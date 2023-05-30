Cousins open new coffee shop in Rosemount with Ukrainian influence – here’s what to expect…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cousins open new coffee shop in Rosemount with Ukrainian influence – here’s what to expect…

Dmytro Yurchenko and Valentyn Tkach are a force to be reckoned with as they open the doors to Fearless Coffee.

By Karla Sinclair
Dmytro Yurchenko, left, and Valentyn Tkach. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Dmytro Yurchenko, left, and Valentyn Tkach. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Dmytro Yurchenko ran his own coffee shop in Kyiv prior to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Named Deal and Chill, the 32-year-old adored interacting with regular customers and the connection you form with them. But last year, he relocated to Aberdeen due to the ongoing conflict.

His passion for hospitality remained, so Dmytro began devising a plan to set up shop in his new hometown.

Thus, teaming up with cousin Valentyn Tkach, Fearless Coffee was born.

‘Inspired by the Ukrainian struggle against Russia’

The concept for Fearless Coffee, located in the former Alexanders of Rosemount carpet shop on Rosemount Place, started in 2022.

The name is inspired by the Ukrainian struggle against the Russian invasion as well as the “fearless nature of locals in the north-east of Scotland”.

Dmytro and Valentyn, 30, received the keys to the premises in February and it has taken three months to transform.

Cakes and tray bakes are on offer. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“The shop has 18 covers with the premises being completely redone by us prior to opening to give it a modern yet cosy vibe,” adds Valentyn, whose parents were originally from Ukraine.

Valentyn grew up in the UK and went to school at Cults Academy before attending RGU.

The Cove local has experience in helping local businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with his work as an account manager at DC Thomson.

What can I order?

Fearless Coffee hosted a soft launch in mid May. It is open from 8.30am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 4pm on Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

In terms of the day-to-day team, head barista Dmytro is joined by two members of staff, while Valentyn is responsible for the back end operations and the management and supplier side of the business.

However, the joint directors are looking to hire additional staff as summer approaches.

Dmytro preparing a coffee. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Dmytro, who now resides in Kincorth, said: “We offer our coffee menu with usual favourites like lattes and flat whites.

“We use Cairngorm Coffee as our main supplier but we are looking to have more guest roasters starting very soon.

“And we have our ice machine arriving shortly which means we are going to launch our summer iced drink menu as well.”

Valentyn added: “In terms of food, Dmytro and I work with a variety of local suppliers with the main focus being cakes and tray bakes.

Lattes and flat whites are among the drinks options. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Elena from The Crusty Slice BakeHouse in Peterculter helped us out on our launch weekend. We sold out of most of our food, but she came through with some lovely cinnamon buns that went down a treat.

“It was great to be welcomed by the local community in Rosemount at our soft launch. We can’t wait to meet the coffee lovers of Aberdeen and play a part in supporting the local food and drink scene.”

Fearless Coffee joins fellow Rosemount food and drink businesses Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, Koi Thai, Tucan and Gumblossom Bakeshop, to name a few.

Inside Fearless Coffee…

The interior of Fearless Coffee. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Cairngorm Coffee is currently the main supplier. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Coffee lovers are in for a treat at the new venue. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
You’ll spot the business on Rosemount Place. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Carrot cake. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The space boasts a modern yet cosy vibe. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The business launched in mid May. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The name is partly inspired by the nature of north-east locals. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Another glimpse inside. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Co-director Valentyn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Slices of millionaire’s tray bake. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The shop is open from Tuesday to Sunday. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

