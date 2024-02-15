8 cafes and restaurants in Moray that are open on Mondays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

8 cafes and restaurants in Moray that are open on Mondays

If you fancy eating out at the start of the week, I've got you covered...

Pan-fried fillet of cod from Craigellachie Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pan-fried fillet of cod from Craigellachie Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

It’s likely that Monday is a day of rest for staff at a lot of your favourite food and drink spots.

However, if you’re after a bite to eat at the start of the week in Moray, you can rest assured knowing that there are plenty of places open for business.

Here’s a list of some cafes and restaurants in Elgin, Forres, Lossiemouth and Aberlour that you can visit on Mondays.

Are any of your go-to dining establishments missing? Let us know in the comments section…

The Drouthy Cobbler

The Drouthy Cobbler is a laid-back tavern serving seasonal comfort grub, speciality cocktails and coffee.

From Sunday to Thursday, you can stop by between noon and 11pm to get your food and drink fix. It’s also open from noon to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin IV30 1BU

The Drouthy Cobbler is among the restaurants in Moray that opens its doors on Mondays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Salt Cellar

Over in Lossiemouth, you’ll find The Salt Cellar.

Dish prices start from as little as £3.95, and there’s something to suit all tastes including pasta, burgers, tapas, pizza and more.

Address: 20 Clifton Road, Lossiemouth IV31 6DJ

There’s something to suit all tastes at The Salt Cellar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Scribbles

If you’re after a bigger vegan, vegetarian and/or gluten-free selection, then consider Elgin’s Scribbles.

The independent restaurant and pizzeria is open daily (from 10am to 9pm on Mondays) and has a lovely atmosphere.

Address: 152-154 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BD

Whether you’re after a light bite to eat or a big feast, head to Scribbles in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fika

Next up, there’s Fika in Forres – run by mother and son Naomi and Brogan Ireland-Fair.

The Swedish-style vegetarian café offers everything from soups, quiches and sourdough bread to coffees, teas and gluten-free cakes.

Be sure to stop in by for a sweet or savoury treat and to meet/catch up with the owners.

Address: 13 Tolbooth Street, Forres IV36 1PH

A chocolate and almond torte. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Badenoch’s

Badenoch’s is one of my favourite restaurants in Moray, so I was delighted to find out that it was open on Mondays, too.

I paid the spot a visit for the first time last July to carry out a P&J restaurant review, scoring it a perfect 15/15.

Not only does the setting provide an escape to the tropics, but the dishes and drinks are reasonably priced and the team go above and beyond to create a memorable experience.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Elgin IV30 1BA

I’m a huge fan of Elgin bar and grill Badenoch’s. Image: Supplied by Nathan Davies

The Spey Inn

Inside Aberlour’s Craigellachie Hotel, you’ll find The Spey Inn, which has been the hub of the local community for more than 300 years.

It serves amazing food and drink in a friendly atmosphere.

Address: Victoria Street, Craigellachie, Aberlour AB38 9SR

The Spey Inn serves a range of starters, mains, sharing plates and sides. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Spice Tandoori

If Monday has come around and you fancy Indian cuisine, then be sure to consider Spice Tandoori.

The multi-award-winning restaurant is open from 5pm to 11pm daily, as well as noon to 2pm from Friday to Sunday.

Address: 9A Moss Street, Elgin IV30 1LU

Spice Tandoori is among the most popular restaurants in Moray for Indian food. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Ashvale

Last but certainly not least is The Ashvale, which is also in Elgin.

Here, you can tuck into a variety of starters, mains and desserts such as crispy coated chicken fillets and sticky toffee pudding.

Or if you’re feeling up to it, why not take on The Ashvale Whale – a one pound haddock fillet? If you finish the dish (by yourself), you can eat a second on the house or claim a free sweet treat of your choice.

Address: 11 Moss Street, Elgin IV30 1LU

Could you conquer The Ashvale Whale? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Conversation