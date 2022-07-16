Should you swap premium Cathedral City cheddar cheese for cheaper supermarket alternatives?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Should you swap premium Cathedral City cheddar cheese for cheaper supermarket alternatives?

By Karla Sinclair
July 16, 2022, 6:00 am

Cheese. For many, it’s a staple ingredient in their favourite dishes – from pasta, omelettes and toasties to scones, salads and tarts.

It’s certainly not a rarity to spot a cheese lover popping a slab of Cathedral City cheddar in their shopping basket, regardless of the price tag attached.

But is this down to their familiarity with the brand, or does the product simply taste better than cheaper supermarket alternatives?

Well, the Food and Drink team is keen to answer that.

A cheeseboard.

We’re back with our second instalment of Battle of the Brands, our weekly series aiming to help readers grab a food shop bargain as the cost of living crisis continues to affect everyone across the country.

How is the team planning on doing this? Well, we’re putting a range of the nation’s favourite branded products to the test against supermarket own brands.

This week, it’s all eyes on Cathedral City cheddar cheese, which hit the shelves more than five decades ago and is made in Cornwall.

Who knows, you may even find yourself preferring the alternatives – and your wallet would likely thank you for it, too.

The items and supermarkets we tried against Cathedral Cheddar Cheese include:

  • Co-op British Mature Cheddar
  • Aldi Emporium Smoky British Cheddar Slices
  • Morrisons Mature Cheddar
  • Sainsbury’s Cheddar & British Regional Cheese

Cathedral City cheddar cheese

Price: £3.80 for 350g

Cathedral City mature cheddar.

The Cathedral City mature cheddar was a lot lighter in colour in comparison to the supermarket alternatives.

Andy felt it was rather “bland” and failed to pack a punch like a true mature cheddar should, comparing it to Babybel. We all agreed to an extent.

Nevertheless, it was creamy, soft and melted in the mouth, in terms of its texture.

We all preferred the flavour of the Morrisons version. However, it’s no better for your waistline.

There are 125 calories per 30g serving of Cathedral City cheddar cheese and 124 calories per 30g serving of the Morrisons mature cheddar.

Overall team scores: 

  • Value for money: 3/5
  • Nutritional value: 1.5/5
  • Taste: 3.5/5
  • Mouthfeel: 4.5/5

Morrisons mature cheddar

Price: £1.99 for 250g

Morrisons mature cheddar.

The Morrisons mature cheddar was more pungent, sour in taste and crumbly.

It also had more of a bite to it.

Julia enjoyed the flavour and, soon after, Mariam mentioned that it was a nice cheese to enjoy on its own.

We all agreed with each other on both points.

The Food and Drink team will definitely be adding the supermarket alternative to their cheeseboards in the future.

Overall team scores: 

    • Value for money: 3.5/5
    • Nutritional value: 1.5/5
    • Taste: 4/5
    • Mouthfeel: 3.5/5

Public’s verdict

So what did the public make of the brand vs the supermarket budget product?

Overall, most were rather torn on their preferred cheese – one participant even said they didn’t taste much difference between the two.

It was apparent that they found the Cathedral City cheddar cheese milder than the Morrisons version.

In the end, the branded product came out on top.

Tune in next week where we’ll be putting Tropicana’s fresh orange juice up against supermarket brands to find out if their versions are better.

