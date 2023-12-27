The 8 highest rated Press and Journal restaurant reviews of 2023

To say that our Press and Journal restaurant review team tucked into stellar meals this year would be an understatement.

But out of the 52 restaurants they visited – based in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands and Islands of Scotland – eight prevailed, scoring either 14.5/15 or 15/15.

Take a look at our roundup of the highest rated restaurants of 2023 (as rated by our team). Each restaurant’s food, service and surroundings were rated out of 5 to create a score out of 15.

Laila Turkish Cuisine

First up is Laila Turkish Cuisine, one of the reviews written by yours truly in October.

Not only were the dishes hefty and flavourful at the restaurant – located on Belmont Street – but the staff were a sheer delight from start to finish and the setting transported me and my friend abroad.

It was deserving of that 14.5/15 rating, that’s for sure.

Address: Unit 10A, Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1LB

Allanshill

Near Fraserburgh, you’ll find north-east hidden gem Allanshill.

You feel as though you’ve stepped into someone’s living room when entering the restaurant, comprising two levels. The upper (level) boasts spectacular views that reach as far as the North Sea coastline.

Then there’s the food. Reasonably priced, delicious and varied, you’ll leave the 14.5/15 rated spot both full and satisfied.

Address: The Croft Inn, Allanshill, Fraserburgh AB43 7LS

Cafe Harmony

Moving swiftly on, our third and final restaurant to receive a score of 14.5/15 was Cafe Harmony.

Reviewer – and P&J Environment and Transport reporter – Lauren Taylor admitted to thinking about the food she enjoyed some time after visiting.

“I have been shouting about it ever since,” she continued.

Address: 21 Bon-Accord Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6DP

Aspire

Now, we’ve reached the top five. All the venues that feature from here onwards were awarded a perfect score of 15/15 from the team.

Let’s kick things off with Aspire, located in Portsoy.

Everything from the lemon cheesecake and sticky toffee pudding to the chicken supreme, Thai salmon curry and Cullen skink were put to the test back in June.

It all proved faultless.

Address: Seafield Terrace, Portsoy, Banff AB45 2QB

The Fish Shop

Ballater’s The Fish Shop was also thought very highly of.

A member of our review team visited roughly eight weeks after the restaurant opened in April. The Fish Shop team instantly proved they meant business.

I mean, the proof is in the 15/15 mark…

Address: 3 Netherley Place, Ballater AB35 5QE

Badenoch’s

In Moray, Badenoch’s turned out to be cream of the crop.

The food – including sesame pork belly bites and steamed bao buns – was faultless, while the space itself was welcoming and unique to any other hospitality business nearby.

If you’re looking for grub that is guaranteed to be stellar in Moray, head to Badenoch’s.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BA

Rustico

However, if you reside in or are passing the Granite City, then pop Rustico on your must-visit list.

“For a trip to Italy without your feet leaving the ground, Rustico should be your number one destination,” wrote P&J features writer Rosemary Lowne as she summed up her experience at the venue in September.

Address: 62 Union Row, Aberdeen AB10 1SA

The Forbes Arms Hotel

Lastly we have The Forbes Arms Hotel, an Alford gem.

Expect melt-in-the-mouth dishes and a wonderful service at the 19th century, C-listed venue, along with a contemporary yet cosy feel.

Those that have visited The Forbes Arms Hotel in the past will understand why it earned a perfect score.

Address: Bridge of Alford, Alford AB33 8QJ