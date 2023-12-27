The 8 highest rated Press and Journal restaurant reviews of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The 8 highest rated Press and Journal restaurant reviews of 2023

Members of our restaurant review team have been eating their way across the north-east, Moray, and Highlands and Islands. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
A range of dishes at Aspire. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A range of dishes at Aspire. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

To say that our Press and Journal restaurant review team tucked into stellar meals this year would be an understatement.

But out of the 52 restaurants they visited – based in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands and Islands of Scotland – eight prevailed, scoring either 14.5/15 or 15/15.

Take a look at our roundup of the highest rated restaurants of 2023 (as rated by our team). Each restaurant’s food, service and surroundings were rated out of 5 to create a score out of 15.

Have you visited any of the businesses mentioned? Let us know what you thought of the experience in the comments.

Laila Turkish Cuisine

First up is Laila Turkish Cuisine, one of the reviews written by yours truly in October.

Not only were the dishes hefty and flavourful at the restaurant – located on Belmont Street – but the staff were a sheer delight from start to finish and the setting transported me and my friend abroad.

It was deserving of that 14.5/15 rating, that’s for sure.

Address: Unit 10A, Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1LB

Grilled halloumi and sucuk and ali nazak are just some of the dishes to expect at Laila Turkish Cuisine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Allanshill

Near Fraserburgh, you’ll find north-east hidden gem Allanshill.

You feel as though you’ve stepped into someone’s living room when entering the restaurant, comprising two levels. The upper (level) boasts spectacular views that reach as far as the North Sea coastline.

Then there’s the food. Reasonably priced, delicious and varied, you’ll leave the 14.5/15 rated spot both full and satisfied.

Address: The Croft Inn, Allanshill, Fraserburgh AB43 7LS

Allanshill is among the highest rated Press and Journal restaurant reviews of 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Cafe Harmony

Moving swiftly on, our third and final restaurant to receive a score of 14.5/15 was Cafe Harmony.

Reviewer – and P&J Environment and Transport reporter – Lauren Taylor admitted to thinking about the food she enjoyed some time after visiting.

I have been shouting about it ever since,” she continued.

Address: 21 Bon-Accord Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6DP

Café Harmony’s Misto Di Pesce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aspire

Now, we’ve reached the top five. All the venues that feature from here onwards were awarded a perfect score of 15/15 from the team.

Let’s kick things off with Aspire, located in Portsoy.

Everything from the lemon cheesecake and sticky toffee pudding to the chicken supreme, Thai salmon curry and Cullen skink were put to the test back in June.

It all proved faultless.

Address: Seafield Terrace, Portsoy, Banff AB45 2QB

The sticky toffee pudding and Cullen skink from Aspire were praised. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Fish Shop

Ballater’s The Fish Shop was also thought very highly of.

A member of our review team visited roughly eight weeks after the restaurant opened in April. The Fish Shop team instantly proved they meant business.

I mean, the proof is in the 15/15 mark…

Address: 3 Netherley Place, Ballater AB35 5QE

The Fish Shop opened in April. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Badenoch’s

In Moray, Badenoch’s turned out to be cream of the crop.

The food – including sesame pork belly bites and steamed bao buns – was faultless, while the space itself was welcoming and unique to any other hospitality business nearby.

If you’re looking for grub that is guaranteed to be stellar in Moray, head to Badenoch’s.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BA

Sesame pork belly bites and steamed bao buns were among the dishes sampled at the Elgin spot. Image: Duncan Brown

Rustico

However, if you reside in or are passing the Granite City, then pop Rustico on your must-visit list.

“For a trip to Italy without your feet leaving the ground, Rustico should be your number one destination,” wrote P&J features writer Rosemary Lowne as she summed up her experience at the venue in September.

Address: 62 Union Row, Aberdeen AB10 1SA

Rustico specialises in Italian cuisine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Forbes Arms Hotel

Lastly we have The Forbes Arms Hotel, an Alford gem.

Expect melt-in-the-mouth dishes and a wonderful service at the 19th century, C-listed venue, along with a contemporary yet cosy feel.

Those that have visited The Forbes Arms Hotel in the past will understand why it earned a perfect score.

Address: Bridge of Alford, Alford AB33 8QJ

The Forbes Arms Hotel is located in Alford. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
