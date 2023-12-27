Four key questions ahead of Derek Adams’ first transfer window since Ross County return

Derek Adams has wasted little time in making his presence felt since returning for a third stint as Ross County manager in November.

Adams made an excellent start after replacing Malky Mackay at Dingwall, taking seven points from a possible nine in a run of three successive Premiership home matches.

Following back-to-back defeats against St Mirren and Dundee, the latter of which coming about through a stoppage-time goal, Adams was quick to express his feelings about the situation he had taken on.

Adams’ scathing comments about the poor standard and lack of entertainment factor in Scottish football drew widespread attention, and sparked debate across the nation.

For Staggies supporters, the main intrigue focused on what it would mean for County’s squad – particularly with January fast approaching.

Based on what can be gleaned from Adams’ first month back in charge at Dingwall, we look at some key questions ahead of the transfer window.

Is Adams planning a major revamp of County’s squad?

Shortly after returning for a third stint as manager, Adams spoke of how his newly-inherited squad was of a bigger size than he would typically assemble.

County have 24 senior players on their books at present, excluding those who are out on loan

Among that pool, midfielder Ross Callachan is working his way back from long-term injury, with the Staggies hopeful of having him back in late January.

After nearly a year on the sidelines, Callachan will have the effect of a new signing in Adams’ eyes.

Adams has also spoken of his desire to inject more devilment into County’s squad. While his comments about the lack of entertainment were not solely specific to the Staggies’ side, and made in the wider context of Scottish football, they make it clear he feels the squad is in need of an additional spark.

Based on the prior comment about preferring a smaller squad, it may be the case that Adams looks to trim the squad before looking at additions.

The first decisions to be taken will concern the Staggies’ two loan players – Will Nightingale and Scott High.

Defender Nightingale is on loan from AFC Wimbledon, and has enjoyed a sustained run of first team football which has made him keen to prolong his stay at Victoria Park.

Midfielder High has struggled for game time due to injury, playing a combined total of 24 minutes across two substitute appearances.

Which positions are the Staggies most likely to strengthen?

In many positions, the Staggies are covered by sufficient depth, but there are a couple of areas where the absence of a player or two could leave them short.

At the heart of the defence, the outcome of Nightingale’s future is likely to determine whether Adams looks for another centre half.

Given the Staggies have played a back three for most of the campaign, which the Englishman has predominantly been part of, it would seem necessary that he is replaced if he moves on.

Even if Nightingale remains in Dingwall, a case could be made for adding further defensive cover given that teenager Dylan Smith is the only natural back-up option should the Staggies continue with a three-man rearguard.

Ben Purrington is also capable of playing centrally, although that would necessitate a reshuffle.

Should Adams look to change from the current 3-4-1-2 formation in order to facilitate natural wingers, he may also look to bring in additional options given Josh Sims and Jay Henderson are the only players who come into that category at present.

Beyond that, any additions will be a sign that Adams feels he can recruit better options than he currently has at his disposal in certain positions.

Can the Staggies hold on to Yan Dhanda?

One player who most certainly falls into the category of an entertainer is midfielder Yan Dhanda.

Englishman Dhanda has been an instrumental performer for the Staggies for some time, stretching back long before the arrival of Adams.

He was one of Malky Mackay’s most shrewd pieces of business during his two-and-a-half year tenure at Dingwall, having been recruited from Swansea City in summer 2022.

Dhanda played a significant role in County’s survival run-in towards the end of last season, and despite having just one goal to his name this term he has continued to blossom.

The change of manager does not appear to have taken Dhanda off track, and he recently spoke of the strong understanding he has already developed with Adams since his arrival in November.

Nevertheless, Dhanda is out of contract at the end of the season which will be of concern to the Staggies’ supporters.

Given he will have the opportunity to speak with potential suitors over a pre-contract arrangement, any bid that comes in during the January window could test the Staggies’ resolve.

Will youngsters have an opportunity to stake a claim?

County have nine players out on loan at present. The bulk of them fall into the youngster category, with the exception of Jordan Tillson who will spend the campaign with Championship leaders Dundee United.

Connall Ewan, Ryan MacLeman and Matthew Wright are with League Two side Elgin City, with the remainder of loanees in the Highland League.

Andrew MacLeod and George Robesten are on loan at Nairn County, Logan Ross and Adam Mackinnon are with Brora Rangers, while Zach MacPhee is with Clachnacuddin.

County will have the opportunity to recall young players in January, which has happened in the past. Wright is a case in point, having netted a stoppage-time equaliser against Rangers in his first game after returning from a prolific spell with Brora two years ago.

Aside from Tillson, all the aforementioned players have continued to train full-time at Dingwall through the week, which will have allowed Adams to get a sense of where they are in their development.

Should any of them have caught the eye, the Staggies boss may be tempted to see whether they are ready to make an impact in his first team during the latter half of the campaign.