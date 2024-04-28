I spent 24 hours in Glasgow’s thriving Merchant City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel

I spent 24 hours in Glasgow’s thriving Merchant City

Immediately, I loved the overall feel of Revolver when I stopped by the Glasgow hotel in March.

The Revolver, located in Glasgow's Merchant City. Image: Revolver Glasgow
By Karla Sinclair

Glasgow’s Merchant City screams vibrancy.

The cobbled streets and stunning architecture had me in awe during my latest trip to “the dear green place”, and that was before I caught glimpses of all the alfresco dining options, stylish bars and the list goes on.

In the heart of the area, you’ll find Revolver, a boutique four-star hotel located in the gorgeous and historic Virginia House.

Revolver’s reception area boasts funky décor. Image: Supplied by Revolver Hotel | Advantage PR

Owned by WORQ Group – a comprehensive management solution provider – initial research showed that it would be the perfect setting (in terms of accommodation) to celebrate the 21st birthday of my younger brother, Liam.

And that it was.

Our group also included my boyfriend Josh and Liam’s girlfriend Abby.

It was Liam and Abby’s first night away in Glasgow, so the pressure was on to ensure Revolver Hotel delivered.

We received a welcoming like no other – from a giant teddy

Immediately, I loved the overall feel of the hotel.

The reception boasts funky furnishings and décor, including neon lights and a pool table, but what stood out to me above all was the giant teddy slumped across a pile of bean bags.

The space radiated a fun, laid-back atmosphere that I’m all for when it comes to weekends away with my friends.

The reception is a great hangout area. Image: Supplied by Revolver Hotel | Advantage PR

Seating isn’t sparse either with multiple sofas and booths, making it a great hangout area for guests. I imagine it would work well for events, too.

The four of us arrived several hours ahead of our reservation/check-in time. We didn’t fret as a member of the team assured us we could leave our bags with them for as long as we liked.

Seating is plentiful inside. Image: Supplied by Revolver Hotel | Advantage PR

Being at the epicentre of the Merchant City and within easy walking distance to a host of shops and food and drink spots, we definitely made the most of it.

Next on the agenda was to pinpoint a venue screening the Scotland v Italy Six Nations rugby match. Let’s just say we had a lot to choose from.

Our room at Revolver Hotel, and other room types you can book

Revolver is a dormitory-style hotel with 40 rooms of various sizes. Some sleep one or two, while others can accommodate as many as six guests.

It has its own apartment, too.

We had our own cosy, comfortable and stylishly decorated dormitory room featuring three bunk beds. Each had its own curtain, nightlight and USB charger port, so there was no fighting over who took priority when a port had to be used.

Our dormitory-style room slept six. Image: Supplied by Revolver Hotel | Advantage PR
There are also rooms that can accommodate one or two guests. Image: Supplied by Revolver Hotel | Advantage PR

Visiting a hotel with friends for there to be one port, or two at most, has happened to me all too often. If you’ve experienced this, you’ll agree it can be a faff.

The room was easily accessible via the stairs, although there is also a lift.

It had everything we needed for a night away, such as wardrobe space and bathroom products including soap, shampoo and conditioner. We hadn’t been provided with towels but this was a swift fix after notifying the reception desk.

A double room. Image: Supplied by Revolver Hotel | Advantage PR

There was a quick turnaround to get prepped for dinner, which was at Latin-American-themed restaurant El Santo, just around the corner on Miller Street.

El Santo: Our thoughts on the Instagrammable Glasgow food and drink spot

Entered via a staircase, El Santo was unlike any other restaurant I’ve been to before.

The space was dimly lit with cosy booths, neon lighting, plenty of artificial greenery bringing the outdoors in, high ceilings and a striking bar area.

El Santo exudes elegance. Image: Supplied by El Santo | Advantage PR

If you’re a fan of Instagrammable food and drink spots with an elegant feel, then this definitely is one to consider checking out.

The four of us placed our drinks orders swiftly, with yours truly opting for a classic margarita. It was incredible.

I should also mention that the El Santo menu was visually stunning. The cover was adorned with a print of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

El Santo’s menu. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair
Another interior shot of the restaurant. Image: Supplied by El Santo | Advantage PR

You can choose from appetisers, ceviches, tacos and sharing main courses that feature fish, chicken and vegan options. There’s something to suit all dietary requirements.

We ordered the:

  • Pastel de pollo ahumicado y queso (savoury pastry filled with smoked pulled chicken breast, cream cheese and herb aioli)
  • Chipotle pollo tacos (tacos filled with pulled chicken, chipotle mayo, pickled onion and lettuce)
  • Taco de bacalao (tacos filled with beer battered cod, pea guacamole, aioli, jalapeño and caviar)
  • Anticucho de pollo (skewered marinated beer chicken and red onions)
Karla and Josh at El Santo. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair

The latter was the standout, boasting big chunks of juicy tender meat with a charred outer coating.

Our trip to El Santo was without a doubt a unique experience with energetic dancers performing around the restaurant and a live DJ playing a host of upbeat tunes.

Overall, how was our stay at Revolver Hotel?

The four of us headed back to Revolver Hotel well into the evening after checking out the Glasgow nightlife, full stomachs and all.

We all had an incredible sleep and felt right at home.

Inside Revolver. Image: Supplied by Revolver Hotel | Advantage PR

Given how much we enjoyed our experience, I’d say Revolver Hotel is ideal for group visits that want to be within easy walking distance of attractions located in Glasgow’s Merchant City and beyond.

It’s definitely a spot to consider if you’re planning a stag or hen do, too.

Travel facts

Address: Revolver Hotel, 62 Virginia Street, Glasgow G1 1TX

Email: info@revolverhotel.co.uk

Call: 0141 260 5001

Website: revolverhotel.co.uk

Conversation