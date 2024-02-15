8 cafes and restaurants in Moray that are open on Mondays

It’s likely that Monday is a day of rest for staff at a lot of your favourite food and drink spots.

However, if you’re after a bite to eat at the start of the week in Moray, you can rest assured knowing that there are plenty of places open for business.

Here’s a list of some cafes and restaurants in Elgin, Forres, Lossiemouth and Aberlour that you can visit on Mondays.

Are any of your go-to dining establishments missing? Let us know in the comments section…

The Drouthy Cobbler

The Drouthy Cobbler is a laid-back tavern serving seasonal comfort grub, speciality cocktails and coffee.

From Sunday to Thursday, you can stop by between noon and 11pm to get your food and drink fix. It’s also open from noon to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin IV30 1BU

The Salt Cellar

Over in Lossiemouth, you’ll find The Salt Cellar.

Dish prices start from as little as £3.95, and there’s something to suit all tastes including pasta, burgers, tapas, pizza and more.

Address: 20 Clifton Road, Lossiemouth IV31 6DJ

Scribbles

If you’re after a bigger vegan, vegetarian and/or gluten-free selection, then consider Elgin’s Scribbles.

The independent restaurant and pizzeria is open daily (from 10am to 9pm on Mondays) and has a lovely atmosphere.

Address: 152-154 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BD

Fika

Next up, there’s Fika in Forres – run by mother and son Naomi and Brogan Ireland-Fair.

The Swedish-style vegetarian café offers everything from soups, quiches and sourdough bread to coffees, teas and gluten-free cakes.

Be sure to stop in by for a sweet or savoury treat and to meet/catch up with the owners.

Address: 13 Tolbooth Street, Forres IV36 1PH

Badenoch’s

Badenoch’s is one of my favourite restaurants in Moray, so I was delighted to find out that it was open on Mondays, too.

I paid the spot a visit for the first time last July to carry out a P&J restaurant review, scoring it a perfect 15/15.

Not only does the setting provide an escape to the tropics, but the dishes and drinks are reasonably priced and the team go above and beyond to create a memorable experience.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BA

The Spey Inn

Inside Aberlour’s Craigellachie Hotel, you’ll find The Spey Inn, which has been the hub of the local community for more than 300 years.

It serves amazing food and drink in a friendly atmosphere.

Address: Victoria Street, Craigellachie, Aberlour AB38 9SR

Spice Tandoori

If Monday has come around and you fancy Indian cuisine, then be sure to consider Spice Tandoori.

The multi-award-winning restaurant is open from 5pm to 11pm daily, as well as noon to 2pm from Friday to Sunday.

Address: 9A Moss Street, Elgin IV30 1LU

The Ashvale

Last but certainly not least is The Ashvale, which is also in Elgin.

Here, you can tuck into a variety of starters, mains and desserts such as crispy coated chicken fillets and sticky toffee pudding.

Or if you’re feeling up to it, why not take on The Ashvale Whale – a one pound haddock fillet? If you finish the dish (by yourself), you can eat a second on the house or claim a free sweet treat of your choice.

Address: 11 Moss Street, Elgin IV30 1LU

