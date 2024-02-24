Top places to visit for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Rosemount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Top places to visit for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Rosemount

The next time you're in/passing Rosemount in Aberdeen, check out this list ahead of time to ensure you're enjoying the area's best food and drink. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
Yes, BioCafe features in the line-up. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Yes, BioCafe features in the line-up. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

After doing some research, I was (and still am) amazed by the high number and variety of food and drink spots open in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

All within a few minutes’ walk of one another, you’ll find shops selling artisan cheeses, ice cream and tray bakes.

There’s also plenty of cafes, restaurants and pubs serving everything from bagels and fish and chips to Thai and South American cuisine, sushi and pasta.

Anyone in/passing the area is spoilt for choice, so I have pulled together a list of all the places I’d recommend stopping by to enjoy the best Rosemount food and drink.

Breakfast

8.30am to 11am

Open 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, social enterprise The Bread Maker is without a doubt a must-visit (whether you sit in or take some items away).

Its range of artisan loaves and other baked goods are crafted fresh every day, using the finest ingredients and traditional techniques.

Sweet and savoury baked good are available at The Bread Maker. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Their range is adored by many across the north-east, including myself.

Next up, there’s Bagel Society. And if you hadn’t already guessed, the menu is jam-packed with mouth-watering bagel options.

Keep an eye out for their breakfast bagel, The Provocative.

Bagel lovers are in for a treat. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It’s open a tad later than The Bread Maker (at 10am), and stays open until 4pm daily.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Moving swiftly on to coffee and cake, there are two options that spring to mind – BioCafe and Fearless Coffee.

Launched in March 2019, the staff at BioCafe are passionate about promoting a healthy lifestyle, offering fresh free-from food, guilt-free and refined sugar-free desserts, and nutritional snacks and bites for breakfast and lunch.

BioCafe overlooks Rosemount Viaduct. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

As for Fearless Coffee, which boasts 18 covers, founders Dmytro Yurchenko and Valentyn Tkach opened its doors in May 2023.

And while it may be one of the more relatively new food businesses to launch in the area, the café has already cemented itself as a go-to spot for many.

Coffee from Fearless Coffee in Rosemount. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Dmytro and Valentyn work with a variety of local suppliers to offer cakes and traybakes, as well as usual coffee favourites like flat whites and lattes.

Cairngorm Coffee is their main supplier.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

When noon arrives and you’re starting to feel peckish, you can rest assured knowing that Rosemount houses the first of two Tucán sites. The second, located on Belmont Street, opened in December.

Tucán serves everything from traditional Latin food to Scottish-style dishes.

The Rosemount food and drink scene was elevated further when Tucán opened its doors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Expect empanadas, pabellón, soups, tacos and a range of desserts, to name a few items, as well as South American wines and cocktails.

There’s Milton on the Corner, based on Mid Stocket Road, too.

Cherry tomato, chilli and basil tagliatelle from Milton on the Corner. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The stylish restaurant, with a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere throughout, can be enjoyed by all the family. The menu is bound to feature one (or several) dishes that take your fancy.

It is open from noon to 11pm Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 6pm on Sundays.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

The quality businesses just keep on coming…

I would encourage you and your friends/family to visit Crolla’s in Rosemount – especially if a few of you have a sweet tooth.

Crepes, churros, waffles, milkshakes, cookie dough and cakes are on the cards. However, if you only try one thing, make sure it’s the strawberry ice cream.

The Crolla’s strawberry ice cream is incredible. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Near Crolla’s, you’ll spy Gourmet Cheese Co.

This is, of course, the place to be for cheese lovers, but the shop also sells a range of honeys, chutneys, oatcakes and deli meats, to name a few things.

Inside Gourmet Cheese Co. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Why not stock up on some products and organise an at-home cheese tasting – if you aren’t planning on heading out for dinner and drinks later, that is…

Speaking of stocking up on goods, Gumblossom sells cookies, cakes and brownies that are baked fresh daily.

Gumblossom cookies. Image: Supplied by Sarah Davidson

Whether you’re planning on trying a treat or two out for yourself or gifting them to someone special, the bakeshop’s products are sure to go down well.

You can also pre-order by emailing info@gumblossom.co.uk or calling 07580 235804.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Now, it’s time for dinner. And I couldn’t make a list of the top Rosemount food and drink spots without including Tarragon by Graham Mitchell.

When I first stopped by in November 2022 for a Press and Journal restaurant review, I scored the restaurant 15/15. It deserved nothing less.

Pan-seared wood pigeon, a former dish available at Tarragon by Graham Mitchell.Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Tarragon is still one of my favourite places to dine in the city.

But if you’re after a quick chipper/chippie supper, then consider family-run takeaway Fish ‘n’ Hook. Here, you can enjoy a range of fish and chip shop favourites.

If a fish supper is more up your street, then stop by Fish ‘n’ Hook. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A range of salads, appetisers, herbal soups, curries, stir-fries, noodles, rice and more can be found on the menu at Koi Thai Restaurant, on the other hand.

Be prepared to not only enjoy authentic, fresh Thai cuisine, but also be transported from the streets of the Granite City.

Sweet and sour king prawns and sticky rice. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Drinks

8pm to late

Located roughly a 10-minute walk away, the Noose & Monkey is well worth a visit for both food and drinks.

A mocktail from the Noose & Monkey. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is arguably one of the city’s most well-loved bars, serving a wide range of cocktails, rums, draught and craft beers, bottled beers and ciders, wines, whiskies, and alcohol-free options.

Then we have the Queen Vic, another superb Rosemount bar.

The Queen Vic is located on Rosemount Place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

It has a great atmosphere, a large selection of drinks, and live sports from Sky Sports and BT Sports across its screens.

More like this…

The top breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Braemar

Spending the day in Fraserburgh? Here are its top food and drink spots

Tags

Conversation

More from Food and Drink

The Bank Café and Restaurant opened in March 2022. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The Bank Café and Restaurant 'is putting Huntly back on the map'
Some of the dishes available at La Tortilla in Inverness
6 spots serving budget-friendly food in Inverness
Toff shared her favourite things about the north-east on her Instagram. Image: Instagram.
Georgia Toffolo shares her must-visit list as she 'falls in love' with the north-east
Ailsa and Sarah Davidson outside of Gumblossom
Is lack of Rosemount parking hurting food and drink scene? Business owners have their…
Work begins on transforming the old Pizza the Action unit into a new takeaway. Image: Big Manny's Pizza.
Big Mannys' Pizza to open new takeaway in Stonehaven
Dave Grant next to a Fierce Beer van.
Fierce Beer boss Dave Grant's top 3 Scottish beers of all time
4
Gordon and MacPhail’s head office in Elgin pictured.
Go-ahead for work at Gordon and MacPhail's head office in Elgin and next steps…
Bethany Ovenstone, a member of the Taste of Buchan marketing team, with local MP David Duguid. Image: Supplied by Taste of Buchan
Peterhead Academy pupils and staff to launch new Buchan food and drink event
Roger Maslen. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dad-of-three Roger, 67, started his award-winning brewery near Tarland from the ground up
We put the food to the test at The Chester Hotel.
Restaurant review: The Chester Hotel serves up simple yet elegant dishes

Conversation