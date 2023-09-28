Aberdeen’s Crolla’s owner talks REOPENING and public response to August closure — which had ‘kids crying’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Crolla’s owner talks REOPENING and public response to August closure — which had ‘kids crying’

That's right folks, Crolla's on Rosemount Place has reopened its doors.

By Karla Sinclair
Aberdeen Crolla's owner Carol Cordiner
Crolla's owner Carol Cordiner. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The closure of Crolla’s in Rosemount shocked dessert fans across the north-east this summer.

Owner Carol Cordiner took to social media on Friday, August 18 to reveal to followers of the popular dessert parlour that it was shutting down.

This was two weeks before its seventh anniversary.

A Crolla's dessert in a takeaway box
Crolla’s has reopened after revealing it was closing its doors in August. Image: Supplied by Crolla’s

“This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make but I know that sadly now is the right time for me to personally call it a day,” the Facebook post read at the time.

It wracked up 538 reactions and 117 comments from ice cream lovers mourning the loss of their favourite shop.

“This is so sad. Best ice cream in Aberdeen,” one respondent said, while another wrote “Rosemount will miss you.”

So imagine Aberdeen’s shock then, when Carol reopened the doors of the business last Saturday (September 23).

Why has Crolla’s reopened, and what does the owner want to see come of the dessert parlour?

I stopped by Crolla’s on Rosemount Place yesterday afternoon to catch up with Carol, and find out why she’s reopened.

She said the move was down to several factors, one being its supportive customers.

“I was looking to sell the business, so decided I would close,” says Carol.

Inside the Aberdeen dessert parlour
Inside the popular Aberdeen dessert parlour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“All the customers were so disappointed. The response was unbelievable and I never expected any of it.

“We had people saying ‘my kids will only eat your ice cream, what are we going to do?’

“I mean, we had kids in here crying and got cards. I was proper upset as well.

“Basically, I just decided to reopen.

“Now I’m going to put the business up for sale.”

Aberdeen Crolla's banana split
A Crolla’s banana split. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Carol is on the hunt for a suitable buyer for the business. Ideally, she hopes they will “keep the sweet customers happy”.

She added: “It’s more viable to sell a running business than one that’s closed its doors.

“If I’ve got to continue, I’ve got to continue. And I’ll keep it on until I find the right buyer.

Crolla's owner outside the parlour
Carol is on the hunt for a potential buyer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“But I’d like to sell it on as it is. Crolla’s is a running business that’s profitable.

“A lot of people don’t get ice cream from anywhere else.”

The sweet treats to bag at Crolla’s in Rosemount that have made it a go-to for many in Aberdeen

The parlour originally opened in 2016.

Crolla’s offers homemade ice cream in a range of flavours — the strawberry is a must-try, which P&J photographer Kami Thomson, who joined me during my visit, would vouch for.

Crepes, churros, waffles, milkshakes and cookie dough, among other sweet treats, are also on the menu.

ice cream
The strawberry ice cream is a must-try. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Previously the business sold a range of savoury items including toasties, baked potatoes and paninis, but these have been removed from the offering.

Carol went on to say: “We never sold that many [savoury items] and had a lot of stock left. It wasn’t worth keeping.

“But Crolla’s might have a few new things coming up — our own cakes, cookies pies and things like that.”

‘Even though it’s been a franchise, it’s a family-run business as well’

Despite Carol sharing word of the Aberdeen dessert parlour’s reopening, she says many are still unaware of the news.

“We’ve had a few people from the school today saying, ‘oh my goodness, you’ve reopened’, she added.

“Everyone seems to be quite happy and surprised.

Inside Aberdeen Crolla's desert parlor
The Crolla’s interior. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I have no specific plans that I’m going away to do. I’ve done this for seven years and it’s been a lot of time and effort.

“I’ve had all my family working here. My dad makes the ice cream on-site every day. My mum, niece and nephew have been here too over the years too.

“Even though it’s been a franchise, it’s been quite a family-run business as well.”

Discussing when a buyer is found, she went on to say: “A couple people messaged over the weekend but nothing has come of it so far.

Aberdeen Crolla's ice cream selection
Sweet treat fans in Aberdeen consider Crolla’s a go-to. mage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Just message me or come into the shop. Anything you want to know, I’ll share with you.

“It’s not just going to be ‘oh, let’s close the doors and forget about it’. There’s a lot of good memories in here and I’ll miss the customers and clientele.

“I would like to thank all the customers for their continued support. If it wasn’t for them, we probably wouldn’t have reopened.”

