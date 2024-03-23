Where to eat and drink if you’re in Dyce or Bucksburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food and Drink

Where to eat and drink if you’re in Dyce or Bucksburn

Sea Salt + Sole and Noks Thai Kitchen are among the places to visit for food and drink across the two suburbs. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
Dishes from Dyce's The Spider's Web. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dishes from Dyce's The Spider's Web. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Dyce and Bucksburn offer a mouth-watering choice for eating and drinking to suit all tastes, in my opinion.

Across the two suburbs, there’s an award-winning chipper, a brewery and taproom, superb restaurants with menus that shine a light on local, seasonal produce, and more.

Here are the places I’d recommend visiting if you’re after a good feed in Dyce and Bucksburn.

Breakfast

8am to 12pm

I find myself craving a buffet breakfast from Dyce Farm a lot. Well, definitely more than I’d like to admit.

The pub restaurant may be well-known for its carvery, but if you haven’t stopped by for a fry up in the morning then I’d encourage you to do so.

Dyce Farm, pictured in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Also in Dyce, there’s Café 21 on Station Road – open from 9am to 4pm daily.

The welcoming food and drink spot launched a new menu last month with plenty of tasty options, including pancake stacks and filled rolls.

It’s a great choice for coffee and cake too should you fancy that instead.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

On the same street – and the first business in my lunch/brunch recommendations – there’s The Spider’s Web.

The business prides itself on using Aberdeenshire produce where possible, showcasing local meat, fish, and fruit and vegetables in its dishes.

The Spider’s Web is located on Station Road, Dyce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

You’ll have to order a Sunday roast if you happen to be passing or visiting the Dyce food spot on a Sunday.

According to the business’ website, you can choose from one, two or three courses priced at £14.95, £18.95 and £22.95 respectively.

Speaking of local produce, award-winning Dyce chipper Sea Salt + Sole serves haddock that is sourced daily, guaranteeing you a fresh, delicious fish supper from sustainable suppliers.

Fish and chip fans should run, not walk, to Sea Salt + Sole. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The family-run chipper also has three other locations, one each in Bridge of Don, Ellon and Cove.

But if Thai food is more up your street, then consider Noks Thai Kitchen.

Open from 10.30am to 1pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 4pm to 8pm on Sundays, the food truck opened its hatch four years ago and dishes out a selection of starters, main courses, and vegan and vegetarian dishes.

A Jungle curry being prepared at Noks Thai Kitchen.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

It’s snack time.

For anyone that fancies treating themselves to an ice-cold beer, then Fierce Beer’s Dyce brewery and taproom is a must-visit.

Head to Fierce Beer Taproom in Dyce if you fancy a brew. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The reason I’ve added the space to the ‘snack’ section is purely because it’s open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Thursday.

However, should you want to stop by later in the evening, you can do so on Fridays and Saturdays as it closes at 10pm.

You can also book a brewery tour via the Fierce Beer website.

Kepplestone Farm Shop started out as an honest box. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This is also an ideal time to stop by Kepplestone Farm Shop, a thriving community hub that has been at the heart of Bucksburn for the past century.

Starting out as an honesty box in the shed next to the farmhouse selling eggs and fresh vegetables, it is now one of Aberdeen’s most popular farm shops.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

There are a fair few choices when it comes to dinner, but I’ve narrowed them down.

Pinehurst Lodge Hotel is first up. It boasts a 42-seater restaurant as well as a 30-seater lounge which can cater for both intimate dinners as well as parties.

One of the tasty dishes to expect at Pinehurst Lodge Hotel. Image: Supplied by Pinehurst Hotel

Menu items include the Scottish meat platter, steak and ale pie, fajitas, lasagne, skirlie chicken, cheesecake, and The Bread Guy sticky toffee pudding.

For fans of Indian cuisine, Dyce Tandoori is the place to go.

Another recommended Dyce food spot is Dyce Tandoori. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The venue offers both sit-in and takeaway options, so you can enjoy your meal in the restaurant itself, at home or in your hotel room.

And last up is The Craighaar Hotel.

Roasted venison. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The beautifully designed restaurant has a seasonal British menu that marries traditional favourites with more contemporary and imaginative fare.

It’s one of the few family-run four-star airport hotels in the city.

Drinks

8pm to late

Having visited Four Mile Inn on several occasions for a drink with my pals, I had to give it a mention.

While I’m yet to try out the family-friendly pub’s food, the overall atmosphere alone is why I’d encourage you to pay it a visit.

The Four Mile Inn, pictured in 2018. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

There are plenty of wines and beers to choose from, as well as non-alcoholic options for the designated drivers or non-drinkers.

