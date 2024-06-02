Why the north-east is paradise for Michelin chef Kevin Dalgleish

Kevin Dalgleish first fell in love with cheffing at the age of 15, working part-time in a small bistro in his hometown of Hawick, called La Rendezvous.

The chef-owner, Ian Cunningham, had done the London circuit in his younger days so with his encouragement, Kevin moved to the Big Smoke (aged 19) to learn more about the trade.

“That’s when it got real,” he said.

Kevin started out as a commis chef at The Savoy in London, before moving to Mosimann’s in Belgrave.

Then, it was time to return to Scotland.

Over the years, the talent has worked in some of the country’s most exclusive kitchens and five-star establishments, including Ackergill Tower, where Kevin says “royalty, presidents and blue-chip companies would arrive under the radar”.

“It was while working here that I founded the Food of Love Weekend,” he added.

“Inviting the likes of Angela Hartnett, Phil Howard, Richard Corrigan and Brett Graham to work alongside myself and our kitchen team to provide a weekend of culinary delights for guests.”

From there, Kevin moved to the Granite city in 2012 to open The Chester Hotel with a fine dining restaurant, lounge, bar and brilliant banqueting space.

The Food of Love Weekend came with him and it became known as the Signature Food Festival, which continues to go from strength-to-strength, raising funds for charities across the north-east.

The award-winning chef opened his first restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in July 2022. It secured a coveted spot in the prestigious Michelin Guide for Great Britain & Ireland roughly six months after opening (last January).

With a second restaurant on the horizon and Kevin’s new catering service – Bespoke Catering by Amuse – launching soon, we caught up with him to hear all about his inspiration, the local ingredients he could not live without, and more.

1) When did the opportunity arise to open Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish?

I was first approached to take over the restaurant in early 2022, but declined as it didn’t feel right. But I suppose that was when the seed was planted.

I was then asked a second time and was worried that if I didn’t take the opportunity, I may live to regret it. I thought really long and hard about it.

So, on July 1 2022 (after five months of planning and countless sleepless nights), we opened the doors to Amuse.

2) What’s on the menu?

What we offer at Amuse is pretty simple – fantastic local and seasonal produce, cooked in a way that showcases each individual ingredient.

Our a-la-carte menu works well as you can have up to five courses comprising a first course, fish course, main, cheese and dessert, all washed down with the most amazing wine and whisky from our extensive list.

For lunch we offer something a bit simpler but equally as delicious, with our set price menu from £19.

Our menus are always built around the ingredients that are in season. I personally love our spring menu which showcases lighter ingredients such as fresh local asparagus, strawberries, new potatoes and peas, which are delivered every day from nearby farms.

3) What are ingredients you could not work without?

Luckily, we’ve got world-class ingredients on our doorstep here in the north-east.

Some staples you’ll always find on my menu are crab, lobster, roe deer, turbot, and – when it’s in season – asparagus.

4) How have you found running a restaurant in the Granite City?

Running Amuse has been a total dream.

It has allowed me to be much more creative in my work and opened up my mind, which has led to so many amazing opportunities.

Also, watching our staff progress in their own career journeys is an absolute joy. I’m so proud of every single one of them and of what we’ve achieved.

5) Let’s talk about Aberdeen’s culinary scene, what are your thoughts on it?

It’s gradually improving, with more people visiting the city for golf, whisky trails and we’re now seeing more ships dock.

But hospitality professionals and producers need to work together to make Aberdeen stand out as a real foodie destination.

Events like Taste of Grampian are a brilliant way to showcase just how much the region has to offer, and are vital to the development of the scene.

6) Where are your favourite places to dine out (in the UK and, more specifically, Aberdeen)?

I’ve got a few favourite restaurants.

Richard Corrigan’s Bentleys in London is a staple for me. For pretty much as long as I can remember, I’ve dined there whenever I’ve visited the Big Smoke, and I’ve always admired him as a chef.

Whenever I’m in Scotland’s capital, I’ll always pop in to see my friend Martin Wishart at his restaurant on the Shore in Leith.

If I’m eating out in Aberdeen, it has to be Café Bohème for laid-back but delicious French cookery.

7) What is your guilty pleasure when it comes to food?

My guilty pleasure after a long day in the kitchen is a Selkirk bannock slathered with butter and a thick slice of cheddar cheese. I just love the sweet and savouriness of it!

8) What do you love most about being a chef in the north-east?

The best part is hands down being able to work with some of the world’s top class ingredients and having some of the country’s best producers right on our doorstep.

It’s a real privilege.

9) Are there any key attributes that you need to be a successful chef?

You need to know your market inside and out. Don’t just live behind the kitchen door.

You need to know what is going on in every area, and every department of the business.

I have drilled into my team that it is the small details that will set us apart from our competition. From lighting, music, fragrance and décor – it all matters.

Hospitality is about far more than just the food, it’s about creating unforgettable experiences for every guest.

10) I believe you’re launching a new catering service, Bespoke Catering by Amuse. Can you tell me a bit about that?

Although we regularly host events at Amuse, both in the main restaurant and the private dining room, we’re constantly being asked about whether we cater events outside of the restaurant.

After less than two years in business, we’ve built a strong enough team of professionals to expand and launch Bespoke Catering by Amuse.

This is essentially just an extension of the restaurant, where we take the team and cook at private castles, self catering and stately homes, or plan a bespoke menu for any special occasion or event, from a wedding to family gathering to a corporate event.

11) That sounds fantastic. What are your career highlights to date?

The day we opened Amuse has to be the biggest highlight.

I have been lucky enough to win awards such as Chef of the Year and Executive Chef in the past, and cook for royalty and celebrities, but opening Amuse has given me so many exciting opportunities and opened up so many doors.

My latest achievement was winning Start up Business of the Year at the Northern Star Business Awards, a ceremony which recognises successful and growing businesses that make a positive impact on the north-east economy. This was a real honour to win.

12) Finally, is it a buttery or a rowie?

As a Borders boy, I wouldn’t really say either! But probably a buttery.