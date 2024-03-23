Exploring the deserted village of Peanmeanach in remote Ardnish peninsula

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Exploring the deserted village of Peanmeanach in remote Ardnish peninsula

This stunning seven-mile there-and-back walk leads to the deserted village of Peanmeanach which is set behind a secluded beach.

Peanmeanach bothy on the remote Ardnish peninsula. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

The wild, rugged Ardnish peninsula has to be one of the most picturesque spots in Scotland.

Its main village, Peanmeanach, is a breathtakingly beautiful crescent of deserted houses overlooking a secluded beach.

On a sunny day, the sea glistens, the white sand shimmers, and those who visit are afforded superb views of the coastline, islands and mountains.

It’s the perfect place for a picnic – if you’re able to walk the rough, two-hour trek to get there – or else reach it by boat.

The deserted village of Peanmeanach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
I parked up on a layby on the A830 between Lochailort and Beasdale, headed through a gap in a fence, and followed the signpost to Peanmeanach.

The path took me through birch woodland, and crossed a bridge over a railway line.

It’s a great spot from which to look out for the Jacobite steam train, also known as the Hogwarts Express, and Harry Potter train, that runs from Fort William to Mallaig in summer.

The path is boggy in places. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

While there are lots of stone slabs, laid well over a century ago, some of the path is indistinct and boggy, and I managed to stray from it, finding myself instead on a deer track.

After a quick map check, I realised I needed to head uphill – not downhill – and so I was forced to clutch and grab at heathery tussocks and saplings as I huffed and puffed my way back to the track.

Views of sparkling lochans

I paused for a while to drink in the views of sparkling lochs peppering the moorland, including Doire a’ Ghearrain, and out towards the islands of Eigg and Rum.

Loch Doire a'Ghearrain. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Crossing a burn using stepping stones, I then descended through an old oak wood to a flat expanse of grass and reeds, once used for grazing by crofters.

A track winds through this coastal plain to finally reach the bay of Peanmeanach and its deserted village.

The grassy expanse by Peanmeanach bay - spot the deer! Image: Gayle Ritchie.
It consists of seven black houses in a row on a grassy ridge set behind a sandy beach.

All but one are ruined and roofless – but I sat down with a tin of Diet Pepsi and some oatcakes and cheese before going into full explorer mode.

Gayle has a picnic at Peanmeanach.

Once I’d enjoyed my repast – and the awe-inspiring views – I peered through tiny doors and windows.

Ruined and roofless

Now roofless shells, the stone dwellings would once have been thatched with heather, rush or reeds, and held down with rocks suspended in netting below the eaves.

Most boast rounded corners which would have deflected the harsh onshore winds.

Ruins at Peanmeanach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The house with the roof once served as a school, then a post office, and has been beautifully renovated as a bothy.

According to the 1841 census, the village’s seven houses accommodated 48 people, along with their livestock.

A century later, in 1942, just one person remained – Nellie McQueen. She lived in the house that’s now a bothy and was the daughter of the former postmaster and the former schoolmistress.

Old Peanmeanach village. Image: Iain Thornber.

She upped sticks during the Second World War, in 1943. It was clearly a struggle to survive on wartime rations – she was allowed just one candle a week, and a mere half a gallon of paraffin a week for both cooking and lighting lamps.

Long, dark winter evenings, with very little light apart from the flicker of flames in the hearth, appeared to have been the final straw.

Peanmeanach bay. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s said that Nellie returned for a visit just once, 40 years later, when she strolled round the village tapping each house with a stick and calling out the names of the people who once lived there.

Fell into disrepair

The house was used as a byre for cattle for 20 years until the roof collapsed. It was patched up in the 1960s but later fell into disrepair.

It was renovated by the Mountain Bothies Association and run as an open access bothy from the late 1970s until 2020.

Since 2021 it’s been run on a not-for-profit basis as a bookable, key-entry bothy by Ardnish estate.

Peanmeanach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s an isolated spot, and you’ll need to carry all your food and provisions with you if you intend staying the night because there’s no electricity, Wi-Fi or running water.

There’s a burn nearby, so as long as you have a water filter you should be ok.

Gayle on Peanmeanach beach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The bothy does boast a wood-burning stove and magnificent views and it’s the perfect spot to soak up the history, atmosphere and magic of the place and reconnect with nature.

Land deemed to have little value

While the Highland Clearances affected a huge area, the residents of Ardnish were not evicted as the land was deemed to have little value.

Instead, it became a dumping ground for people evicted from elsewhere, so that the population swelled to numbers that were simply unsustainable in a place where people were already living a meagre existence.

The beach at Peanmeanach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
It’s worth taking some time to explore the coastline, keeping an eye out for otters, seals and dolphins. You might even spot red deer or the odd golden or sea eagle.

  • Peanmeanach bothy was was built around 1905, originally as the schoolmistress’ house – the school was around the bay at Glasnacardoch. The school was vacated in 1932, and with no need for a schoolmistress, her house became a croft again. To book a stay see ardnish.org/bothy/

 

 

Conversation