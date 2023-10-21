Enjoy food bursting with Sicilian flavour and authentic service at Aberdeen’s Café Harmony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enjoy food bursting with Sicilian flavour and authentic service at Aberdeen’s Café Harmony

This city centre restaurant has been on my list for quite some time — and we didn't leave disappointed.

Fresh, simple food bursting with colour and flavour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

Stepping through the doors into the warmly lit Café Harmony, I realised we were in for a very special evening.

Tucked away on Bon-Accord Terrace, quite small and intimate, we were ushered in from the cold, drizzly night to a cosy table closer to the bar.

It felt like we had escaped the Granite City for a night and were in a restaurant somewhere in the Mediterranean instead.

We were tucked away in this cosy corner. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It was a busy Saturday night, but after a friendly welcome, my boyfriend Doug and I immediately felt right at home.

The walls are adorned with pieces of art while mix-matched chairs and plates only add to the homely atmosphere.

The unique and quirky decor really adds to the vibe at Café Harmony. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The menu is wipeable, so we were given a pen and told to circle the dishes we were having.

As we perused the menu, torn between the incredible-sounding options, Doug pointed out that even the music was perfect.

We could hear each other clearly and were surrounded by the happy chatter of all the other content tables around us, but could still enjoy the relaxing tempo.

Cocktails and appetisers to whet the appetite

Since this was our first visit, we decided it would only be right to go all out.

While working out our plan of action, we ordered two cocktails to get us started. I went for a French martini and my partner went for a classic margarita (both at £9.50).

The pretty French martini. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

While my drink was longer than I’m used to, it was sweet and hit the spot, while Doug gave his choice a nod of approval.

“They know their way around a margarita,” he said with a grin.

A punchy classic margarita. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The appetisers are £7 each or two for £13, ideal if sharing small plates is more your thing.

To my surprise, the roast pepper pate caught the eye of my partner who normally always plugs for meat or fish when we’re out, meanwhile, I opted for the ragu arancini.

More than enough red pepper pate to share! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We were soon presented with our dishes, the red pepper pate came with a generous serving of warm, fresh bread drizzled in oil and a balsamic glaze. And there was plenty of the rich, smoky pate to slather on.

The arancini was a huge ball of fried risotto, stuffed with ragu meat and cut in two. There was a hint of spice and a deeper smoky taste in the tomato sauce, which was not what I was expecting but really made the dish stand out from anything I’ve tried before.

The perfectly crisp coating and hearty risotto filling are everything you want from arancini.

The spices made this a standout for me, and totally unique to the arancini I’ve tried so far. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Rich and simple food with a Sicilian twist

The starters proved we were on to a winner, and we decided to order a bottle of red wine to accompany our mains.

As we were choosing, the waitress talked us through the options. I have to admit, I love it when the server knows their wine list and can properly recommend something to suit.

The decor is beautiful and there’s attention to every detail. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We settled on a bottle of the Rodelia Rosso red wine (£29.99), which was deep and fruity.

I just had to try a pasta dish — I don’t know what it is, but if there’s fresh pasta on the menu it is simply a must.

After a tough decision, I settled on the Spaghetti Alla Norma (£14), a traditional Sicilian dish made with feta cheese and aubergines.

The thick, creamy sauce, compliments the fresh and flavourful pasta dish. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A plate piled high with spaghetti topped with lashings of a thick yellow sauce was placed in front of me. I don’t know what I was expecting, perhaps something more like crumbled feta cheese mixed through my pasta — but oh boy, am I glad I chose this dish.

The pasta was al dente and with the perfect amount of seasoning, balanced out by that creamy, feta cheese sauce.

As mentioned, my boyfriend loves seafood so he went for the Misto Di Pesce (£19.50) a plate of monkfish, squid rings and king prawns on a bed of cous cous.

Café Harmony’s Misto Di Pesce is an impressive-looking dish if seafood is your thing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The prawns were a standout for Doug, and the thick piece of monkfish was cooked to perfection.

Although he really enjoyed his meal, after trying mine he conceded that I had picked the better dish.

The portions were hearty and wholesome, so we enjoyed some wine and took our time before ordering desserts — like I said before we were going all out after all.

Indulgent Sicilian sweets

I was torn between options once again, but Doug swooped on the Sicilian cannoli (£6), as well as an espresso (£2.40) which helped me out a bit. I ticked the homemade tiramisu (£7), feeling confident I would at least get to try the other pudding I had been eyeing up.

The most generous serving of tiramisu I have ever seen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I was not prepared for the slab of tiramisu that would be delivered before me. Not that I’m complaining, and I, of course, found room for it all.

It may not be the prettiest tiramisu you have ever seen, but it is bursting with flavour, with plenty of thick, velvety mascarpone on top of sponges soaked in a tasty, punchy liqueur.

The cannolis are a must-try. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I got my wish and tried the cannoli, but I think Doug was hesitant to share because they were just that good. The nutty outer casing was chewy and sweet, balanced with the creamy filling. The chocolate was just the perfect finishing touch.

The verdict

I am still thinking about the food we enjoyed at Café Harmony, and have been shouting about it ever since.

The food was outstanding, I love Italian cuisine but have never been lucky enough to really try Sicilian food before and there really is something for everyone on the menu.

But really, the atmosphere of the restaurant and the friendly, authentic service makes this place really shine.

Café Harmony is on the corner between Bon-Accord Terrace and Langstane Place. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It’s safe to say we have a new favourite restaurant in Aberdeen and are already looking forward to the next time.

Information

Address: 21 Bon-Accord Terrace, Aberdeen, AB11 6DP

T: 01224 588000

W: www.cafeharmony.co.uk

Price: £110.89 for two cocktails, two starters, two mains, two desserts, one espresso and a bottle of wine.

Scores: 

  • Food: 5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 4.5/5

