations, it’s not a perspective which is unanimously shared among youngsters.

I spoke to several people this week and they expressed concerns about how poppies and two-minutes silences and the message “Lest we forget” could be perceived as being at odds with politicians on all sides who support military operations when it suits them.

Veterans gather at Trinity Cemetery. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Archives.

Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, the editor of the Aberdeen University newspaper, The Gaudie, told me: “It’s certainly important to remember the lives of those lost to the horrors of war. However, symbolism without action is meaningless.

“I’ve been at university for four years, and I can’t recall seeing anyone my age wearing a poppy. A lot of this ambivalence, at least from my perspective, derives from a strong suspicion of those in power.

There is hypocrisy in action

“In our lifetimes, we have seen brutal wars in Iraq and Afghanistan which led to the death of tens of thousands of innocent civilians- in which the UK was an active participant. Just in the last month, we’ve seen thousands killed in Israel and Gaza. Despite this, public calls for a ceasefire have been rejected by many UK leaders.

“The UK spends upwards of £50bn pounds yearly on the military, despite a deepening cost of living crisis and an underfunded NHS. To be frank, for my generation, the traditions of Armistice Day ring somewhat hollow. If our leaders are truly committed to peace, show us. Then we might be more willing to wear a paper flower.”

Cassie McGunnigle is a fundraising manager with the Archie Foundation. Picture by Kami Thomson.`

However, Cassie McGunnigle, fundraising manager with the Archie Foundation, is among those who will be paying her respects this weekend.

She said: “I think it’s vital that the historical events of war remain in our education system, that we visit memorials and we continue to mark occasions for those who fought and lost their lives.

What were their sacrifices for?

“Given the ongoing disasters and conflicts, it’s crucial to reflect on the First and Second World wars to understand the imperative of avoiding another one. The sacrifices made by those who lost their lives during war underscore the importance of never repeating such a tragedy. If we did, we would have to ask: what were their sacrifices for?

“There were many young people that died fighting for our country. Young people with their own dreams and aspirations. The least we owe them as young people today is to honour the sacrifices they made, so that we can fulfil our own dreams and aspirations.”

This was a common theme among the respondents: the message that if we don’t learn from the past, we are destined to repeat the same mistakes in the future.

And, though it might appear some international leaders have the philosophy “Do as I say, not as I do”, that doesn’t diminish the importance of searching for peaceful solutions even as we pay homage to those who were denied the same opportunity.

Cllr Ross Grant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Young people need to learn

Aberdeen Labour councillor Ross Grant said: “As time passes from the first and second world wars being beyond our living memory, there is an even greater impetus upon younger people not only to stop and acknowledge Remembrance Sunday, remembering those who fought and those who perished for our liberty today, but young people also need to invest more time to learn about what led to those conflicts, understand the reality of war, the horror, death and survival, and why remembrance is so important.”

“We must never forget what happened, particularly as we live in times where our children are exposed everyday to distressing scenes in the news everyday. And, as the responsibility for remembrance falls to younger generations, we must renew our commitment to Remembrance Sunday and the great sacrifice of so many.”

Ukraine: Aberdeen psychotherapist who escaped Azerbaijan lays bare the ‘ugly side’ of conflict

Aberdeen psychotherapist Nara Morrison has intimate knowledge of the cruelty of war and the ravages it wreaks on soldiers and civilians after surviving conflict in Azerbaijan as a youngster. And she spoke passionately about why remembrance matters to her.

She said: “Of course, there are voices that think the participation in Remembrance Day events to be hypocrisy because there are ongoing conflicts in the world.

Poppies are not support for war

“But we must remember that wearing a poppy is not a sign of support for these contemporary conflicts. At a personal level, I do not want wars, I want peace.

“Wearing a poppy does not mean I support the war in Ukraine or anywhere else. Instead, for me, it’s a respectful gesture, honouring the memory of those who served and lost their lives fighting with Nazis, like my grandfather.

“Poppies on Remembrance Day is a sign of respect for the past, not support of current conflicts. It is also a message to war veterans and the families of the fallen soldiers that their efforts are not wasted and we are grateful.”

Expressed in that fashion, it’s difficult to disagree.

 

 

 

More from Lifestyle

Fergus Stokes of Ardgour Ales. Image: Iain Ferguson
Meet the former minister and alcohol counsellor who launched a brewery in Ardgour
Frances Farquharson of Invercauld helped put Braemar on the fashion map.
Festival of Fashion: Couture and cocktails as Fife Arms celebrates Braemar's style heritage
The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant is a popular foodie destination in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Stonehaven
Robbie Shepherd has died.
Meet the new Doric columnists who are following in the footsteps of much-loved Robbie…
Rita Ora dressed as Fiona at the Shrek-themed Airbnb at Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan. Image: Airbnb.
Jacqueline Wake Young: A chat with an islander is a reminder to notice the…
This banana sticky toffee pudding was something special. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Creative cocktails and delicious dessert at The White House in Inverness
A six month old baby eats puree during weaning.
Councils call for 20% uplift for Healthy Start to meet food inflation
Sarah-Jane Hogg has been the driving force behind Courage on the Catwalk and Brave. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sarah-Jane Hogg talks about 10 years of lifting people up with Courage on the…
A legend in his own lunchtime. Andy Morton takes the stage at Elgin's Moray Sports Centre. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
They will rock you: How a Parkinson's drumming class in Elgin brought out my…
Tucan owners, from left, Adam Marnoch, Sam Dagostim and Marcia Ramirez. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tucan owners to open second venue in former Kirk View on Belmont Street