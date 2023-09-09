After a country escape with hearty (and hefty) dishes? You won’t regret visiting Allanshill near Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
After a country escape with hearty (and hefty) dishes? You won’t regret visiting Allanshill near Fraserburgh

There's something to suit all tastes and dietary requirements at Allanshill.

The incredible views on offer at Allanshill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Just when I think I’ve visited the cream of the crop when it comes to Aberdeenshire restaurants, I stumble across one that raises the bar even higher.

My boyfriend Josh and I have proved incredibly lucky in terms of the businesses we’ve dined at recently, some of which have been based in Banffshire.

You’ll spot greenhouses outside the restaurant near Fraserburgh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It’s a patch that’s arguably often overlooked by north-east food and drink fans, but shouldn’t be.

There’s been Aspire, formerly a Portsoy kirk, Whitehills’ The Harbour Galley and, most recently, Allanshill near Fraserburgh.

Allanshill: A country escape with far-reaching views of the North Sea

I grew up in the country, so was delighted to hear that a restaurant (Allanshill) – which could be considered off the beaten track – was doing so well.

Chickens and cats greeted us after we parked the car outside the venue. This was a first, and I loved it. There were also two greenhouses, and I can only assume that some of the ingredients that feature on the menu are grown in them.

Outside Allanshill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We soaked up the surrounding countryside before heading inside, which is where we met some of the team.

Allanshill has a lovely aura. You feel as though you’ve stepped into someone’s living room. Well, a living room that boasts a pool table and bar area, that is.

The seating area that Josh and I dined in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We were taken upstairs, which is where you’ll find spectacular views that reach as far as the North Sea coastline.

There was only one other table occupied at the time (6.30pm) and the couple had even brought along a set of binoculars. We debated asking for a go, but left them to it.

What’s the menu like at the restaurant?

Allanshill – open from Thursday to Sunday – serving food is a relatively new thing. I believe it’s been on the cards for guests since March.

The dish prices vary from £5.99 to £24.99, so we were smiling early doors. And I can’t emphasise enough that it isn’t just pub grub on the menu. However, if that’s up your street, you’ll be satisfied with the options.

Sweet chilli prawns starter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We struggled whittling down our choices, so much so that we had to ask our patient server if we could have a few more minutes to decide on several occasions.

The sweet chilli prawns (£6.99) and pan fried mushrooms in a garlic and madeira sauce (£5.99) eventually prevailed. But the mention of haggis bon bons (£5.99) did excite us…

While Josh and I didn’t opt for the steak and ale pie at Allanshill, it’s on my must-try list for next time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Smoked cod, steak and ale pie, macaroni and cheese and a mixed grill were among the mains, while the sweets included hot jam sponge, Belgian waffles and battered Oreos.

Feeling peckish yet?

Onto the food, which included fresh seafood and a hefty burger…

We sipped away at our Diet Cokes and admired the view whilst waiting for our food to arrive.

There was a cruise ship in sight but, believe it or not, I wouldn’t have traded with a passenger at the time. I was loving Allanshill (and my stomach was growling).

Suddenly, the air was filled with the aromas of Josh’s starter. It was time to tuck in.

I would encourage seafood lovers to try the sweet chilli prawns for themselves. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Six uniform battered prawns had been coated in a sticky sweet chilli glaze that was both tangy and rich. You’re left with a slight heat on the back of the tongue, but nothing too overpowering.

The batter had a lovely crunch to it, while the prawns themselves were juicy.

Sliced cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and rocket were among the salad’s ingredients, adding to the vibrancy of the plate.

My starter consisted of sautéed mushrooms, madeira sauce and toasted brioche. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

My starter was at the other end of the spectrum. It didn’t boast the same colour pallate or flavour profiles, but it was equally as divine.

Perfect for anyone after a wholesome dish to kickstart their meal, it consisted of sliced sautéed mushrooms on toasted brioche, all coated in a silky-smooth madeira sauce. The sauce had a smoky undertone to it, as well as notes of pepper and nuts.

Our only critique, a minor detail, was wishing there was a tad less sauce on the prawns to let that buttery seafood flavour shine through more.

Allanshill is open from Thursday to Sunday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Starters down, the mains came moments later – along with a larger party of roughly 14 diners.

It was great to see locals taking advantage of the superb restaurant. Like us, they complimented the view on several occasions.

For me, it was the chicken and chorizo casserole (£14.99).

Chicken and chorizo casserole. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A large bowl comprising chunks of pulled chicken and chorizo and sliced peppers and onions – all bathing in a thick, well seasoned sauce – was placed in front of me, served with carrots, potatoes and green beans.

The best way to describe the casserole would be comforting and delicious. The chicken fell apart and melted in the mouth, while the rich red chorizo provided smokiness and saltiness.

Burger lovers will adore the Little Piggy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Josh was equally as pleased with his choice, the Little Piggy burger (£15.95) – one of several burger options available at Allanshill.

A smashed patty, bacon rashers, cheddar cheese, salad and a dollop of macaroni and cheese were sandwiched in a fluffy sesame seed bun.

The burger was demolished fairly quickly, however I did manage to bag a forkful of that piping hot, silky pasta before it was out of sight.

The sticky toffee pudding is served with ice cream. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We also had sides of cheesy garlic bread (£2.50) and curly fries (£2.99). Both were faultless, but it’s safe to say I haven’t been that full in a long time.

You know the food is fantastic when you have to go back for more, despite being stuffed.

Keen to test out the desserts too, we ordered the French classic, crème brûlée (£6.99), and sticky toffee pudding (£5.99) to go.

Crème brûlée. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Both sweet, indulgent and rich, all three courses proved winners.

The verdict

For six dishes, plus two sides and four soft drinks (£1.50 each), our bill came to just under £70. I couldn’t believe it.

The value for money at Allanshill is exceptional, and not to mention the service was faultless from start to finish. I felt like I’d known the team for some time, despite just meeting them.

Allanshill is based near Fraserburgh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We couldn’t (and can’t) thank the staff at Allanshill enough for the experience. They’ve nailed the offering.

Information

Address: The Croft Inn, Allanshill, Fraserburgh, AB43 7LS

T: 01346 561443

W: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045701801618

Price: £68.39 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, two sides and four soft drinks

Scores:

  • Food: 4.5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

