Aberdeen’s Crolla’s owner talks REOPENING and public response to August closure — which had ‘kids crying’

The closure of Crolla’s in Rosemount shocked dessert fans across the north-east this summer.

Owner Carol Cordiner took to social media on Friday, August 18 to reveal to followers of the popular dessert parlour that it was shutting down.

This was two weeks before its seventh anniversary.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make but I know that sadly now is the right time for me to personally call it a day,” the Facebook post read at the time.

It wracked up 538 reactions and 117 comments from ice cream lovers mourning the loss of their favourite shop.

“This is so sad. Best ice cream in Aberdeen,” one respondent said, while another wrote “Rosemount will miss you.”

So imagine Aberdeen’s shock then, when Carol reopened the doors of the business last Saturday (September 23).

Why has Crolla’s reopened, and what does the owner want to see come of the dessert parlour?

I stopped by Crolla’s on Rosemount Place yesterday afternoon to catch up with Carol, and find out why she’s reopened.

She said the move was down to several factors, one being its supportive customers.

“I was looking to sell the business, so decided I would close,” says Carol.

“All the customers were so disappointed. The response was unbelievable and I never expected any of it.

“We had people saying ‘my kids will only eat your ice cream, what are we going to do?’

“I mean, we had kids in here crying and got cards. I was proper upset as well.

“Basically, I just decided to reopen.

“Now I’m going to put the business up for sale.”

Carol is on the hunt for a suitable buyer for the business. Ideally, she hopes they will “keep the sweet customers happy”.

She added: “It’s more viable to sell a running business than one that’s closed its doors.

“If I’ve got to continue, I’ve got to continue. And I’ll keep it on until I find the right buyer.

“But I’d like to sell it on as it is. Crolla’s is a running business that’s profitable.

“A lot of people don’t get ice cream from anywhere else.”

The sweet treats to bag at Crolla’s in Rosemount that have made it a go-to for many in Aberdeen

The parlour originally opened in 2016.

Crolla’s offers homemade ice cream in a range of flavours — the strawberry is a must-try, which P&J photographer Kami Thomson, who joined me during my visit, would vouch for.

Crepes, churros, waffles, milkshakes and cookie dough, among other sweet treats, are also on the menu.

Previously the business sold a range of savoury items including toasties, baked potatoes and paninis, but these have been removed from the offering.

Carol went on to say: “We never sold that many [savoury items] and had a lot of stock left. It wasn’t worth keeping.

“But Crolla’s might have a few new things coming up — our own cakes, cookies pies and things like that.”

‘Even though it’s been a franchise, it’s a family-run business as well’

Despite Carol sharing word of the Aberdeen dessert parlour’s reopening, she says many are still unaware of the news.

“We’ve had a few people from the school today saying, ‘oh my goodness, you’ve reopened’, she added.

“Everyone seems to be quite happy and surprised.

“I have no specific plans that I’m going away to do. I’ve done this for seven years and it’s been a lot of time and effort.

“I’ve had all my family working here. My dad makes the ice cream on-site every day. My mum, niece and nephew have been here too over the years too.

“Even though it’s been a franchise, it’s been quite a family-run business as well.”

Discussing when a buyer is found, she went on to say: “A couple people messaged over the weekend but nothing has come of it so far.

“Just message me or come into the shop. Anything you want to know, I’ll share with you.

“It’s not just going to be ‘oh, let’s close the doors and forget about it’. There’s a lot of good memories in here and I’ll miss the customers and clientele.

“I would like to thank all the customers for their continued support. If it wasn’t for them, we probably wouldn’t have reopened.”