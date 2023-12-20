‘It’s haunting my nostrils’: We tried ‘world’s smelliest cheese’ the Minger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

‘It’s haunting my nostrils’: We tried ‘world’s smelliest cheese’ the Minger

I picked up a 250g packet of the Minger from the fridge at Gourmet Cheese Co in Rosemount. It cost £7.

P&J staff smelling a block of the cheese
Have you tried the Minger yet? All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

“Pong on the nose; pure pleasure on the palate” is the description of Highland Fine Cheeses’ Minger on the business’ website.

The cheese – now considered the smelliest in the world – has been covered by the likes of Sky News, The New York Times and The Telegraph in recent weeks.

It caught the attention of some of my Press and Journal colleagues, too.

Rory Stone, the owner of Highland Fine Cheeses in Tain
Rory Stone, the owner of Highland Fine Cheeses in Tain. Image: Supplied by Blueprint Media

I’m not a huge cheese fan. I’ll have it in the odd toastie and on pizza, of course, but the thought of grabbing a few chunks from the fridge and digging in has never crossed my mind.

So when the idea of me trying out the Minger and documenting it was proposed, I trembled. Literally.

‘Just one Minger, please’

It wasn’t just going to be me trying the Highland Fine Cheeses product, but several of us in our Marischal Square office. At least I wasn’t in it alone.

After some searching, I found that Rosemount cheese shop Gourmet Cheese Co had the Minger in stock. I made a swift visit on the morning of our taste test, before heading to the office to rally up some troops.

A variety of cheeses available at Gourmet Cheese Co
A wide variety of cheeses, charcuterie products and more are available at Gourmet Cheese Co. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The shop must be a cheese lover’s paradise, and I’d say there’s upwards of 100 cheeses to choose from inside.

I picked up a 250g packet of Minger from the fridge for £7.

Tell me more about the cheese by Highland Fine Cheeses

The Minger is just one product among the Highland Fine Cheese range.

According to the business’ website, the description reads: “Orange annatto washed rind with a deliciously oozy, creamy paste, mildly nutty and lemony, hinting at flavours of the farmyard but becoming decadently pungent and runny when ripe.”

The Minger cheese in it's packaging
The Minger in its packaging.

It went on to say: “A Minger should ming – in a good way!

What did my P&J colleagues and I make of the product’s smell?

Karla surrounded by colleagues while cutting into the cheese
Preparing to dig in…

The package did conceal the Minger’s scent for the most part, but not all of it.

I wrapped it up in a bag before getting out of my car and walking to the office – to avoid getting any strange looks from Christmas Village goers.

A block of Minger cheese on a plate
How the cheese looks before being cut into.

On arrival, I spied photographer Kenny, who was equally as delighted as I was to be getting up close and personal with the product.

Sense the sarcasm?

After asking around, our testers included Kieran Beattie, Alex Watson, Andy Morton, Denny Andonova and myself.

The packaging was removed and I can’t lie, there was little to no smell initially. We all agreed.

However, I should mention that it had only been out of the shop’s fridge for around 30 minutes. Perhaps if it had been kept at room temperature for longer the outcome would have been very different.

Now, the consistency and taste… ‘notes of rotting flesh’

Kieran had already made me aware that the Minger has a “gloopy” texture, so I expected it to be a little difficult to cut.

It wasn’t that bad but, again, this would have been down to the cheese still being on the cool side.

Andy was first up. It was at this point that the smell began to worsen.

P&J reporter sniffing a small portion
Andy said the smell had “notes of rotting flesh.”
A close up of it being cut
Inside the cheese.

“The smell is just a bit disgusting, with notes of rotting flesh,” he said.

But praise came once he tried it.

Andy added: “It’s really creamy, like brie. The smell initially almost turned my stomach but I don’t know if that was the shock. It was a lovely, smooth, creamy mouthful.”

Denny, on the other hand, found it more wet than creamy. She was the only person to go back for more.

P&J reporter Denny sniffing a portion of cheese on a fork
Denny wasn’t convinced to begin with.
P&J reporter making a face at the smell
She did, however, go back for more.

“It’s creeping off like crème brûlée – that smells like sweaty socks,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s creamy, it’s like a liquidy version of brie but less salty.”

Kieran’s reaction had us all in fits of laughter, kicking off his verdict with: “The smell stays with you. It’s haunting my nostrils. I can’t get rid of it.

“It tastes great. Really salty like camembert. I would get it again, but I don’t know how much I could have.”

P&J reporter Kieran smelling a section the cheese on a spoon
I started to think the smell would be too much for Kieran to handle…
Kieran flinching back the smell
After giving it a try, he said he’d buy it again!

Our digital features head went on to say: “I feel like I want to put mouthwash up my nose.”

Brilliant.

Alex and I didn’t find the smell all too bad, surprisingly  – given that smelly cheese can send me sideways.

She too thought it was similar to brie, but more creamy.

P&J reporter Alex, smelling a portion on a spoon
Alex says the product is like a creamy brie.
P&J reporter Karla with the plate of cheese in her hand and a fork in the other
The smell isn’t as bad as you’d expect, but it isn’t great.

I definitely got hints of nuttiness and zest, but it was far too heavy for me.

Thinking I’d be hated on after leaving the Minger in the office fridge after our taste test (in layers of napkins and bags, might I add), it turns out that my colleagues loved it.

The cheese was demolished at the office Christmas party that same afternoon/evening. I just wish I’d brought some crackers along too.

More from Food and Drink

Cans on a food procession line
How robots can reinforce Scotland as a land of food and drink
The building pictured once home to the Gordon Arms Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gordon Arms Hotel: How the history of the iconic Elgin High Street building will…
Three cans and one bottle of beer decorated with Christmas lights.
Rating Chocolate Orange, After Eight and other festively flavoured Christmas beers
Andrew Garden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Wonka is a cut above Gene, Johnny and Timothée – he can style…
The Old Kirk Bistro offers fresh seafood at its best. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
Old Kirk Bistro offers a fresh seafood feast and warm refuge after wintry coastal…
Martin Macalister Hall outside the existing Tomatin Distillery Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's the right time to invest': Tomatin Distillery plans multi-million pound visitor centre with…
The Elgin Club building in the town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Will the old Elgin Club ever be used again?
Alex and Ruth Grahame
Sugarbird wine bar owner hails Union Terrace Gardens after busy opening fortnight
Two men looking through Scottish beers in a bottleshop run by Devenick Drinks Co.
6 Scottish craft beer shops so you can give the best Christmas gifts
Martin McAuley. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inside Aberdeen's new Trinity Centre café Resting Brunch Face which serves tattie scone nachos

Conversation