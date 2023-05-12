‘It was time to expand’: Step inside the new Fierce Beer Taproom in Dyce

Fierce Beer started in the kitchen of Dave and Louise Grant a decade ago before officially launching in April 2016.

The brand’s success has continued to soar over the years, securing a string of industry awards and opening its own bars in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester.

It is showing no signs of slowing down with the team celebrating Fierce Beer’s recently opened brewery and taproom in Dyce.

The new site is located across the road from their former unit on Howe Moss Avenue, which made the moving process “a lot easier”.

‘It was time to expand’

Retail and events manager at Fierce Beer Kirsty Cameron, from Aberdeen, says the main reasoning behind securing a new location was due to space.

Brewing began in the new Fierce Beer Taproom around one year ago.

“It was time to expand,” said the 35-year-old. “We simply ran out of room.

“It wouldn’t have been possible to add a taproom to the old site but we wanted to open up Fierce Beer to visitors and everyone who has supported us over the years.

“We have doubled in size – it’s not just about floor space but height. Higher ceilings mean bigger tanks.

“We are always looking at how we can advance our production and be more environmentally friendly, and you can never have too many tanks.”

The new site was brought to the team’s attention in late 2021 and has been built by Portakabin. It opened at the tail end of April for brewery tours and tastings.

And the team have been offering punters a free shuttle bus service directly to its new taproom as well.

A true craft beer experience

Kirsty, who has been working in the craft beer industry for roughly seven years, went on to say: “Fierce has always called Aberdeen home.

“You can see the old brewery from the window so we definitely don’t forget where we’ve come from.

“The brewery is always developing and I don’t think will ever be truly finished.

“As for the taproom, it is a comfortable multifunctional bar open to locals, supporters and tourists. It will allow us to welcome people to the home of Fierce Beer and offer a true craft beer experience.

“We can also support the tourist trade of Aberdeen and Scotland by offering visitors insight to the country’s beer industry which dates back to the 15th century.”

The former site has since welcomed new occupants including Singularity Sauce Co.

Step inside Fierce Beer Taproom…