Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Five superb homes on the market from Aberdeen and Moray to Nethy Bridge

We've rounded up six of the best homes on the market in the north and north-east.

By Rosemary Lowne
Backharn in Nethy Bridge is on the amazing homes on the market this week.
Backharn in Nethy Bridge is on the amazing homes on the market this week. Image: Galbraith

With thousands of homes on the market across the north and north-east, searching for a new property may seem like an arduous task.

But in a bid to save you some time and hassle, we’ve selected five of the best homes on the market this week.

From character period properties and bucolic boltholes to amazing apartments, there’s beautiful homes to suit all tastes.

57 Thomson Street, Aberdeen

This beautiful home has four bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Image: James & George Collie

Brimming with period charm and character, this elegant traditional home has aged like a fine wine.

Built by the renowned local master mason John Morgan in 1879, the fantastic four-bedroom home – on the market for £435,000 with James and George Collie – has a plethora of period details including ornate fireplaces, wall panelling and cornicing.

The star of the show though has to be the amazing panelled ceiling in the lounge.

The lounge features an mesmerising ceiling. Image: James & George Collie

Dunfermline House, Fochabers

Soak up breathtaking views every day from Dunfermline House. Image: Galbraith

Enjoying a postcard perfect location overlooking the River Spey, this exceptional family home boasts five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a glorious garden and a barn with potential for development.

Set out over two and a half storeys, the beautifully renovated home – on the market at a guide price of £725,000 with Galbraith – oozes contemporary yet rustic vibes with a wonderful sitting/dining room with a wood burning stove, a snug and a family room with exposed timber beams.

And for those who love to cook, the country style kitchen is sure to whet the appetite especially as it has an Aga range cooker.

Wooden beams and exposed brickwork create a cosy feel to this part of the house. Image: Galbraith

64 Beechgrove Avenue, Aberdeen

This attractive apartment is located in the Beechgrove Church development. Image: Aberdein Considine

Located in a former church, this chic apartment is sure to be the answer to your property prayers.

Sleek and stylish throughout, the executive home boasts two bedrooms including a master with an ensuite as well as an open plan kitchen, lounge, and dining room plus a main bathroom.

This plush property – on the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £270,500 – also enjoys a fantastic location close to the popular Rosemount area.

The open plan living area is super stylish. Image: Aberdein Considine

Backharn, Nethy Bridge

Live in your own countryside paradise at Backharn in Nethy Bridge. Image: Galbraith

Set in over 87 acres, this stunning countryside home is sure to take your breath away.

Built on the site of a former croft and mill, the beautiful six bedroom bolthole has an impressive kitchen/living room, a drawing/dining room, four bathrooms, a drying room, a second kitchen/utility room and a fully secured walk-in gun room.

In addition, the property which is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £1,800,000, also has an open faced two berth garage, a garden store and kennelling with a prep room and two separate kennels with dog runs.

This amazing open plan space is perfect for entertaining. Image: Galbraith

2 St. Johns, Fetternear, Inverurie

Every inch of this forever family home is spotless. Image: Kellas

Designed for modern family life, this immaculate home ticks all the right boxes.

Nestled within the idyllic Fetternear Estate, close to Kemnay, the spacious home has five bedrooms, four reception rooms and two bathrooms.

One of the stand out features is the formal living room with French oak flooring, built-in floor to ceiling bookcases and a log burner.

On the market with Kellas for offers over £510,000, the property also has an extensive garden which is perfect for alfresco entertaining.

Curl up with a cuppa and a good book in the beautiful formal living room. Image: Kellas

For more information on the properties featured, check out the ASPC website aspc.co.uk and Rightmove at rightmove.co.uk

Conversation