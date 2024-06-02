Why the north-east is paradise for Michelin chef Kevin Dalgleish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Why the north-east is paradise for Michelin chef Kevin Dalgleish

The award-winning chef, from Hawick, opened Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in Aberdeen in 2022. Karla Sinclair
Karla Sinclair
Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Amuse
Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Amuse

Kevin Dalgleish first fell in love with cheffing at the age of 15, working part-time in a small bistro in his hometown of Hawick, called La Rendezvous.

The chef-owner, Ian Cunningham, had done the London circuit in his younger days so with his encouragement, Kevin moved to the Big Smoke (aged 19) to learn more about the trade.

“That’s when it got real,” he said.

Kevin started out as a commis chef at The Savoy in London, before moving to Mosimann’s in Belgrave.

Then, it was time to return to Scotland.

Ian Cunningham encouraged Kevin to move to England in the early years of his cheffing career. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Over the years, the talent has worked in some of the country’s most exclusive kitchens and five-star establishments, including Ackergill Tower, where Kevin says “royalty, presidents and blue-chip companies would arrive under the radar”.

“It was while working here that I founded the Food of Love Weekend,” he added.

“Inviting the likes of Angela Hartnett, Phil Howard, Richard Corrigan and Brett Graham to work alongside myself and our kitchen team to provide a weekend of culinary delights for guests.”

From there, Kevin moved to the Granite city in 2012 to open The Chester Hotel with a fine dining restaurant, lounge, bar and brilliant banqueting space.

Kevin inside his Aberdeen restaurant Amuse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside the restaurant’s private dining room. Image: Supplied by Amuse

The Food of Love Weekend came with him and it became known as the Signature Food Festival, which continues to go from strength-to-strength, raising funds for charities across the north-east.

The award-winning chef opened his first restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in July 2022. It secured a coveted spot in the prestigious Michelin Guide for Great Britain & Ireland roughly six months after opening (last January).

With a second restaurant on the horizon and Kevin’s new catering service – Bespoke Catering by Amuse – launching soon, we caught up with him to hear all about his inspiration, the local ingredients he could not live without, and more.

1) When did the opportunity arise to open Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish?

I was first approached to take over the restaurant in early 2022, but declined as it didn’t feel right. But I suppose that was when the seed was planted.

I was then asked a second time and was worried that if I didn’t take the opportunity, I may live to regret it. I thought really long and hard about it.

So, on July 1 2022 (after five months of planning and countless sleepless nights), we opened the doors to Amuse.

The Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish signage. Image: Wullie Marr

2) What’s on the menu?

What we offer at Amuse is pretty simple – fantastic local and seasonal produce, cooked in a way that showcases each individual ingredient.

Our a-la-carte menu works well as you can have up to five courses comprising a first course, fish course, main, cheese and dessert, all washed down with the most amazing wine and whisky from our extensive list.

For lunch we offer something a bit simpler but equally as delicious, with our set price menu from £19.

Our menus are always built around the ingredients that are in season. I personally love our spring menu which showcases lighter ingredients such as fresh local asparagus, strawberries, new potatoes and peas, which are delivered every day from nearby farms.

Roast Orkney scallop. Image: Amuse

3) What are ingredients you could not work without?

Luckily, we’ve got world-class ingredients on our doorstep here in the north-east.

Some staples you’ll always find on my menu are crab, lobster, roe deer, turbot, and – when it’s in season – asparagus.

The award-winning chef loves working with asparagus. Image: Shutterstock

4) How have you found running a restaurant in the Granite City?

Running Amuse has been a total dream.

It has allowed me to be much more creative in my work and opened up my mind, which has led to so many amazing opportunities.

Also, watching our staff progress in their own career journeys is an absolute joy. I’m so proud of every single one of them and of what we’ve achieved.

Inside Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Amuse

5) Let’s talk about Aberdeen’s culinary scene, what are your thoughts on it?

It’s gradually improving, with more people visiting the city for golf, whisky trails and we’re now seeing more ships dock.

But hospitality professionals and producers need to work together to make Aberdeen stand out as a real foodie destination.

Events like Taste of Grampian are a brilliant way to showcase just how much the region has to offer, and are vital to the development of the scene.

