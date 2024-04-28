I spent 24 hours in Glasgow’s thriving Merchant City

Glasgow’s Merchant City screams vibrancy.

The cobbled streets and stunning architecture had me in awe during my latest trip to “the dear green place”, and that was before I caught glimpses of all the alfresco dining options, stylish bars and the list goes on.

In the heart of the area, you’ll find Revolver, a boutique four-star hotel located in the gorgeous and historic Virginia House.

Owned by WORQ Group – a comprehensive management solution provider – initial research showed that it would be the perfect setting (in terms of accommodation) to celebrate the 21st birthday of my younger brother, Liam.

And that it was.

Our group also included my boyfriend Josh and Liam’s girlfriend Abby.

It was Liam and Abby’s first night away in Glasgow, so the pressure was on to ensure Revolver Hotel delivered.

We received a welcoming like no other – from a giant teddy

Immediately, I loved the overall feel of the hotel.

The reception boasts funky furnishings and décor, including neon lights and a pool table, but what stood out to me above all was the giant teddy slumped across a pile of bean bags.

The space radiated a fun, laid-back atmosphere that I’m all for when it comes to weekends away with my friends.

Seating isn’t sparse either with multiple sofas and booths, making it a great hangout area for guests. I imagine it would work well for events, too.

The four of us arrived several hours ahead of our reservation/check-in time. We didn’t fret as a member of the team assured us we could leave our bags with them for as long as we liked.

Being at the epicentre of the Merchant City and within easy walking distance to a host of shops and food and drink spots, we definitely made the most of it.

Next on the agenda was to pinpoint a venue screening the Scotland v Italy Six Nations rugby match. Let’s just say we had a lot to choose from.

Our room at Revolver Hotel, and other room types you can book

Revolver is a dormitory-style hotel with 40 rooms of various sizes. Some sleep one or two, while others can accommodate as many as six guests.

It has its own apartment, too.

We had our own cosy, comfortable and stylishly decorated dormitory room featuring three bunk beds. Each had its own curtain, nightlight and USB charger port, so there was no fighting over who took priority when a port had to be used.

Visiting a hotel with friends for there to be one port, or two at most, has happened to me all too often. If you’ve experienced this, you’ll agree it can be a faff.

The room was easily accessible via the stairs, although there is also a lift.

It had everything we needed for a night away, such as wardrobe space and bathroom products including soap, shampoo and conditioner. We hadn’t been provided with towels but this was a swift fix after notifying the reception desk.

There was a quick turnaround to get prepped for dinner, which was at Latin-American-themed restaurant El Santo, just around the corner on Miller Street.

El Santo: Our thoughts on the Instagrammable Glasgow food and drink spot

Entered via a staircase, El Santo was unlike any other restaurant I’ve been to before.

The space was dimly lit with cosy booths, neon lighting, plenty of artificial greenery bringing the outdoors in, high ceilings and a striking bar area.

If you’re a fan of Instagrammable food and drink spots with an elegant feel, then this definitely is one to consider checking out.

The four of us placed our drinks orders swiftly, with yours truly opting for a classic margarita. It was incredible.

I should also mention that the El Santo menu was visually stunning. The cover was adorned with a print of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

You can choose from appetisers, ceviches, tacos and sharing main courses that feature fish, chicken and vegan options. There’s something to suit all dietary requirements.

We ordered the:

Pastel de pollo ahumicado y queso (savoury pastry filled with smoked pulled chicken breast, cream cheese and herb aioli)

Chipotle pollo tacos (tacos filled with pulled chicken, chipotle mayo, pickled onion and lettuce)

Taco de bacalao (tacos filled with beer battered cod, pea guacamole, aioli, jalapeño and caviar)

Anticucho de pollo (skewered marinated beer chicken and red onions)

The latter was the standout, boasting big chunks of juicy tender meat with a charred outer coating.

Our trip to El Santo was without a doubt a unique experience with energetic dancers performing around the restaurant and a live DJ playing a host of upbeat tunes.

Overall, how was our stay at Revolver Hotel?

The four of us headed back to Revolver Hotel well into the evening after checking out the Glasgow nightlife, full stomachs and all.

We all had an incredible sleep and felt right at home.

Given how much we enjoyed our experience, I’d say Revolver Hotel is ideal for group visits that want to be within easy walking distance of attractions located in Glasgow’s Merchant City and beyond.

It’s definitely a spot to consider if you’re planning a stag or hen do, too.

Travel facts

Address: Revolver Hotel, 62 Virginia Street, Glasgow G1 1TX

Email: info@revolverhotel.co.uk

Call: 0141 260 5001

Website: revolverhotel.co.uk