Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges

A chef from the Isle of Seil is about to cook up some amazing west coast delights for judges on Masterchef the Professionals.

Chef and joint owner of the Tigh an Truish gastro pub in Argyll, William Rocks, will appear on our screens from November 2 at 9pm.

Tigh an Truish means House of the Trousers and is an ancient hostelry where, when kilts were banned in the 1700s, men changed out of their trousers and back into their plaid when they reached the island.

We will do the community proud

A post on the Tigh an Truish Facebook page said: “The Tigh An Truish is so pleased to inform everyone that we have our very own superstar mega celebrity head chef William Rocks taking part in this years Masterchef the Professionals which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

“We wish him well and are certain he will do us and our community on the Isle of Seil proud. The excitement we have to see one of our own representing what we do here at the Tigh an Truish on such a platform like the BBC is like no other!”

The Isle of Seil is known for being the place with the shortest crossing over the Atlantic, and is no longer officially titled as an island due to the Bridge over the Atlantic.

Ever playful, the post continued with a joke: “However, at this time we ask that all paparazzi respect his personal boundaries. The lad went into the kitchen this morning with a hoodie and sunglasses on fearing for his life.

“All autographs will be done after lunch and dinner services.

“We wish William nothing but luck and look forward to seeing that familiar face on our screens soon!”

Mr Rocks told The Press and Journal he was delighted to be appearing on TV. He said: “I came to Tigh an Truish in April 2021.

“In August, the same year, we achieved five stars and 1 AA rosette from the AA.

“In January 2022 I took the Tigh an Truish on, in partnership with the current owners, as chef patron.

“We are hoping to expand next year.”

New judge

This year’s Masterchef the Professionals will see a new judge Anna Haugh join Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace to preside over the UK’s most revered cooking competition, as 32 ambitious chefs from across the country compete to become the 2022 champion.

In the opening heat, the first four professional chefs step into the Masterchef kitchen.

The first two chefs face a Skills Test set by Anna, who gives them 20 minutes to open oysters and serve them poached and smoked in a beurre blanc sauce.

The remaining two chefs are set a pastry Skills Test by Marcus. Their task is to make a summer fruit tart with jam, crème patissière and piped Italian meringue.

Finally, all four chefs have one last opportunity to stand out when they cook their own two-course Signature Menu.