5 enticing afternoon tea experiences to try out in the Highlands

Scotland’s top afternoon tea destinations have been polishing the Champagne flutes and filling the cake stands to celebrate welcoming customers back after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The tradition of afternoon tea began in the early 19th Century, when the Duchess of Bedford, experiencing a ‘sinking feeling’, requested that a light afternoon tea be served in her private room.

The Duchess found the experience so satisfying that she soon invited her friends to join her. And this led to afternoon tea becoming a regular indulgence.

Whether it’s a celebration or a catch up with old friends, a number of luxury venues across the country are proud to carry on this tradition.

Take a look at our favourite places to enjoy an afternoon tea in the Highlands.

Ness Walk Hotel

Enjoy a slice of paradise with the Heavenly afternoon tea at the Ness Walk Hotel in Inverness, which offers a modern twist on a British classic.

Freshly baked scones and desserts made daily by the pastry chef are paired with mouth-watering sandwiches and savoury treats, with flavours and textures that reflect the season.

The menu is regularly updated with current themes and events such as Wimbledon inspiring the delicious goods on offer.

Address: 12 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5SQ

Price:

Afternoon tea – £23.95

Champagne afternoon tea – £32.50

Vegan afternoon tea – £23.95

Availability: Served daily from noon to 4pm

Kingsmill Hotel

After a morning browsing the shelves of second-hand bookstore Leakey’s and the many independent retailers in Inverness city centre, you will want to take some time to relax.

Indulge in a delectable afternoon tea in Inverness and treat your taste buds to a sweet sensation. Kingsmill Hotel’s elegant white china and bright, airy atmosphere evoke the fresh ambience of a bygone era to complete a perfect day out.

Address: Culcabock Road, Inverness, IV2 3LP

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £14.95

Afternoon tea with a glass of prosecco – £20.95

Afternoon tea with a glass of Champagne – £22.95

Availability: 2-4.30pm daily

A vegan option is also available.

The Torridon Hotel

Experience Highland hospitality at its finest in Wester Ross with an elegant afternoon tea in the 1887 restaurant at The Torridon with spectacular views over Loch Torridon and the Torridon Hills.

Appreciate the authentic taste of Scotland with dainty sandwiches filled with fresh ingredients sourced from Loch Torridon and the hotel farm and kitchen.

Finish off the afternoon by treating yourself to a freshly baked scone with jam and cream or a white chocolate and sea salt macaroon.

Address: Annat, By Achnasheen, Wester Ross, IV22 2EY

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £30

Afternoon tea with Moet Champagne – £42.50

Afternoon tea with Arcturus Gin – £42.50

Availability: 1-4.30pm from Wednesday to Sunday

Links House

Indulge in a classic afternoon tea at Links House in Dornoch where the tea is served from a traditional Samovar, a metal urn historically used to brew tea, and Joseph Perrier Champagne is on ice awaiting your arrival.

Delicious savouries including pork, pancetta and prune sausage rolls accompany the delicious assortment of finger sandwiches.

Look forward to a delicious sweet treat to finish, including lemon tarts and chocolate and mint macaroons, to pair with a selection of teas.

Address: Royal Dornoch, Golf Road, Dornoch, IV25 3LW

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £25

Champagne afternoon tea – £35

Availability: 12.30-3.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays

The Storehouse

Relax and enjoy a scrumptious afternoon tea at The Storehouse while enjoying views across the Cromarty Firth to the Black Isle.

Savour the delicious sandwiches packed with local ingredients, pork and apple sausage rolls, homemade cakes, biscuits, mini meringues and a selection of scones which come served with clotted cream and Caithness jam.

The younger guests can join the adults with their very own afternoon tea catered to their taste buds.

Address: Foulis Ferry, Evanton, Ross-shire, IV16 9UX

Price list:

Afternoon tea – £13.50

Children’s afternoon tea – £8.95

Drinks are charged separately.

Availability: Monday to Saturday from 3pm. Bookings must be made 24 hours in advance.

Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

