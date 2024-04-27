Meet our stellar line-up of local chefs taking the Taste of Grampian stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet our stellar line-up of local chefs taking the Taste of Grampian stage

Who are the local chefs heading to Taste of Grampian 2024? Let's take a look.

By Karla Sinclair
Our local chefs are ready to cook up a storm at this year's Taste of Grampian.
Four multi-award-winning north-east chefs will get the spotlight on the main stage at this year’s Taste of Grampian.

Running from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, June 1 at P&J Live in Dyce, each talent will be showcasing their culinary skills at different points throughout the day.

From small plates and handcrafted patisserie to dishes shining a lighting on local produce, the chefs intend on pulling out all the stops to satisfy event goers.

But who are the local chefs heading to Taste of Grampian 2024? And what will they be doing on the Taste of Grampian stage?

Let’s take a look…

1) Kevin Dalgleish, Amuse

Kevin Dalgleish opened his Aberdeen restaurant Amuse, which specialises in modern Scottish cuisine with French influences, in July 2022.

He is originally from the Borders and trained at The Savoy in London.

This will be his third year demonstrating on the stage at the north-east’s favourite indoor foodie event.

“I am so looking forward to returning,” he tells me.

Kevin Dalgleish at Taste of Grampian 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside his restaurant, Amuse. Image: Supplied by Amuse

Kevin will be giving the crowd a taste of what Amuse offers.

His dish he’ll be cooking for the Taste of Grampian crowd?

Roast loin of Aberdeenshire lamb with braised shoulder, spiced aubergine, confit courgette, salsa verdi, goats curd, and a lamb jus.

Kevin considers the dish, which uses lamb sourced from just a few miles away (from his restaurant), “perfect during the transition into summer”.

Amuse specialises in modern Scottish cuisine with French influences. Image: Supplied by Amuse

He added: “Taste of Grampian is a fantastic opportunity to bring like-minded people from Aberdeenshire and beyond together to celebrate the wonderful produce of the north-east of Scotland.

“It’s a great way to gain a deeper understanding of just how key a player Aberdeenshire is in food and drink production in Scotland. It really does make you proud to be part of such a thriving industry!”

2) Graham Sutherland, Sutherland’s Pastry Academy and Coffee Shop

Graham Sutherland is among the top patisserie and chocolate chefs in Europe. Born in Blairgowie, he has travelled to locations across the globe throughout his career.

Graham returned to Banchory from Switzerland in November 2022, and has since launched his own coffee shop, Sutherland’s Pastry and Coffee Shop, and business enterprise The Pastry Academy.

Graham Sutherland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This year will mark his Taste of Grampian debut.

“Although I’m used to doing live weekly pastry and chocolate demos at The Pastry Academy (located at Inchmarlo Golf Centre), it’s a fantastic opportunity to be able to showcase what we do at The Pastry Academy, and Sutherland’s Pastry and Coffee Shop, to a much larger audience,” says Graham.

The pastry chef will be demonstrating how to make one of Sutherland’s signature pastries – a vanilla crème brûlée encased in a whipped chocolate ganache and served on a sable biscuit.

The Pastry Academy launched at the tail end of last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The coffee shop is based at Inchmarlo Golf Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Graham added: “I’ll be introducing everyone to the modern interpretation of chocolate and pastry art, from the techniques used to the final construction and garnishing.

“What sets Taste of Grampian apart is its celebration of the region’s rich culinary heritage and diverse array of artisanal producers.”

For Sutherland’s, the event presents a platform to not only showcase their own creations but also to connect with fellow chefs, producers and enthusiasts.

3) Graham Mitchell, Tarragon

Graham Mitchell has been an advocate for the north-east hospitality scene for some time, and he has won many accolades over the years.

The dad-of-five runs his own successful 50 to 60-cover restaurant in Rosemount, known as Tarragon. A second Tarragon venue is opening very soon, too.

Graham Mitchell outside his restaurant Tarragon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Graham has even teased at announcing the location of his new restaurant at the one-day event.

Exciting, right?

Like Kevin, this isn’t the first time he’ll be showcasing his culinary skills on a Taste of Grampian stage.

“I’m really looking forward to cooking at Taste of Grampian as I’ve done it for many years now,” says Graham,

“It’s a great day out for like-minded foodies and a great showcase of local suppliers.

The acclaimed chef has attended Taste of Grampian in the past. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside Tarragon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“What I most like about the event is it’s a platform for our wee independent businesses to be seen and for the local homegrown chefs to highlight their skills and promote their businesses.”

While Graham is keeping the dish he’ll be demonstrating under wraps, he assures it will be “a nod to the north-east”.

“I enjoy giving people a dish that they can take away a few elements from, and do their own dish with it,” he adds.

“People can expect some tasty food and some chef banter to top it off!”

4) Ross Cochrane, Mara

Husband and wife team Carolina and Ross Cochrane transformed the former Tasty Thistle on Aberdeen’s Thistle Street to bring Aberdeen food and drink fans Mara, an Italian-inspired wine bar.

It opened its doors earlier this year, and serves Italian-influenced small plate dishes, using fresh Scottish produce, along with top class wine.

Ross Cochrane. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The couple used to run the plush Rothesay Rooms in Ballater.

Speaking about Taste of Grampian, Ross says he’s looking forward to “seeing all the local businesses come together at one big event”.

He added: “Is’ a great buzz. It’s important to stay involved with something like Taste of Grampian to see what else is going on around the city and shire.

Ross hosting a cooking demo at the event in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell

“The event is great for a number of reasons but [it] really just captures what the north-east has on offer.”

Ross will be demonstrating some of Mara’s small plates that can be easily recreated at home.

Ticket information

Early bird tickets for admission are now on sale on Ticketmaster, priced at £12.50 (plus a £1 booking fee). Children under 12 go free.

The celebrity chef demonstrations are £20 (plus a £1.50 booking fee).

Parking in the underground car park on-site at P&J Live is also free.

Banner for Taste of Grampian featuring Nadiya Hussain and Si King.
Nadiya Hussain and Hairy Biker, Si King are also hosting cooking demonstrations at the event on Saturday, June 1.

Taste of Grampian 2024 is brought to you by the Press and Journal in association with ANM Group.

Event sponsors include Cala Homes, Laings, Costco, Aloft, Hilton Teca, Dough & Co and Opportunity North East (ONE).

Conversation