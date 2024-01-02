Zanres Ellon taken over by rival chipper Sea Salt + Sole

Award-winning fish & chip shop owners, Sea Salt + Sole, is taking over Zanres in Ellon.

The popular chipper, located at The Square, will change hands officially on January 8.

Posting the announcement online, Zanres thanked their customers for their support over the past few years.

David Forman, his wife Natalie and son David, bought the business in 2020.

The family also runs two businesses in Mintlaw – Cafe Zanre and the Mintlaw Chipper – as well as Zanres fish & chip shop in Peterhead.

A statement said: “On January 8, Zanres of Ellon will change hands and become a new part of Sea Salt + Sole.

“We are confident our friends will become a firm favourite with the Ellon community.

“The management and staff of Zanres wish Sea, Salt + Sole every success in their new venture.

“A big thank you to everyone who has visited over our time in Ellon.”

They added that anyone with vouchers for Zanres in Ellon will be able to use them at their other businesses.

New owners take over Zanres in Ellon

Sea Salt + Sole has three locations in Aberdeen, one each in Dyce, Bridge of Don and Cove.

The Cove takeaway opened in 2022, eight years after the original branch opened in Dyce.

The Dyce spot was destroyed during a fire in 2016, but owners Rikki and Gillian Pirie rebuilt the business and re-opened less than two years later.

They added the Bridge of Don outlet in 2019, and both shops have won numerous awards and earned fans along the way.