Kevin at Taste of Grampian 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

6) Where are your favourite places to dine out (in the UK and, more specifically, Aberdeen)?

I’ve got a few favourite restaurants.

Richard Corrigan’s Bentleys in London is a staple for me. For pretty much as long as I can remember, I’ve dined there whenever I’ve visited the Big Smoke, and I’ve always admired him as a chef.

Whenever I’m in Scotland’s capital, I’ll always pop in to see my friend Martin Wishart at his restaurant on the Shore in Leith.

If I’m eating out in Aberdeen, it has to be Café Bohème for laid-back but delicious French cookery.

Inside Café Bohème, located on Windmill Brae in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner

7) What is your guilty pleasure when it comes to food?

My guilty pleasure after a long day in the kitchen is a Selkirk bannock slathered with butter and a thick slice of cheddar cheese. I just love the sweet and savouriness of it!

8) What do you love most about being a chef in the north-east?

The best part is hands down being able to work with some of the world’s top class ingredients and having some of the country’s best producers right on our doorstep.

It’s a real privilege.

Kevin started out as a commis chef at The Savoy in London. Image: Amuse

9) Are there any key attributes that you need to be a successful chef?

You need to know your market inside and out. Don’t just live behind the kitchen door.

You need to know what is going on in every area, and every department of the business.

I have drilled into my team that it is the small details that will set us apart from our competition. From lighting, music, fragrance and décor – it all matters.

Hospitality is about far more than just the food, it’s about creating unforgettable experiences for every guest.

A portion of pavlova. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

10) I believe you’re launching a new catering service, Bespoke Catering by Amuse. Can you tell me a bit about that?

Although we regularly host events at Amuse, both in the main restaurant and the private dining room, we’re constantly being asked about whether we cater events outside of the restaurant.

After less than two years in business, we’ve built a strong enough team of professionals to expand and launch Bespoke Catering by Amuse.

This is essentially just an extension of the restaurant, where we take the team and cook at private castles, self catering and stately homes, or plan a bespoke menu for any special occasion or event, from a wedding to family gathering to a corporate event.

Guinea fowl. Image: Amuse

11) That sounds fantastic. What are your career highlights to date?

The day we opened Amuse has to be the biggest highlight.

I have been lucky enough to win awards such as Chef of the Year and Executive Chef in the past, and cook for royalty and celebrities, but opening Amuse has given me so many exciting opportunities and opened up so many doors.

My latest achievement was winning Start up Business of the Year at the Northern Star Business Awards, a ceremony which recognises successful and growing businesses that make a positive impact on the north-east economy. This was a real honour to win.

The day Kevin Dalgleish and his team opened Amuse has been a career highlight. Image: Amuse

12) Finally, is it a buttery or a rowie?

As a Borders boy, I wouldn’t really say either! But probably a buttery.

More from Food and Drink

Robert Lindsay holding a beer at the midsummer beer happening in stonehaven
Stonehaven's Midsummer Beer Happening boss picks top 5 beers to try this year
Hairy Biker Si King returns to Taste of Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024: Fans turn out in force to celebrate foodie extravaganza
Taste of Grampian 2024: Can You Spot Yourself in Our Gallery? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
More than 100 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian 2024
Some of the Chocolates of Glenshiel team. From left: Rowan, Heather, founder Finlay, Fin and Andy. Image: Lynne Kennedy
The chocolatier founded by a 16-year-old who ditched uni plans to champion his Highland…
A few dishes at Rishi's Aberdeen.
Restaurant review: Smiles and delectable dishes galore at Rishi's Aberdeen
Maharj has opened to the public. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Step inside new Indian restaurant Maharaj on Aberdeen's Union Street
You'll find Little Molly's Cheesecakes at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
8 places selling the most Instagrammable desserts in Aberdeen
The P&J Food and Drink Guide. Images: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
P&J Food and Drink Guide: How to get your hands on our 64-page foodie…
Tim and Amy Smith, the founders of Cherry Tree Café and Bistro. All images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Step inside Cherry Tree, the Banff café and bistro named in tribute to owner's…
Taste of Grampian is taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen today. This is your guide to today's event.
TASTE OF GRAMPIAN OFFICIAL PROGRAMME 2024

Conversation