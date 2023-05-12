‘It was time to expand’: Step inside the new Fierce Beer Taproom in Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was time to expand’: Step inside the new Fierce Beer Taproom in Dyce

The new site is located across the road from their former unit on Howe Moss Avenue

Kirsty Cameron. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kirsty Cameron. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Fierce Beer started in the kitchen of Dave and Louise Grant a decade ago before officially launching in April 2016.

The brand’s success has continued to soar over the years, securing a string of industry awards and opening its own bars in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester.

It is showing no signs of slowing down with the team celebrating Fierce Beer’s recently opened brewery and taproom in Dyce.

The new site is located across the road from their former unit on Howe Moss Avenue, which made the moving process “a lot easier”.

‘It was time to expand’

Retail and events manager at Fierce Beer Kirsty Cameron, from Aberdeen, says the main reasoning behind securing a new location was due to space.

Brewing began in the new Fierce Beer Taproom around one year ago.

“It was time to expand,” said the 35-year-old. “We simply ran out of room.

“It wouldn’t have been possible to add a taproom to the old site but we wanted to open up Fierce Beer to visitors and everyone who has supported us over the years.

Fierce Beer officially launched in 2016. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We have doubled in size – it’s not just about floor space but height. Higher ceilings mean bigger tanks.

“We are always looking at how we can advance our production and be more environmentally friendly, and you can never have too many tanks.”

The new site was brought to the team’s attention in late 2021 and has been built by Portakabin. It opened at the tail end of April for brewery tours and tastings.

And the team have been offering punters a free shuttle bus service directly to its new taproom as well.

A true craft beer experience

Kirsty, who has been working in the craft beer industry for roughly seven years, went on to say: “Fierce has always called Aberdeen home.

“You can see the old brewery from the window so we definitely don’t forget where we’ve come from.

“The brewery is always developing and I don’t think will ever be truly finished.

Kirsty is delighted the firm has expanded. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“As for the taproom, it is a comfortable multifunctional bar open to locals, supporters and tourists. It will allow us to welcome people to the home of Fierce Beer and offer a true craft beer experience.

“We can also support the tourist trade of Aberdeen and Scotland by offering visitors insight to the country’s beer industry which dates back to the 15th century.”

The former site has since welcomed new occupants including Singularity Sauce Co.

Step inside Fierce Beer Taproom…

The new site was built by Portakabin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The beer garden. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Merchandise is on offer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
There is an incredible range of beers to choose from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Beer fans will be in for a treat at the venue. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the multifunctional bar area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Outside Fierce Beer Taproom. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The brand’s widely known logo. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Another interior shot. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The new site is located across the street from the business’ former unit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The main entrance to the site. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

