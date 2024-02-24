Top places to visit for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Rosemount

After doing some research, I was (and still am) amazed by the high number and variety of food and drink spots open in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

All within a few minutes’ walk of one another, you’ll find shops selling artisan cheeses, ice cream and tray bakes.

There’s also plenty of cafes, restaurants and pubs serving everything from bagels and fish and chips to Thai and South American cuisine, sushi and pasta.

Anyone in/passing the area is spoilt for choice, so I have pulled together a list of all the places I’d recommend stopping by to enjoy the best Rosemount food and drink.

Breakfast

8.30am to 11am

Open 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, social enterprise The Bread Maker is without a doubt a must-visit (whether you sit in or take some items away).

Its range of artisan loaves and other baked goods are crafted fresh every day, using the finest ingredients and traditional techniques.

Their range is adored by many across the north-east, including myself.

Next up, there’s Bagel Society. And if you hadn’t already guessed, the menu is jam-packed with mouth-watering bagel options.

Keep an eye out for their breakfast bagel, The Provocative.

It’s open a tad later than The Bread Maker (at 10am), and stays open until 4pm daily.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Moving swiftly on to coffee and cake, there are two options that spring to mind – BioCafe and Fearless Coffee.

Launched in March 2019, the staff at BioCafe are passionate about promoting a healthy lifestyle, offering fresh free-from food, guilt-free and refined sugar-free desserts, and nutritional snacks and bites for breakfast and lunch.

As for Fearless Coffee, which boasts 18 covers, founders Dmytro Yurchenko and Valentyn Tkach opened its doors in May 2023.

And while it may be one of the more relatively new food businesses to launch in the area, the café has already cemented itself as a go-to spot for many.

Dmytro and Valentyn work with a variety of local suppliers to offer cakes and traybakes, as well as usual coffee favourites like flat whites and lattes.

Cairngorm Coffee is their main supplier.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

When noon arrives and you’re starting to feel peckish, you can rest assured knowing that Rosemount houses the first of two Tucán sites. The second, located on Belmont Street, opened in December.

Tucán serves everything from traditional Latin food to Scottish-style dishes.

Expect empanadas, pabellón, soups, tacos and a range of desserts, to name a few items, as well as South American wines and cocktails.

There’s Milton on the Corner, based on Mid Stocket Road, too.

The stylish restaurant, with a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere throughout, can be enjoyed by all the family. The menu is bound to feature one (or several) dishes that take your fancy.

It is open from noon to 11pm Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 6pm on Sundays.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

The quality businesses just keep on coming…

I would encourage you and your friends/family to visit Crolla’s in Rosemount – especially if a few of you have a sweet tooth.

Crepes, churros, waffles, milkshakes, cookie dough and cakes are on the cards. However, if you only try one thing, make sure it’s the strawberry ice cream.

Near Crolla’s, you’ll spy Gourmet Cheese Co.

This is, of course, the place to be for cheese lovers, but the shop also sells a range of honeys, chutneys, oatcakes and deli meats, to name a few things.

Why not stock up on some products and organise an at-home cheese tasting – if you aren’t planning on heading out for dinner and drinks later, that is…

Speaking of stocking up on goods, Gumblossom sells cookies, cakes and brownies that are baked fresh daily.

Whether you’re planning on trying a treat or two out for yourself or gifting them to someone special, the bakeshop’s products are sure to go down well.

You can also pre-order by emailing info@gumblossom.co.uk or calling 07580 235804.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Now, it’s time for dinner. And I couldn’t make a list of the top Rosemount food and drink spots without including Tarragon by Graham Mitchell.

When I first stopped by in November 2022 for a Press and Journal restaurant review, I scored the restaurant 15/15. It deserved nothing less.

Tarragon is still one of my favourite places to dine in the city.

But if you’re after a quick chipper/chippie supper, then consider family-run takeaway Fish ‘n’ Hook. Here, you can enjoy a range of fish and chip shop favourites.

A range of salads, appetisers, herbal soups, curries, stir-fries, noodles, rice and more can be found on the menu at Koi Thai Restaurant, on the other hand.

Be prepared to not only enjoy authentic, fresh Thai cuisine, but also be transported from the streets of the Granite City.

Drinks

8pm to late

Located roughly a 10-minute walk away, the Noose & Monkey is well worth a visit for both food and drinks.

It is arguably one of the city’s most well-loved bars, serving a wide range of cocktails, rums, draught and craft beers, bottled beers and ciders, wines, whiskies, and alcohol-free options.

Then we have the Queen Vic, another superb Rosemount bar.

It has a great atmosphere, a large selection of drinks, and live sports from Sky Sports and BT Sports across its screens.

