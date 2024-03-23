Where to eat and drink if you’re in Dyce or Bucksburn

Dyce and Bucksburn offer a mouth-watering choice for eating and drinking to suit all tastes, in my opinion.

Across the two suburbs, there’s an award-winning chipper, a brewery and taproom, superb restaurants with menus that shine a light on local, seasonal produce, and more.

Here are the places I’d recommend visiting if you’re after a good feed in Dyce and Bucksburn.

Breakfast

8am to 12pm

I find myself craving a buffet breakfast from Dyce Farm a lot. Well, definitely more than I’d like to admit.

The pub restaurant may be well-known for its carvery, but if you haven’t stopped by for a fry up in the morning then I’d encourage you to do so.

Also in Dyce, there’s Café 21 on Station Road – open from 9am to 4pm daily.

The welcoming food and drink spot launched a new menu last month with plenty of tasty options, including pancake stacks and filled rolls.

It’s a great choice for coffee and cake too should you fancy that instead.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

On the same street – and the first business in my lunch/brunch recommendations – there’s The Spider’s Web.

The business prides itself on using Aberdeenshire produce where possible, showcasing local meat, fish, and fruit and vegetables in its dishes.

You’ll have to order a Sunday roast if you happen to be passing or visiting the Dyce food spot on a Sunday.

According to the business’ website, you can choose from one, two or three courses priced at £14.95, £18.95 and £22.95 respectively.

Speaking of local produce, award-winning Dyce chipper Sea Salt + Sole serves haddock that is sourced daily, guaranteeing you a fresh, delicious fish supper from sustainable suppliers.

The family-run chipper also has three other locations, one each in Bridge of Don, Ellon and Cove.

But if Thai food is more up your street, then consider Noks Thai Kitchen.

Open from 10.30am to 1pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 4pm to 8pm on Sundays, the food truck opened its hatch four years ago and dishes out a selection of starters, main courses, and vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

It’s snack time.

For anyone that fancies treating themselves to an ice-cold beer, then Fierce Beer’s Dyce brewery and taproom is a must-visit.

The reason I’ve added the space to the ‘snack’ section is purely because it’s open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Thursday.

However, should you want to stop by later in the evening, you can do so on Fridays and Saturdays as it closes at 10pm.

You can also book a brewery tour via the Fierce Beer website.

This is also an ideal time to stop by Kepplestone Farm Shop, a thriving community hub that has been at the heart of Bucksburn for the past century.

Starting out as an honesty box in the shed next to the farmhouse selling eggs and fresh vegetables, it is now one of Aberdeen’s most popular farm shops.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

There are a fair few choices when it comes to dinner, but I’ve narrowed them down.

Pinehurst Lodge Hotel is first up. It boasts a 42-seater restaurant as well as a 30-seater lounge which can cater for both intimate dinners as well as parties.

Menu items include the Scottish meat platter, steak and ale pie, fajitas, lasagne, skirlie chicken, cheesecake, and The Bread Guy sticky toffee pudding.

For fans of Indian cuisine, Dyce Tandoori is the place to go.

The venue offers both sit-in and takeaway options, so you can enjoy your meal in the restaurant itself, at home or in your hotel room.

And last up is The Craighaar Hotel.

The beautifully designed restaurant has a seasonal British menu that marries traditional favourites with more contemporary and imaginative fare.

It’s one of the few family-run four-star airport hotels in the city.

Drinks

8pm to late

Having visited Four Mile Inn on several occasions for a drink with my pals, I had to give it a mention.

While I’m yet to try out the family-friendly pub’s food, the overall atmosphere alone is why I’d encourage you to pay it a visit.

There are plenty of wines and beers to choose from, as well as non-alcoholic options for the designated drivers or non-drinkers.